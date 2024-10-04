IU South Bend to host UEDA 2024 Summit

Indiana University South Bend will host the University Economic Development Association (UEDA) 2024 Summit in South Bend October 7-9.

The annual event brings together national experts in leveraging college and university resources for greater economic development and community impact. This year’s theme is “Regionalism: Prosperity Through Collaboration.”

Around 200 representatives from higher education, business and government will discuss how these areas can work together to drive positive change in the community.

“We are proud to be able to welcome these leaders from around the country,” said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. “Campuses like IU South Bend are indispensable to the health and vibrancy of their communities.”

The campus serves as an engine for economic and community development, providing much needed talent for industry, community organizations, and government, she said.

Elrod will help kick off the summit Monday, participating in a panel discussion on the role of higher education has played in the South Bend-Elkhart region’s economic development. She will be joined by Natalie Tucker, vice president and dean of Marian University’s Ancilla College; Marco Clark, president of Holy Cross College; Rebecca Stoltzfus, president of Goshen College; and Patrick Englert, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart. Bethany Hartley, the president and CEO of South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership will moderate the discussion.

Tuesday’s keynote will feature IU President Pamela Whitten and Indiana Economic Development Corporation Secretary David Rosenberg. They will discuss the impact of regionalism in Indiana. From the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative to the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), regional collaborations have reshaped the Indiana economy and touched all IU campuses and centers.

IU VP of University Relations Michael Huber will moderate a panel discussion between Whitten and Rosenberg identifying the many intersections of these economic initiatives and IU’s priorities, which, as outlined in the IU 2030 strategic plan, include leveraging the university’s strengths and resources in areas Indiana has targeted for advancement and where IU has recently made multimillion-dollar investments, including microelectronics and biosciences.

Established in 1976, UEDA has been working to bring together higher education institutions, private sector businesses, non-profits, government organizations, and community economic development stakeholders to create local and regional economic opportunity.

IU 2030: Service to Our State and Beyond

Improving the lives of the people and economic vitality of Indiana and beyond through timely education, research, innovation, economic development, community service and engagement.

See our full 2030 plan here