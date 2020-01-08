Star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict” Nicole Curtis to discuss entrepreneurship at IU Southeast

Dåligt blodflöde till penis är den vanligaste orsaken till organisk impotens. Detta orsakas vanligtvis av sjukdomar som ateroskleros, diabetes, kärlsjukdomar och av många mediciner som hypertoni, magsår, antidepressiva medel och många andra. När blodflödet till penis är nedsatt fördröjs uppkomsten av erektion, och penis fortsätter att vara slapp under akten. En sådan patologi börjar vanligtvis viagra biverkningar långsamt och patienten kan inte ange en specifik tidsperiod när den började.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Nicole Curtis, New York Times bestselling author and self-taught home rehabber, will host a talk for the 2020 First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series at Indiana University Southeast.

Curtis is a mom, a master of salvage picking and a spirited advocate for saving old houses and rebuilding communities in Detroit. She will discuss her unique insights into the world of entrepreneurship at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 as part of the Frist Savings Bank Business Speaker Series at the Stem Concert Hall in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at IU Southeast.

Curtis harnesses her experience with interior design, contracting and real estate in eight seasons of “Rehab Addict,” her show on HGTV. Curtis has become a go-to lifestyle expert in the media, and a frequent guest on the national morning show circuit, including programs such as “Today” and “Good Morning America.” She has also been featured in print and online lifestyle publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed, POPSUGAR, Everyday Home, Good Housekeeping, Embark and Women’s Running.

The First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series was founded inpartnership with IU Southeast through the generosity of First Savings Bank.First Savings Bank’s vision is to improve education in the state of Indiana byestablishing a speaker series that engages students, faculty and the businesscommunity of southern Indiana and to advance the mission of Indiana UniversitySoutheast.

This is a free event. Seating will be first-come, first-seatedin the auditorium. For questions, contact the School of Businessat (812)941-2664.