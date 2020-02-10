IU Southeast to host 21st Annual Indiana Latinx Leadership Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to serve as a first-time host institution for this year’s Indiana Latinx Leadership Conference (ILLC) on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center. This event is supported by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Duke Energy Foundation.

The conference provides a venue to celebrate the uniqueness ofLatino students in a forum created by and for students. Student-led workshopswill cover a gamut of topics, from college readiness and the applicationprocess to financial literacy and leadership skills. Workshop sessions willexplore this year’s theme: “Dreaming Out Loud: Unifying the Future.”

The ILLC will offer a day-long program of events, including akeynote address by Kat Lazo, the director,producer and host of the hit YouTube series “The Kat Call.” It will feature musicalperformances by Latin Music Awards Kentucky winners Appalatin and A-Corde, as well as theLatin Grammy-nominated student ensemble MariachiHerencia de Mexico.

“The conference affirms our Latinx students, staff and faculty;our cultural backgrounds; and our right to exist and thrive in educationalspaces,” said Veronica Medina, faculty co-advisor for the ILLC and associate professor ofsociology. “It provides a place for students to confront shared struggles anddevelop the leadership skills to thrive in school and beyond.”

While this event is focused around Latinx communities’ concernsand Latinx related topics, the ILLC is open to high school and college studentsof all cultural and racial backgrounds.

For more information and toregister for this event, visit the ILLC website by Feb.21.