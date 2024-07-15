Biochemistry students gain invaluable professional experience as paid researchers

Biochemistry student Joey Malkovsky Landing paid research positions is the ultimate goal for many of those working in the scientific field, but IU South Bend students are able to do so as undergraduates. Biochemistry students are conducting research that has practical applications, collaborating with other research teams, and boosting their credentials - all without having to sacrifice their money-making opportunities over the summer.

Biochemistry professor Dr. Shahir Rizk and a team of student researchers have been working to develop biosensors, which can detect molecules in real-time. The University of Notre Dame labs are using these biosensors to monitor how different bacteria communicate with one another.

Biochemistry student Morgan Underdue “What we’re doing is making proteins to be used to further other research about how bacteria communicate between one another. One species can send out molecules to another to tell it to stop growing,” explains Joey Malkovsky, senior biochemistry major. “If we can harness these molecules that are communicating, you can tell the bacteria to stop growing.”

Morgan Underdue, a senior biochemistry major, has found the overall summer research project to be rewarding. “I love being in the lab. I really like the big picture of how the models can be applied to other situations, and I also love the hands-on work. It may seem repetitive, but it’s fun - frustrating at times, but fun.”

Elizabeth Hayes, senior biology major, initially pursued the research project to help her determine if she wanted to go into clinical medicine or do lab work. “This has been the most positive experience. Now, I think I want to go into pharmacology.”

Rizk had a similar trajectory. His research experience as an undergraduate at IU South Bend led him to pursue a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Duke University. He encourages students to take advantage of these paid research opportunities at IU South Bend.

Biology student Elizabeth Hayes “World class research happens on this campus,” explains Rizk. “Students can get paid for their research work over the summer, while gaining experience towards their future career through hands-on training with professors. Plus, they have ownership of a project that they can see through - and maybe even get a publication out of it.”

More information about summer research opportunities can be found at: https://clas.iusb.edu/chemistry/information-for-students/undergrad-research-opportunities.html

