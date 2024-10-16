Alumni to receive survey on careers

Indiana University South Bend has partnered with Lightcast, a global leader in labor market data, to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from alumni.

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey (NACM) will be happening through December 15, seeking career satisfaction and insights from college and university alumni who completed their degree in calendar years 2014 and 2019. Graduates from those years should receive an email in the coming weeks.

The data collected by this survey will be used to help our institution better understand the professional pathways of our graduates and prepare future alumni for continued and improved career success.

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey is an annual national benchmark report and community on Alumni Career Pathways and Mobility at the 5 and 10-year mark.