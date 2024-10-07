Annual Halloween festival planned for community at IU South Bend

Halloween is coming early to Indiana University South Bend in the form of Boo To You, the annual festival for the community surrounding the campus.

The free event was started in 2012 by a student and has become a signature event to interact with the community and families surrounding the campus. This year’s event it will take place on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 8 pm in the Student Activities Center, 940 20th Street.

Activities will include carnival games where kids will stop for candy and prizes, a bounce house, sensory room, craft table and Halloween themed selfie booth. The IU South Bend Kickline will lead kids in a Monster Mash dance.

“This event strengthens the bond between the campus and the local community, fostering a sense of belonging and mutual support. IU South Bend is entrenched in our community. A vast majority of students and alum are from the area and stay in the area. It’s good to give back!” said Scott Strittmatter, director of housing and student life for IU South Bend.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.