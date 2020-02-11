Skip to main content
Southeast News & Events Indiana University

IU Southeast announces fall 2019 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

Feb 11, 2020

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2019 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2019 semester, 251 students made the Chancellor’sList, while 847 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’SLIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Bailie M Baxter Austin IN
Whitney Layne Leanhart Bagdad KY
Rachel McCrorey Bardstown KY
Kayla Ann Marie Young Bardstown KY
Jacy Lyn Hughes Bedford IN
Kadee Jo Robb Bedford IN
Molly Lynn Lueken Birdseye IN
Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills MI
Nathanael William O’Donnell Bloomington IN
Noah Frederick Matzke Borden IN
Katelyn Schafer Borden IN
Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil IN
McKenna Frances Anne Curry Brownstown IN
Claire Elizabeth Schnell Celestine IN
Mark William Daugherty Charlestown IN
Zoe Anne Jones Charlestown IN
Sydni Nicole Kratz Charlestown IN
Jessica Neely Charlestown IN
Ethan Palazzo Charlestown IN
Grace Elizabeth Sellers Charlestown IN
Jacqueline R Stoner Charlestown IN
Deborah M Stucky Charlestown IN
Tessa Faye Duncan Clarksville IN
Alexis Danielle Engler Clarksville IN
Joseph Leyden Kelley Clarksville IN
Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville IN
Sarah   Truman Clarksville IN
Daniel Patrick Slattery Weber Clarksville IN
Peyton E Rhodes Columbus IN
Maura Danielle Van Deventer Columbus IN
Mikayla R Brown Corydon IN
Emma K Farnsley Corydon IN
Olivia L Ferriell Corydon IN
Ashley   Griffith Corydon IN
Courtney Rain Hopper Corydon IN
Adalee Marie Ingle Corydon IN
Keri   Keehn Corydon IN
Miriam Mae Leffler Corydon IN
Taylor A Myers Corydon IN
Leslie A Rice Corydon IN
Leleanna C Meade Crandall IN
Josie Beth Sullivan Crestwood KY
Brook Ann Elston Cross Plains IN
Kyia A Oppel Depauw IN
Dobs   Laymon Deputy IN
Hannah Lynn Knight Eckerty IN
Isabella M Akins English IN
Adam L Beasley English IN
Megan Elizabeth DeWeese English IN
Nicole Ann Nichols Fisherville KY
Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs IN
Lucy Jon Cathcart Floyds Knobs IN
Amanda Morgan Goodridge Floyds Knobs IN
Eden F Harmon Floyds Knobs IN
Rachel Ellen Hoffmann Floyds Knobs IN
Stephen Noah Kirtley Floyds Knobs IN
Nicole Marie Kruer Floyds Knobs IN
Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs IN
Madeline Jane Probus Floyds Knobs IN
Ashley Brooke Roberts Floyds Knobs IN
Jim   Harris Fredericksburg IN
Amanda   Tinkle French Lick IN
Jordan Zachary Bales Georgetown IN
Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown IN
Erin Elisabeth Coulson Georgetown IN
Lauren Kathleen Downs Georgetown IN
Dalton Dakota Drexler Georgetown IN
Courtney Alexis French Georgetown IN
Alexa Jae Jones Georgetown IN
Carmen Elise Kurk Georgetown IN
Claudia Christine Rose Scharrer Georgetown IN
Abigail E Heine Greendale IN
Ariana Mae Sandefur Greenfield IN
Adam J Frey Greenville IN
Braden Joseph Schroeder Greenville IN
Laura Ann Zoeller Greenville IN
Daunte M Decello Hamilton OH
Lindsey M Maddox Hanover IN
Sydney Alise Randall Hanover IN
Ed   Davis Henryville IN
Hailey   Soard Henryville IN
Aaron   Braunecker Huntingburg IN
Meghan Kendra Sullivan Indianapolis IN
Darsey   Vonderheide Jasper IN
Kayce   Arthur Jeffersonville IN
Emily M Bealer Jeffersonville IN
Brooklyn Ra Bruner Jeffersonville IN
Carley Breann Calabro Jeffersonville IN
Bonnie S Corn Jeffersonville IN
Bassem N Debbabi Jeffersonville IN
Harlee D Dorman Jeffersonville IN
Amber   Dumstorf Jeffersonville IN
Yazmyne Aunique Franklin Jeffersonville IN
Josh   Frost Jeffersonville IN
Zachary Keith Giuffre Jeffersonville IN
Asra Taskeen Hussain Jeffersonville IN
Zaid Khaja Hussain Jeffersonville IN
Jade Lynne Keith Jeffersonville IN
April Nichole Neukam Jeffersonville IN
James Conrad O’Brien Jeffersonville IN
Veronica Lynn Pielemeier Jeffersonville IN
Reynaldo   Sierra-Escobedo Jeffersonville IN
Michelle Alice Thomas Jeffersonville IN
Eric T Watson Jeffersonville IN
Sean Michael Connaughton La Grange KY
Casey Thomas Smith La Grange KY
Jason Douglas Henry LaGrange KY
Emma Marie Briscoe Lanesville IN
Emily Nicole Cain Lanesville IN
Rachel M Cain Lanesville IN
Natalie Erin Cornwell Lanesville IN
John Garcia Day Lanesville IN
Isabella Marie DeGrasse Lanesville IN
Tyler Harrison Hickey Lanesville IN
Rachel Elizabeth Miller Lanesville IN
Madison N Walston Lanesville IN
Hallie Marie Foe Leopold IN
Jaidyn A Horrom Leopold IN
Mikayla J Meek Lexington IN
Justin Ray Horney Loogootee IN
Rena   Andrews Louisville KY
Nikki   Crawford Louisville KY
Joanna Beth Dunda Louisville KY
Savannah   Ferrell Louisville KY
Angela Day Fisher Louisville KY
Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville KY
Deysi Melissa Herrera Molina Louisville KY
Nicholas Joshua Hickey Louisville KY
Britney J Huff Louisville KY
Brenna   Irwin Louisville KY
Nicholas Steven Jones Louisville KY
Lindsey Michelle Kelty Louisville KY
Emily Clare Kenney Louisville KY
Jared Lawrence Kowalski Louisville KY
Aaron Louis Leavitt Louisville KY
Merlin   Lee Louisville KY
Fadumo M Mahdi Louisville KY
Sarah Louise McCullough Louisville KY
Libby   McKinney Louisville KY
Sandra Lynn Mills Louisville KY
Jeren   Ott Louisville KY
Vinh Hoa Hoang Pham Louisville KY
Dalton   Prather Louisville KY
Christopher Edward Riggs Louisville KY
Matt   Robbins Louisville KY
Samantha Jo Runyon Louisville KY
Teagan   Sage Louisville KY
Amanda Jean Schneider Louisville KY
Kayla Marie Shircliff Louisville KY
Anna Helene Sloan Louisville KY
Anna Jean Soto Louisville KY
Lilly Rose Stanley Louisville KY
Jennifer Nicole Steele Louisville KY
Adam   Steffen Louisville KY
Jenna Marie Watkins Louisville KY
Logan Marley Webb Louisville KY
Cathleen Renee Westfall Louisville KY
Katrena Marie Gobert Madison IN
Annamae G Harmon Madison IN
Brianna Nicole Torrance Madison IN
Morgan B Hollen Marengo IN
John   Combs Marysville IN
Breanna Renee Doss Marysville IN
Ally Marie Lindley Memphis IN
Andre   Staley Memphis IN
Sarah Renee Mills Mt Washington KY
Savannah Brooke Raines Nabb IN
Madison L Alvey New Albany IN
Kia   Black New Albany IN
Isaac   Brimner New Albany IN
Kelsey Jordan Brown New Albany IN
Cory M Byers New Albany IN
Cicely Grace Ray Calilung New Albany IN
Jonathan Viet Do New Albany IN
Matthew Wayne Edgell New Albany IN
Amberly   Endris-Burns New Albany IN
Nathan Miller Faust New Albany IN
Cheyenne M Helton New Albany IN
Kileigh Hope Hobson New Albany IN
Morgan Joanna Jenks New Albany IN
Hannah Leigh Joly New Albany IN
Kayler R Jurgensmeyer New Albany IN
Hunter Cordell Kloke New Albany IN
Jennifer   Lewis New Albany IN
Triton Alexander Martin New Albany IN
Emily   Mathews New Albany IN
Eric   Micco New Albany IN
Miranda Kaye Miller New Albany IN
Taylor Nicole Morphis New Albany IN
Aubree A New New Albany IN
Jasmin   Owens New Albany IN
Dee   Pavey New Albany IN
Myah Monet Peters New Albany IN
Hannah Bethany Powell New Albany IN
Kevin Thomas Rees New Albany IN
Joshua M Rinzel New Albany IN
Brooklyn Marie Shaffer New Albany IN
Scott P Shrout New Albany IN
Nathaniel Blake Sigafoos New Albany IN
Alexis Marie Spangle New Albany IN
Katie   Sproles New Albany IN
Cassidy Ann-Marie Waters New Albany IN
Amy Sue Yoder New Albany IN
Jenna Rae Previtera New Salisbury IN
Logan Michael Stephens New Salisbury IN
Devin Dwayne Combs New Washington IN
Maddie Knight Noblesville IN
Bailey Marie Washburn Olney IL
Ronnie Jo Hobbs Palmyra IN
Andrew Harold Dodge Pekin IN
Makayla Marie England Pekin IN
Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin IN
Hannah Elizabeth Feist Pekin IN
Arden Elaine Thornberry Pekin IN
Nate Todd Halsey Pewee Valley KY
Makenzie Reese Martin Ramsey IN
Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport IN
Mariah Nicole Benham Salem IN
Caleb Taylor Couch Salem IN
Megan Holly DeHart Salem IN
Matthew D Hartman Salem IN
Kyle M Medlock Salem IN
Nicholas Fox Noel Salem IN
Evan T Shelby Salem IN
Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem IN
Ashley Kaye Zink Salem IN
Rikki Brie-Yon Persinger Santa Claus IN
Taylor L Bowling Scottsburg IN
Caitlyn Louise Carey Scottsburg IN
Joshua W Wininger Scottsburg IN
Noah D Barnes Sellersburg IN
Katelyn Elizabeth Butler Sellersburg IN
Brandon L Collier Sellersburg IN
Stephanie Lynn Davis Sellersburg IN
Drew Christopher DeWitt Sellersburg IN
Zion M Emond Sellersburg IN
Jesse S Main Sellersburg IN
Derek Mart Sellersburg IN
Cooper Jordan Martin Sellersburg IN
Sherry Helen Martin Sellersburg IN
Kylee Dean Scott Sellersburg IN
Liliana Velasco Sellersburg IN
Alex Warner Sellersburg IN
Chloie Adaline-Belle Yost Sellersburg IN
Cody Jay Zimmerman Sellersburg IN
Andrew W Hoene Seymour IN
Jacqueline Leann Ijames Shepherdsville KY
Drew Bishop Terre Haute IN
Jamie Renee Leek Terre Haute IN
Kristy Zukokas Terre Haute IN
Shane Sartell Underwood IN

DEAN’SLIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Aliyah Temple Chamberlain Anderson IN
Jesse Dawn Mays Austin IN
Alex Chase Miner Austin IN
Mariah  M. Surber Austin IN
Andrew Charles Myers Avon IN
Anna Cordray Ballwin MO
Amanda Sue Brock Bedford IN
Max Frederickson Bedford IN
Jason Blake Fisher Bedford IN
Gabby Gabrielle Turner Bedford IN
Jathan Ritter Bedford IN
Cade Jagger Burman Bloomfield Hills MI
Yilin Fu Bloomington IN
Natalie G. Schapker Bloomington IN
Esther Chepkorir Yebei Bloomington IN
Katie Elizabeth Cook Boggstown IN
John Michael Meyer Borden IN
Hannah Danielle Snider Borden IN
Aubrey Lynn Moore Borden IN
Falisha Gabrielle Hougland Borden IN
Dawson Elliott Nale Borden IN
Somerville R. Nolan Borden IN
Aubryn Lyndon Crotchett Borden IN
Hannah Nicole Ray Borden IN
Samuel James Moore Borden IN
Richard Samuel Pangburn Borden IN
John Stephen Steen Branchville IN
Kaylee Brooke Debolt Brandenburg KY
Rachel Nicole Scheurich Brandenburg KY
Samara Grant Brandenburg KY
Adam C. Isaac Brooks KY
Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks KY
Mackinzey Leanne Warren Brownstown IN
Megan F. Pottschmidt Brownstown IN
Bradon N. Hoffman Brownstown IN
Charlie Woolf Butlerville IN
Joshua T. Huls Campbellsburg IN
Jacob Tarner Howard Campbellsburg KY
Andrew Heritier Carmel IN
Amber G. Tindall Central IN
Kaitlyn N. Eldridge Charlestown IN
Elizabeth Sonja Gillenwater Charlestown IN
David Michael Young Charlestown IN
Aaron Arthur Williamson Charlestown IN
Damaris Anne Scott Charlestown IN
Leah Brooke Sherrill Charlestown IN
Trey Anthony Crace Charlestown IN
Taylor Jean Williams Charlestown IN
Kaleigh M. Grayson Charlestown IN
Katrina Elaine Dennis Charlestown IN
Maxwell D. Mitchell Charlestown IN
Kaycee L. Stiffey Charlestown IN
Isabelle Lee Zimmerman Charlestown IN
Kaylee N. Hoke Charlestown IN
April Dabney Charlestown IN
Grahme Bailey Gregory Charlestown IN
Alexander S. Dawley Charlestown IN
Chase Fellows Charlestown IN
Lauren Elizabeth Pennington Charlestown IN
Destiny N. Sparrow Charlestown IN
Valerie Jo Webb Charlestown IN
Natalie Pinedo Charlestown IN
Brenley Marie Berger Charlestown IN
Abigail Noel Kenny Cincinnati OH
Connor Lee Kelly Cincinnati OH
John David Hall Clarksville IN
Lindsey Nicole Carter Clarksville IN
Angel Marie Hill Clarksville IN
Connery Jackson Bailey Clarksville IN
Christopher   Ellis Clarksville IN
Charles Henry Lauffer Clarksville IN
McKenna Marie Taylor Clarksville IN
Brent Robert Potter Clarksville IN
Rebecca Carol Hellinger Clarksville IN
Ashley Lizbeth Ledrick Clarksville IN
Latasha Renee Croft Clarksville IN
Sabrina Ariel Friend Clarksville IN
Brooke Morgan Foster Clarksville IN
Peyton Joann Fowler Clarksville IN
Ashley Nicole Berry Clarksville IN
Lorna-Mae Ward Clarksville IN
Jason Wayne Gallavin Clarksville IN
Angie Melissa Munoz Clarksville IN
Emma S. Hedrick Clarksville IN
Constance Joanne Howlett Clarksville IN
Shyanna Dawn Wright Clarksville IN
Sarah Moser Clarksville IN
Emma Ryan Flispart Clarksville IN
Abdifitah Mohamud Clarksville IN
Anthony Derell Johnson Clarksville IN
Ashley Denise Jackson Clarksville IN
Elizabeth Leonette Snow Clarksville IN
Rebecca Elizabeth Taylor Clarksville IN
Karalynn Rose Flora Clarksville IN
Remington Kaylyn Bowman Clarksville IN
Brandon B. Scott Clarksville IN
Ruthie McDonald Clarksville IN
Alix Davis Clarksville IN
Kelli Renee Peace Clarksville IN
Kaley Suzanne Murray Columbus IN
Mitchell Henry Columbus IN
Breanna Guthrie Columbus IN
Devan Matthew Davis Columbus IN
Grace Ellen Lorimor Columbus IN
Shelbi LeeAnn Wright Commiskey IN
Dustin J. Mattingly Corydon IN
Sara Lee Fravel Corydon IN
Ashleigh Rae Cummins Corydon IN
Makenzie Rae Spalding Corydon IN
Kelcie Byrd Corydon IN
Michael Ray Onstott Corydon IN
Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon IN
Nicholas James Anderson Corydon IN
Emily Rose Blackman Corydon IN
Kelsey Noelle Miller Corydon IN
Marissa Carmen Ellis Corydon IN
Hannah Nicole Marshall Corydon IN
Mitchell Lockhart Corydon IN
Levi Charles Hammer Corydon IN
Kaylee BreAnn Smith Corydon IN
Gabriel L. Stockwell Corydon IN
Lanna Mary Shaffer Corydon IN
Richard J. Longest Corydon IN
Trenton Michael Fried Corydon IN
Haley N. Skinner Corydon IN
Nolan Jay Sawtelle Corydon IN
Daniel T. Kiningham Corydon IN
Brooklyn Mercedes Windell Corydon IN
Byron W. Wilkins Corydon IN
Abigail Nicole Byerley Corydon IN
Bradley I. Nalley Corydon IN
Kelly Lynn Sutton Corydon IN
Harlee R. Megnin Corydon IN
Grace Kennedy Carver Corydon IN
Emma G. Wise Corydon IN
Isaac Malcolm Kirkman Corydon IN
Gavin Nicholas Smith Corydon IN
Samantha Jayne Robinson Crandall IN
Brian Preston Lerud Crandall IN
Mitchell A. Stone Crestwood KY
Aaron Gohlinghorst Crestwood KY
Emily  M. Owen Crestwood KY
Grace Anne Kaine Crestwood KY
Samantha Ann Reynolds Crestwood KY
Lacey Marie Hall Crothersville IN
Brooklyn A. Gonzales Dale IN
David Wayne Neville Danville IN
Kimberly LeeAnn Chiquito Depauw IN
Makkena Faith Cannon Depauw IN
Trevor James Bowles Depauw IN
Gabrielle Nay Deputy IN
Breanne Nicole Sturgeon Eckerty IN
Kinzer Dale Flowers Elberfeld IN
Jessie Marie Pierson Elizabeth IN
Nicholas Andrew Veith Elizabeth IN
Isabelle Kay Renn Elizabeth IN
James Allen Richter Elizabeth IN
Brooklyn F. Woertz Elizabeth IN
Alaina Paige Higdon Elizabeth IN
Molly Grace Smith Elizabeth IN
Olivia Blinn DeKold Elizabeth IN
Luke A. Duncan Elizabeth IN
Levi Bennett Elizabeth IN
Ashtyn Nicole Sharp Evansville IN
Dalton  M. Crowell Evansville IN
Jami Carlson Evansville IN
Katelyn Nicole Elmore Fairdale KY
Dana L. Hoffman Ferdinand IN
Maxem Winston Stooksberry Fisherville KY
Melissa Wiles Floyds Knobs IN
Jason Christopher London Floyds Knobs IN
Lucas Charles Gettelfinger Floyds Knobs IN
Sidney Nicole Farmer Floyds Knobs IN
Jacob Andrew Hoffmann Floyds Knobs IN
Alexis Nichole Schindler Floyds Knobs IN
Michael Anthony Sobieski Floyds Knobs IN
Cassy Brooke Goodridge Floyds Knobs IN
Grayson Zoeller Edwards Floyds Knobs IN
Kayli   Dempster Floyds Knobs IN
Desiree Ann Magginnis Floyds Knobs IN
Lauren Abigail Winchell Floyds Knobs IN
Jacob R. Mussell Floyds Knobs IN
Presley Olivia Roos Floyds Knobs IN
Mikayla Christine Koch Floyds Knobs IN
Emily Renee Jecker Floyds Knobs IN
Donovan   Hickman Floyds Knobs IN
Halee L. Tanner Floyds Knobs IN
Nathan Wade Meals Floyds Knobs IN
Boyeong   Bang Floyds Knobs IN
Jessica L. Biggerstaff Floyds Knobs IN
Kyle   Poe Floyds Knobs IN
Nathan   Paris Floyds Knobs IN
Anna Elizabeth Paxton Floyds Knobs IN
Erin Celeste Korb Floyds Knobs IN
Dylan Thomas Neathamer Floyds Knobs IN
Abigail Brooke Lawrence Floyds Knobs IN
Libby   Sobieski Floyds Knobs IN
Colton I. Nash Floyds Knobs IN
Raegan A. Sprigler Floyds Knobs IN
Kyleigh Star Nalley Floyds Knobs IN
Gretchen Faith Garrett Floyds Knobs IN
Matthew J. Wyatt Floyds Knobs IN
Caroline Rose Eckart Floyds Knobs IN
Paige Tyler Lewis Floyds Knobs IN
Matthew   White Floyds Knobs IN
Tony William Engle Floyds Knobs IN
Trinity  M. Edling Floyds Knobs IN
Madeline J. Ulaszek Floyds Knobs IN
Cole Michael Tanner Floyds Knobs IN
Makenna Elizabeth Moravec Floyds Knobs IN
Madeline   Darst Floyds Knobs IN
Jacob Vincent Garcia Fountain Valley CA
Chelsey Nichole Gramlin Fredericksburg IN
Natalie Grace Crowder French Lick IN
Kaitie Lea Garing Georgetown IN
Holly Elizabeth Gavin Georgetown IN
Clayton Mitchell Gulley Georgetown IN
Mckenzie Louise Brown Georgetown IN
Megan MacKenzie Johnson Georgetown IN
Chandler Matthew Jenkins Georgetown IN
Michael Andrew Mills Georgetown IN
Izzy Kay Niece Georgetown IN
Lois Ann Williamson Georgetown IN
Isaac Nathaniel Langdon Georgetown IN
Brandon Michael Baugh Georgetown IN
Peyton  M. Pierce Georgetown IN
Siera P. Burns Georgetown IN
Isabella C. Siebert Georgetown IN
Austin Doyle Dyer Georgetown IN
Julia Lorraine Verdouw Georgetown IN
Sarah Anne Bacher Georgetown IN
Charlie Benjamin Sandifer Georgetown IN
Blaine A. Miller Georgetown IN
Alexa   Sheffield Georgetown IN
Logan Kyle Foley Georgetown IN
Lindsey  M. Scoggins Georgetown IN
Sarah Michelle McNeill Georgetown IN
Zachary Randall Bent Georgetown IN
Savannah Jewell Schroering Georgetown IN
Addie L. Bullock Georgetown IN
Olivia Rayne Small Georgetown IN
Alyssa  M. Akermon Georgetown IN
Julia R. Baker Georgetown IN
Cheyenne Nicole Scout Brown Georgetown IN
Laura Abbygail Zachow Georgetown IN
Hannah   Bubnar Georgetown IN
Matthew James Yeats Georgetown IN
Jeffrey John Becker Goshen KY
Laura R. Wyrosdick Goshen KY
Sidney Alexis Briles Goshen KY
Lindsay K. Castor Goshen KY
Rebecca   West Greenville IN
Baylea  M. Pruitt Greenville IN
Katyn Elizabeth Bierman Greenville IN
Madison Jane Kerley Greenville IN
Emma Claire Genevieve Scheldorf Greenville IN
John Michael Moss Greenville IN
Mackenzie   Hashem Greenville IN
Samantha Lucille Yaden Greenville IN
Luke Robert Pruitt Greenville IN
Cameron Michael Ragan Greenville IN
Ella E. Hoehn Greenville IN
Isabelle R. Mullins Greenville IN
Latonia J. McMillan Greenville IN
Jade Renae Schenck Greenville IN
Kristina Ellen Wilson Greenwood IN
Bailey Alexander Rene Greenwood IN
Shawn Quinn Garner Hanover IN
Jessica Ann Neace Hanover IN
Brianna Nicole Trosper Hanover IN
Jonathan Miller Griffith Hardinsburg IN
Blaine  M. Blevins Hardinsburg IN
Camille Marie Greenwell Haubstadt IN
Madeline Louise Baird Henryville IN
December Leigh Hargrove Henryville IN
Justin Mitchel Brown Henryville IN
Alex J. Hensley Henryville IN
Lucas Allan VanMeter Henryville IN
Sarah Beth Lux Indianapolis IN
Suade Thomas Hart Indianapolis IN
Alisha Marie Gray Indianapolis IN
Tammy Eileen Burt Jacksonville FL
Rachel Christine Turpak Jacksonville FL
Kennedie Terese Margarida Jasper IN
Kristen  M. Fallon Jasper IN
Keregyn  M. Masterson Jasper IN
Robin Ann Taylor Jeffersonville IN
Robert Allen Collins Jeffersonville IN
Lisa Renee Wise Jeffersonville IN
Amanda Gail Lanham Jeffersonville IN
LaVada Rae Coulter Jeffersonville IN
Stephen D. Prather Jeffersonville IN
Chelsea Marie Rogers Jeffersonville IN
Kameron Thomas Johnson Jeffersonville IN
Moriah   Harrod Jeffersonville IN
Derek Allen Anderson Jeffersonville IN
Shaina   DeMoss Jeffersonville IN
Amber Leigh Wariner Jeffersonville IN
Alexa Leigh Waldrip Jeffersonville IN
Tyler   Basham Jeffersonville IN
Jonathan Dale Ford Jeffersonville IN
Myranda Alexis Windell Jeffersonville IN
Jennifer S. Laster Jeffersonville IN
Bryce Andrew Shreve Jeffersonville IN
Nicolaas Kaleb Wiese Jeffersonville IN
Davis L. Elliott Jeffersonville IN
Alex Michael Duckworth Jeffersonville IN
Jada Sharlaena Haleem Jeffersonville IN
Ashleigh Nicole Morton Jeffersonville IN
Raheel Mohammed Hussain Jeffersonville IN
Joseph Charles Tegarden Jeffersonville IN
Mackenzie Rae Best Jeffersonville IN
Christopher Bailey Whitfield Jeffersonville IN
Gabrielle A. Wixon Jeffersonville IN
Rachel Ann Esarey Jeffersonville IN
Samantha Rena Snodgrass Jeffersonville IN
Corey Jane Schamore Jeffersonville IN
Samantha Lynn Eckart Jeffersonville IN
Devan Adair McDowell Jeffersonville IN
Kaitlin G. Henderson Jeffersonville IN
Amber Grace Schlosser Jeffersonville IN
Brittany R. Reas Jeffersonville IN
Alexis Ann Bassett Jeffersonville IN
Lindsey  M. Nelson Jeffersonville IN
Brooke Ashley Linder Jeffersonville IN
Ana   Westbrook Jeffersonville IN
Destiney Michelle Metz Jeffersonville IN
Kristin Suzann Porter Jeffersonville IN
Pj   Tenev Jeffersonville IN
Jaelynn Brianna Derricott Jeffersonville IN
Madison Leigh Frederick Jeffersonville IN
Mark Alan Adams Jeffersonville IN
Nathanael Paul Duvall Jeffersonville IN
Lyndzy   Obremski Jeffersonville IN
Amber   Smith Jeffersonville IN
Cameron Lorren Wood Jeffersonville IN
Bradley   Cross Jeffersonville IN
Sarah E. Fischer Jeffersonville IN
Kylie Rhyan Bercot Jeffersonville IN
Bryce Dean Cross Jeffersonville IN
Ally Marie Seifried Jeffersonville IN
Madeline H. Paul Jeffersonville IN
Davia   Doogarsingh Jeffersonville IN
Lenore   Wooten Jeffersonville IN
Joshua Andrew Roy Jeffersonville IN
Tyler Zavier Howard Jeffersonville IN
Chase A. Howard Jeffersonville IN
Kyle J. Sanders Jeffersonville IN
Leilani Lynn Davis Jeffersonville IN
Barkha Dilip Bharwani Jeffersonville IN
Brandy Markell Holbrook Jeffersonville IN
Megan Carolyn Gallagher Jeffersonville IN
Lori   Burke Jeffersonville IN
Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville IN
Alexis  M. Boone Jeffersonville IN
Haley  M. Deppert Jeffersonville IN
Francesca Alexsandra Hernandez Jeffersonville IN
Sierra  M. Goldman Jeffersonville IN
Erich Von Winnecke Jeffersonville IN
David William Garrett Jeffersonville IN
Haley N. Brightwell Jeffersonville IN
Kevin A. Ballew Jeffersonville IN
Ryan C. Hurst Jeffersonville IN
Conner   Norton Jeffersonville IN
Sondra Renee Garcia Jeffersonville IN
Celesta Lauren Long Jeffersonville IN
Carolyn   Basham Jeffersonville IN
Hamilton C. Craig Jeffersonville IN
Karlee   Willis Jeffersonville IN
Bobby Graham Holz Kokomo IN
Victoria Grace Cowell La Grange KY
Taylor Anthony Phillips La Grange KY
Eli C. Deburger La Grange KY
Jack Wylie Harrison La Grange KY
Natalie Raine Anthony La Grange KY
Erin Paige Huff La Grange KY
Katarina Delynn Sizemore Laconia IN
Lexie   Knear Laconia IN
Sydney F. Jett LaGrange KY
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo LaGrange KY
Kayla Lynn Smith Lanesville IN
Katie   Heishman Lanesville IN
Jeannine A. Barr Lanesville IN
Jody Kathlene Jansa Lanesville IN
Ridge Jacob Hess Lanesville IN
Nathan A. Schneider Lanesville IN
Nathanael L. Mann Lanesville IN
Madison Kathleen Adams Lanesville IN
Nathaniel B. Hisle Lanesville IN
Garrett Durham Fensler Lapel IN
Hannah Celine Hubert Leopold IN
Kristy   Nowlin Lexington IN
Hannah R. Shaffer Lexington IN
Ty Christopher Lewis Lexington IN
Ashton Anne Bowles Lexington IN
Marissa Alise Briner Lexington IN
Cole   Hendrix Lexington IN
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington IN
Logan James Carrico Loogootee IN
Jessica  M. Harris Louisville KY
Michael Harmon Klein Louisville KY
Eric Alexander Crane Louisville KY
Michelle   Malpartida Louisville KY
Ashley Brooke Webb Louisville KY
Stephen Andrew Lash Louisville KY
Hannah   Martin Louisville KY
Mitchell   Echelberger Louisville KY
Bibi   Ho Louisville KY
Chasen K. Pierce Louisville KY
Sandra Michelle Boston Louisville KY
Abigail Victoria Stewart Louisville KY
Mark A. Davenport Louisville KY
Kinley Chase Kaelin Louisville KY
Casandra   Koevoets Louisville KY
Kirsten Michele Brophy Louisville KY
Elizabeth   McGarvey Louisville KY
Marcella Louise Stivers Louisville KY
Katelynn D. Clark Louisville KY
Joe   Matteucci Louisville KY
Samantha Joelle Johnson Louisville KY
Nichole Marie Pulfer Louisville KY
Micah Aaron Sellinger Louisville KY
Danielle Faith Saunders Louisville KY
Hunter   Weaver Louisville KY
Katelyn Taylor Vance Louisville KY
Bradlee Thomas Hertrick Louisville KY
Veronica Yamili Roessler Louisville KY
Madison Katelyn Wolf Louisville KY
Monica Lynn Loftus Louisville KY
Greg   Bailey Louisville KY
Jamie F. Gibson Louisville KY
Emma Delayne Sulzer Louisville KY
Lucia   Rodriguez Louisville KY
Sidney Gayle Blair Louisville KY
Taylor Avery Lowe Louisville KY
Alyssa Nicole Holland Louisville KY
Raevonya Monyae Richie Louisville KY
Evie Nicole Schuster Louisville KY
Brandon Lee Garriott Louisville KY
Jacob Parker Knox Louisville KY
Andrew Parker Bolin Louisville KY
Eric Matthew Ketterer Louisville KY
Jeffrey Ryan Penn Louisville KY
McKenna Rae Lewter Louisville KY
Sydney DeRosa Rudolf Louisville KY
Evan   Renschler Louisville KY
Emily   Clopton Louisville KY
Cameron Brice Abbott Louisville KY
Courtney Nicole Jackson Louisville KY
Leslie   De La Torre Louisville KY
Hannah Maria Coleman Louisville KY
Reem   Ahmed Louisville KY
Mason Xiao-long Lin Louisville KY
Kayla Ann Swearer Louisville KY
Benjamin Nicholas Feuquay Louisville KY
John Edward Linder Louisville KY
Jordan Taylor Hubbuch Louisville KY
Samantha Ann Cook Louisville KY
Caitlin Marie Standridge Louisville KY
Laura   Rodriguez Figueredo Louisville KY
Hannah Elizabeth Klumb Louisville KY
Dana Marie Carter Louisville KY
Josie Louise Woods Louisville KY
Houston Bradford Hart Louisville KY
Haja   Kamara Louisville KY
Lina   Gao Louisville KY
Dariagne   Romero Lopez Louisville KY
Elise Rene Camarata Louisville KY
Alex Jane Conn Louisville KY
Alyssa Ann Cosgrove Louisville KY
Gabriel S. Meiners Louisville KY
Malik Isaiah Logan Louisville KY
Conner J. Fries Louisville KY
Jacob James Morley Louisville KY
Emily Ann Riedling Louisville KY
Abby Nicole Hommrich Louisville KY
Alissa Lynn Meiners Louisville KY
Hannah Marie Bickel Louisville KY
Emily T. Elliotte Louisville KY
Julia Rose Dattilo Louisville KY
Lindsey D. Allgeier Louisville KY
Mason A. Lewter Louisville KY
Allie Nicole Fey Louisville KY
Kendall J. Beck Louisville KY
Mark Alexander Stone Louisville KY
Payton Andrew Bledsoe Louisville KY
India Sierra Watkins Louisville KY
Ly K. Huynh Louisville KY
Troi Alexandra Simms Louisville KY
Natalie Marie Fichter Louisville KY
Cecilia K. Winters Louisville KY
Ellyssa Diane Anastas Louisville KY
Allison Paige Smith Louisville KY
Dahra Lynn Lambert Louisville KY
Melissa Ann McHugh Louisville KY
Christopher Patrick Wright Louisville KY
Amber Nichole Glass Louisville KY
Mustapha Af Jammeh Louisville KY
Adam Wesley Harbison Louisville KY
Kartik Sureshbhai Patel Louisville KY
Elianne   Gonzalez Frias Louisville KY
Asha  M. Reaves Louisville KY
Gracie Elizabeth Allgood Louisville KY
Jennie Marie Malone Louisville KY
Molly Ann Mason Louisville KY
Jonathon   Teel Louisville KY
Ryan Michael Harrington Louisville KY
Mikayla R. Baxter Louisville KY
Edward   Utria Louisville KY
Katelyn  M. Collins Louisville KY
Casey ann Weber Louisville KY
Kaden James Brothers Louisville KY
Amanda Crush Tewell Louisville KY
Mary   Kessinger Louisville KY
Olivia Rose Eytalis Louisville KY
Julie   Sadler Louisville KY
Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville KY
Michelle C. Skillman Louisville KY
Aubrey Cheyenne Turner Louisville KY
Jennifer Jean Muench Louisville KY
Trevor Wade Smith Louisville KY
Autumn Nichole Mattingly Louisville KY
Emmy   Ralph Louisville KY
Alayna Grace Conard Louisville KY
Saylem Lynn Baril Louisville KY
Evan   McCarthy Louisville KY
Matthew Keith Dawson Louisville KY
Samantha Kate Crowell Louisville KY
Olivia   Goff Louisville KY
Dallas Marie Thompson Louisville KY
Mohamud   Said Louisville KY
Alexandria   Diehl Louisville KY
Elijah Alexander Allgeier Louisville KY
Maddie   Lanham Louisville KY
Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton Louisville KY
John Alexander Wohlleb Louisville KY
Patrick James Schrader Louisville KY
Katherine   Lewis Louisville KY
Connor Benjamin Madison Louisville KY
Amber Layla Embry Louisville KY
Marc   Poe Louisville KY
Austin Kyle Kelman Louisville KY
Jakel   McGowan Louisville KY
Hannah Jenay Corus Louisville KY
Ryan Andrew Scott Louisville KY
Jacob   Sloan Louisville KY
Mustafa Emad Nafia Louisville KY
Jomar Jocaurus Sullivan Louisville KY
Kameo   Costello Louisville KY
Christian   Ruckriegel Louisville KY
Abigail   Kruse Louisville KY
Mason Blake Hernandez Louisville KY
Anna Leigh Lister Mullen Louisville KY
Patrick T. Grady Madison IN
Caleb Wade Oglesby Marengo IN
Abigail L. Pierson Marengo IN
Alexander Stephan Weckman Marengo IN
Maria Brooklyn Tibbs Marysville IN
Bailey Quay Crace Marysville IN
Shelby Grace Wills Marysville IN
Maursey Ann Marie Thomas Memphis IN
Courtney Gaither Memphis IN
Joann Margaret Konermann Memphis IN
Travis J. Konermann Memphis IN
Kayla Michelle Hedrick Memphis IN
Brooklyn Marie McClure Memphis IN
Dalton James Mitchell Metropolis IL
Emily Rose Williams Milltown IN
Jordan Cole Mitchell IN
Emma R. Pruett Mitchell IN
Greg Brown Mitchell IN
Annie Johnson Mitchell IN
Lindsey  M. Keen Monrovia IN
Rachel Montes Moores Hill IN
Kasey Leigh Pearson Mount Carmel IL
Olivia Young Mount Washington KY
Anthony Michael Griffiths Mt Washington KY
Samantha Marie Mattingly Mt Washington KY
Rachel S. Rozenboom Mulberry IN
Abigale A. Burgin Nabb IN
Katelyn Hope Bessinger Nabb IN
Jason  M. Drane New Albany IN
Joseph Bruce Sauer New Albany IN
Loren K. Sieg New Albany IN
Amanda Lark New Albany IN
Andrew Reidinger New Albany IN
Emily Kaetlyn Gibson New Albany IN
Tori Dineen New Albany IN
Jasmyn Faith Zirnheld New Albany IN
Caden Sweet New Albany IN
Levi Clary New Albany IN
Tiffany Lynch New Albany IN
Alexandra Paige LaMaster New Albany IN
Dawn Elise Cunningham New Albany IN
Kalyn McCauley New Albany IN
Amber Rebecca Moore New Albany IN
Chelsey Marie Wright New Albany IN
Becca Marie Lane New Albany IN
Nathaniel Rice Makowsky New Albany IN
Jeffrey Bernard Wiles New Albany IN
Sarah Korcz New Albany IN
Aaron Antonio Billups New Albany IN
Drew D. Mowery New Albany IN
Mary Isabel Martinez New Albany IN
Kenedy Brooke House New Albany IN
John Riley Billings New Albany IN
Garrett Arthur Dillon Gilles New Albany IN
Ashton Becht New Albany IN
Melanie Elizabeth Schnobrich New Albany IN
Madisyn Jaye Zipper New Albany IN
Zachary T. Bedell New Albany IN
John Andrew Clere New Albany IN
Hunter Alan Potts New Albany IN
Courtney Renee Koch New Albany IN
Arielle Lynn Spangle New Albany IN
Alexa Gerling New Albany IN
Emma Christine Huff New Albany IN
Nick Berry New Albany IN
Courtney Elizabeth Brown New Albany IN
Kylie Michele Harris New Albany IN
Brianna K. Dixon New Albany IN
Hayden Thomas Seelye New Albany IN
Matthew Zane Hamby New Albany IN
Jenna Shine New Albany IN
Karissa R. Korinek New Albany IN
Hannah Elizabeth Bloyd New Albany IN
Stephanie E. Doyle New Albany IN
Jenna C. Jacobs New Albany IN
Weston Craig Schneider New Albany IN
Aurora Robinson New Albany IN
Brandon Todd Young New Albany IN
Flora E. Bock New Albany IN
Matthew D. Fitzsimmons New Albany IN
Sydney Madison Stevens New Albany IN
Maria Rebecca Bierly New Albany IN
Rebekah Amy Smith New Albany IN
Christina E. Warren New Albany IN
Shanaia Nicole Figueroa New Albany IN
McKenzie Charlene Farnsley New Albany IN
Kyann Alexus South New Albany IN
Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg New Albany IN
Hannah  M. Beickman New Albany IN
Ryann Leigh Sandlin New Albany IN
Jack Tull New Albany IN
Alex Gerka New Albany IN
Idrees Mohammed   Mirani New Albany IN
Zach Bouvier New Albany IN
Jonah Trejo New Albany IN
Israel Lazaro Martinez New Albany IN
Samuel Z. Epperson New Albany IN
Caitlin Lynn Randall New Albany IN
Camrynn G. Brown New Albany IN
Justin Scott Pourteau New Albany IN
Yuliia Julia Vanslyke New Albany IN
Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany IN
Robert Alfred Kemp New Albany IN
Corgan Phylip Hobbs New Albany IN
Shelby Ann Pennington New Albany IN
Marschele Alexander New Albany IN
Tanner Scott Burch New Albany IN
Maddie Pearce New Albany IN
Ethan Alexander Kruer New Albany IN
Nykayla R. Whitt New Albany IN
Jacob Michael Bratcher New Albany IN
Meg E. England New Albany IN
Rebekah Cooper New Albany IN
Cody Ferguson New Albany IN
Kameron Paige Middleton-Wilson New Albany IN
Tycson N. Thomas New Albany IN
Dustin Patrick Howard New Albany IN
Chase E. Nevil New Albany IN
Barrett B. Archibald New Albany IN
Tera E. Sigafoos New Albany IN
Litzy Martinez New Albany IN
Allie Caple New Albany IN
Emma Jean Burdette New Albany IN
Casandra Paloma Angeles New Albany IN
Jon David Lewis New Albany IN
John Patrick Cooke New Albany IN
Jalen Gerald Gornek New Albany IN
Kristen Triplett New Albany IN
Sidney Jo Gieselman New Salisbury IN
Kaitlyn D. Green New Salisbury IN
John Fitzgerald Sharp New Salisbury IN
Sydney L. King New Salisbury IN
Ali Nichole Gieselman New Salisbury IN
Kayla Crone New Salisbury IN
Ethan Dean Wood New Salisbury IN
Brooklynn Nicole Dooley New Salisbury IN
Kelsey Elizabeth Bruce New Salisbury IN
Jacqueline Inez Corbin New Salisbury IN
Noah Davis New Salisbury IN
Laura Kristen Arrington New Washington IN
Layne Titzer Newburgh IN
Daniel E. Hunter Newburgh IN
Morgan Dunn Norman IN
Annsley Kathryn Blackburn North Vernon IN
Michael Cole Chandler North Vernon IN
Andrea Janell Reitman North Vernon IN
Emilie Michelle Robinette North Vernon IN
Cheyenne Gray Oaktown IN
Keely Nicole Magill Orleans IN
Caleb Pinney Orleans IN
Dannon Leif Olsen Otisco IN
Ryan Parker Haymon Otisco IN
Samuel Tyler Rozack Palmyra IN
Kayla Ann Owsley Palmyra IN
Dakota Ann Duff Palmyra IN
Andrea Jane Walker Palmyra IN
Emily Nicole Mattingly Palmyra IN
Megan Marie Gilley Palmyra IN
Beth Nicole Hunter Palmyra IN
Shelby N. Troncin Palmyra IN
Aaron Joseph Silva Palmyra IN
Megan A. Ransdell Paoli IN
Alexandria Sue Baker Paoli IN
Makenzy May Brown Paoli IN
Dylan Gage Terrell Paoli IN
Mark Bridgewater Paoli IN
Licheng Lyu Paramus NJ
Beth Marie Gibson Pekin IN
Hannah Elizabeth Ashby Pekin IN
Ashley Catherine Wynn Pekin IN
Brianna Jo Gonzalez Pekin IN
Jacob L. Lewis Pekin IN
Michael Andrew Schnieders Pekin IN
Charles A. Adams Pekin IN
Tatum Renee’ Berry Pekin IN
Sierra Marie Mowery Pekin IN
Julian Nava Pekin IN
Tanya Lynn Cullins Pekin IN
Ian Jay McDermott Pekin IN
Carter Dallas Williams Pekin IN
Cody Clayton Gaestel Pekin IN
Brian George Littrell Pewee Valley KY
Hayden Douglas Mays Pewee Valley KY
Derek Mitchell Wagner Pittsboro IN
Ben Wachnicki Plainfield IN
Jessica Marie Wood Prospect KY
Julia Sheldon Prospect KY
Lindsay Rosen Prospect KY
Joseph  M. Thompson Prospect KY
Christie Elise Schuessler Prospect KY
Carla Jane Denzik Prospect KY
Zachary Paul Hestand Prospect KY
Kaitlyn Louise Isgrigg Ramsey IN
Mason Tucker Keeling Ramsey IN
Alexander E. Eveslage Ramsey IN
Brooklyn R. Bottorff Ramsey IN
Taylor Alyssa Rennirt Ramsey IN
Janelle Elizabeth Amy Ramsey IN
Carson Anthony Wetzel Ramsey IN
Maggie Elizabeth Lubbehusen Rosedale IN
Michael Lee Kontos Rushville IN
Tyler Andrew Wilson Rushville IN
Erica Dawn Lee Salem IN
Chloe Maria Charisse Thompson Salem IN
Courtney Alane Nice Salem IN
Gunner James Day Salem IN
Alaina Nicole Davidson Salem IN
Kira Elizabeth Asher Salem IN
Samantha Elizabeth Pittman Salem IN
Emma Danielle Voyles Salem IN
Laken E. White Salem IN
Joshua Wayne Brown Salem IN
Peyton Olivia Howard Salem IN
Lorianne Hurst Salem IN
Chase Austin Wheeler Salem IN
Kaiden Alexander Nicholson Salem IN
Alexis Dawn Humphrey Salem IN
Bri Ann Little Salem IN
Madison Elizabeth Wilcox Salem IN
Landon  M. Suvak Salem IN
James Huff Salem IN
Amie Amber Maddix Salem IN
Hattie Lane Griffitts Salem IN
Cierra Paige Dober Salem IN
Eryn Nicole Jochim Santa Claus IN
Madison Katarina Jones Scottsburg IN
Hannah Lakin Pearson Scottsburg IN
Matthew Ryan McClellan Scottsburg IN
Veronica L. Judson Scottsburg IN
Brooklyn Niccum Scottsburg IN
Mallory R. Hargett Scottsburg IN
Kayla  M. Morris Scottsburg IN
Lawrence Palmer Scottsburg IN
Blair McKinley Sanders Scottsburg IN
Amber Elaine Colwell Scottsburg IN
Andrew W. Woodward Scottsburg IN
Rebecca  M. Schott Scottsburg IN
Brandon Marcus Visetchaisri Scottsburg IN
Teri Moore Sellersburg IN
Tiffany Nicole Williams Sellersburg IN
Tyler Austin Santos Sellersburg IN
Nathaniel Charles Dunn Sellersburg IN
Peyton Elise Ross Sellersburg IN
Brooklin Marie Grantz Sellersburg IN
Emerald Jillian Kraft Sellersburg IN
Cody  M. Main Sellersburg IN
Cheyenne Elizabeth Brooks Sellersburg IN
Garrett James Atkins Sellersburg IN
Sierra Brooks Sellersburg IN
Kailee J. Tulacz Sellersburg IN
Carmen Isabella Miller Sellersburg IN
Sadie Elizabeth Soliday Sellersburg IN
Grace Clayton Sellersburg IN
Janson Brady Unkle Sellersburg IN
Shelby Kaye Tackett Sellersburg IN
Emily Ann Reed Sellersburg IN
Morgan Hope Almon Sellersburg IN
Jordan Karis McKinley Sellersburg IN
Morgan E. Trendel Sellersburg IN
Madison Paige Berry Sellersburg IN
Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg IN
Rachel Catherine Street Sellersburg IN
Sierra Nicole Poole Sellersburg IN
Andres Andres Vivanco Sellersburg IN
Alyssa Marie Perkins Sellersburg IN
Chloe  M. Roberts Sellersburg IN
Adona Sharlene Arceo Hull Sellersburg IN
Catherine  M. Vallin Sellersburg IN
Sammy Lynn Key Sellersburg IN
Katie Emly Sellersburg IN
Shelby L. Stuckwisch Seymour IN
Emilee Suzanne Lang Seymour IN
Emily Marie Manning Shelbyville KY
Lauren Ann Smith Shepherdsville KY
Jonathan Carroll Clements Shepherdsville KY
Matthew David Wuerthele Shepherdsville KY
Caleb Lee Jackson Shepherdsville KY
Brooklyn Taylor Thompson Shepherdsville KY
Jazz Strope Shepherdsville KY
Madison Lynne Duane Shepherdsville KY
Pamela McCarty Shoals IN
Gene Robert Vowels Simpsonville KY
Macy Marie Reynolds Smithfield KY
Chris Earl Brown Springville IN
Bethany Marie Rixman Taylorsville KY
Tara Mitchell Taylorsville KY
Zachary J. Mann Taylorsville KY
Raechel Naomi Lewis Tell City IN
Holly R. Olberding Tell City IN
Laysha D. Daulton Vallonia IN
Rebekah I. Luff Velpen IN
Ashley Marie Albright West Baden Springs IN
Alicia K. Plimpton West Baden Springs IN
Samantha Ashley Burnett Westport KY

Author

Bria Staten-Favors

More stories

Painting of woman sitting on a wooden stool
Arts and Humanities

Deb Clem:The Art of Learning

IU Southeast  