Faculty Innovator: Quinn Dauer

Quinn Dauer Assistant Professor of History and International Studies School of Social Sciences

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Quinn Dauer’s path to becoming a Latin American historian was … unusual.

He grew up in a small Minnesota farm town of about 500 souls, and attended a high school that maxed out at about 200 kids. For reasons he still can’t explain, he was on the golf team as a sophomore. One day his best friend, a runner, challenged him to race up a hill. Dauer responded, and nearly beat him to the top. He ran often after that, and developed a knack for it. The two friends decided to join the cross-country team–or rather to form the cross-country team. Aided by their school’s special ed teacher, who had once been an 800-meter champ, they made it to state. After high school, he enrolled at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and ran well enough in his first year to earn a scholarship.

Daueris the first to admit that he was not focused on history. Or anything.

“Ihad no idea what I was interested in,” he said. “I went to college because Iwas recruited to run cross-country.”

Andso he ran for four years, building dedication and discipline, but unaware thatrunning was bringing him closer to more than just his athletic goals. On theteam Dauer met fellow athletes from Kenya and other long-distance hotspots in EastAfrica. He visited their homes and families in Minneapolis on weekends, soakingup sights and sounds and tastes and life stories that were new and intriguing.He found himself drawn to student clubs and organizations with an internationalfocus. He began to learn Spanish, and was hooked by the intersection oflanguage, culture, environment, history, politics and social issues in theliterature of Latin America.

Thelonger he ran, the more the world opened up, and Dauer ran right out into it.

Thething about running is that, it truly is about the journey, and the things thathappen along the way, physically and mentally–some devotees would even say spiritually.

ForDauer, college was an epiphany. And he has worked to recreate that experiencefor his students. Though few will become working historians, Dauer isdetermined that all will become conscious of the world “out there.”

A constant evolution

Dauersees innovation as a “constant evolution.” It is not about imposing a paradigm.It is more organic, an openness to considering the insights and experiences ofcolleagues from across the academic spectrum, and finding ways to adapt theseto his own classes. The goal is to keep the subject matter interesting bykeeping it fresh.

Interestedstudents tend to stick around, to move forward, to graduate.

Therunner in Dauer knows that the body and the mind are always fighting thetendency toward inertia. That’s one reason why it’s important to keep changingthe intervals, the distance, the route, the difficulty.

Tokeep growing as an instructor, Dauer takes advantage of the community aroundhim, synthesizes inputs from FACET conferences, faculty presentations, collaborations,guest speakers.

Honoring mentors

Greatteachers either emulate or rebel against the way they were taught.

Daueris an emulator, quick to recognize the contributions of his college instructorsto his success as a student and practicing academic.

“Theprofessors I learned the most from had a passion for their subject; taughtrigorous courses with high expectations and standards; encouraged activelearning through discussion of primary and secondary sources, analysis of art,film and literature, debates, mock trials, role-playing games and otherengaging activities; created warm and friendly classroom environments, wereaccessible and displayed a willingness and patience to answer questions relatedto course content and assignments,” Dauer said. “They also provided helpful andinfluential advising about academic and career goals and support in achievingthem.”

ButDauer’s own journey has been eclectic and idiosyncratic, so that the fabric ofhis pedagogy is an blend of influences that he has considered and incorporatedconsciously into a method that is uniquely his.

Runningeliminates the superfluous.

MostlyDauer seeks to recreate the experience that his mentors gave him. Thatexperience of the doors of his life being blown open onto a world of gloriouscomplexity and disarray, full of unfamiliar sounds and smells, languages andmusic, movement and tastes.

“Ilike to engage the students in as many was as possible, to make the contentrelevant, to connect it with the larger world,” Dauer said. “It’s important forthem to understand different points of view, different ways of thinking aboutthings.”

Thereis a theatrical aspect to this, as Dauer is keenly aware that the mosteffective teachers are those who take creative risks, in order to keep studentsengaged.

Thisprocess involves being somewhat entertaining, but it rests on a strategicscaffold of four basic objectives: introducing students to historical problemsin Latin American and world history, introducing them to the complexity anddiversity of peoples around the world, developing critical thinking through theanalysis of primary sources, and finally to build writing skills throughsynthetic and argumentative essays based on those sources.

Thebedrock of the method is his commitment to involving students in originalresearch as early as possible. And so he integrates role-playing games such asReacting To The Past in his 100-level classes.

“Itgets them to see history not as a linear narrative, but as a more dynamic andcomplex process involving perspectives, contingency, motivations,” Dauer said.“This helps connect the events of the past with what’s going on today, here inthe U.S., which makes it more relevant to their lives.”

History and other disasters

Dauer’sfocus as both researcher and instructor is the ways in which individuals andsocieties respond to disasters.

Hedoesn’t lecture about earthquakes in Argentina and Chile in the 19thcentury. He puts students in the midst of questions that arise from thosecataclysmic events. What happens to political structures in the wake of anearthquake or hurricane? How do individuals react? Why are some people andcommunities more resilient or fragile than others? How do disasters shatterbelief systems that support a system of government or a social order?

Historyunfolds not as a programmed drone of causality, but as…well…a disaster:chaotic, unprecedented, confounding, fearsome.

Asstudents figuratively walk amid the rubble, searching for answers, they mustrely on clues provided by the historical and cultural context. To get to adecent understanding, they must fully immerse themselves in the social andmental world of the time and place.

Daueris acutely aware of context—that “wider world” that he became so keen toexplore in college.

As a graduate student, he came to live and teach in Miami, a city of many cities. Known as the “Gateway to Latin America,” it is a microcosm of that world, with its Cuban, Argentine, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, Paraguayan, Guatamalan diasporas, and more besides. During that time, he spent a year and a half researching in regional archives in Argentina and Chile, essentially living out of a suitcase, pushing himself outside his comfort zone.

“Theexperience of traveling to so many places was eye opening,” Dauer said. “Youlearn a lot about yourself, come in contact with a lot of differentperspectives that you would not have known about had you stayed in small-townMinnesota.”

ForDauer, these learning journeys were transformative, and he enjoys teleportinghis students into these far-flung corners of time and space, watching thegermination of a similar curiosity and passion for what lies beyond thehorizon.

He sees many similarities between his rural Minnesota home and the IU Southeast service area, and sees himself in many of his students. Having seen what lies beyond, he relishes his role as a guide in life as well as in academics. He serves as a faculty mentor, as a member of the Fulbright Committee, as a co-faculty advisor to the Global Grenadiers, besides many more involvements on behalf of students.

“Professorsare hopefully going to have a positive effect on you, whether it’s throughteaching or providing letters of recommendation, helping you strategize yournext steps after college, or in other ways,” Dauer said.

Thatwider world is probably not going to involve researching history in a regionalarchive in the Andes. But it is likely to being part of a team in a companythat is international in scope. By encouraging students to develop sensitivityand awareness to diversity and social context, Dauer sees himself preparingthem to be successful global citizens.

“To do your job, you have to interact with people from different backgrounds,” Dauer said. “Cultural competency and awareness are critical to your success in the workplace, and in the world.”