IU South Bend names new executive director of athletics

Indiana University South Bend has selected Scott Cooper as the Executive Director of Athletics. He will start in that role on July 1. Cooper has served as interim director since August 2023.

In addition to the new role, Cooper will continue as the men’s basketball coach, a team he has led since 2013. During that time, Cooper has won the most career games and achieved the best win percentage of any men’s basketball coach in IU South Bend history. The team has won three conference tournament championships (2020, 2021 and 2023).

“I appreciate the opportunity and support that Chancellor (Susan) Elrod, our upper administration, and our coaching staff have given me through this transition. I have some big shoes to fill following the tremendous job that Steve Bruce did building the department into what it is today,” Cooper said.

Bruce stepped down from the role in 2023 after nine years to focus on coaching the women’s basketball team.

Cooper serves as a member of the Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and is a member of the Men’s Basketball Area Rating Committee for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Scott’s background and experience make him well positioned to lead the athletic department, and he has demonstrated a commitment to the program and to students in achieving success, both as students and athletes,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement Kory Vitangeli.

Before coming to IU South Bend in 2013, Cooper coached at colleges and universities in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.