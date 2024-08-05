Randall E. Foster named as 2024 Distinguished Alumni of the Year

A local business leader from a family with four generations of Indiana University South Bend graduates will be honored as the 2024 Distinguished Alumni of the Year during the third annual Night of the Titans on Tuesday, September 17.

Randall E. Foster (BS ’81) has contributed his visionary leadership to the local banking industry for 47 years and his community for more than 50 years. He served as president of Keybank’s Northern Indiana District from 2008-17.

His history of contributing to the local community includes dozens of board positions, memberships, and volunteer work in civic and community organizations. He served on the IU Alumni Association South Bend Region board and was a founding board member and mentor for CARES, a mentoring organization supporting Elkhart Community Schools.

“I am a Christian,” Foster said. “When it came to giving back to the community, my values aligned with the values of the banks where I worked, so it made it easy for me to be involved and support the missions of the community organizations. Once you get involved, and see the work they do, and how it benefits people, you want to continue to be involved.”

Foster said he strives to be an example for others, including his children and grandchildren. That includes his passion for education and his affection for the campus at IU South Bend.

“We have four generations at IUSB. My father, John, started the tradition in the 60s, myself, my daughter, Jamie, and my granddaughter, Lexie, who is currently in the graduate program,” he said.

Foster and his father both worked full-time while getting their degrees.

“I went full-time my freshman year and worked in the summer at AM General,” Foster said. “Once I started my banking career, I knew I had to finish my degree part-time, and that encouraged me to work hard to accomplish that goal.”

He stayed involved with the campus even after graduating to give back to the community that helped him succeed.

“IUSB is a place to get a quality education that is convenient and affordable. You get an IU degree, and you can do it in South Bend, Indiana,” he said.

He appreciated having access to professors and being able to get his education without having to leave the area.

“I thought I knew everything when I was 18, but a college degree gave me a basis for lifelong learning. It gives you a thirst to learn. I am still learning every day,” Foster said.