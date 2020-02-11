IU Southeast announces fall 2019 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2019 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2019 semester, 251 students made the Chancellor’sList, while 847 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’SLIST

NAME HOMETOWN Bailie M Baxter Austin IN Whitney Layne Leanhart Bagdad KY Rachel McCrorey Bardstown KY Kayla Ann Marie Young Bardstown KY Jacy Lyn Hughes Bedford IN Kadee Jo Robb Bedford IN Molly Lynn Lueken Birdseye IN Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills MI Nathanael William O’Donnell Bloomington IN Noah Frederick Matzke Borden IN Katelyn Schafer Borden IN Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil IN McKenna Frances Anne Curry Brownstown IN Claire Elizabeth Schnell Celestine IN Mark William Daugherty Charlestown IN Zoe Anne Jones Charlestown IN Sydni Nicole Kratz Charlestown IN Jessica Neely Charlestown IN Ethan Palazzo Charlestown IN Grace Elizabeth Sellers Charlestown IN Jacqueline R Stoner Charlestown IN Deborah M Stucky Charlestown IN Tessa Faye Duncan Clarksville IN Alexis Danielle Engler Clarksville IN Joseph Leyden Kelley Clarksville IN Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville IN Sarah Truman Clarksville IN Daniel Patrick Slattery Weber Clarksville IN Peyton E Rhodes Columbus IN Maura Danielle Van Deventer Columbus IN Mikayla R Brown Corydon IN Emma K Farnsley Corydon IN Olivia L Ferriell Corydon IN Ashley Griffith Corydon IN Courtney Rain Hopper Corydon IN Adalee Marie Ingle Corydon IN Keri Keehn Corydon IN Miriam Mae Leffler Corydon IN Taylor A Myers Corydon IN Leslie A Rice Corydon IN Leleanna C Meade Crandall IN Josie Beth Sullivan Crestwood KY Brook Ann Elston Cross Plains IN Kyia A Oppel Depauw IN Dobs Laymon Deputy IN Hannah Lynn Knight Eckerty IN Isabella M Akins English IN Adam L Beasley English IN Megan Elizabeth DeWeese English IN Nicole Ann Nichols Fisherville KY Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs IN Lucy Jon Cathcart Floyds Knobs IN Amanda Morgan Goodridge Floyds Knobs IN Eden F Harmon Floyds Knobs IN Rachel Ellen Hoffmann Floyds Knobs IN Stephen Noah Kirtley Floyds Knobs IN Nicole Marie Kruer Floyds Knobs IN Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs IN Madeline Jane Probus Floyds Knobs IN Ashley Brooke Roberts Floyds Knobs IN Jim Harris Fredericksburg IN Amanda Tinkle French Lick IN Jordan Zachary Bales Georgetown IN Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown IN Erin Elisabeth Coulson Georgetown IN Lauren Kathleen Downs Georgetown IN Dalton Dakota Drexler Georgetown IN Courtney Alexis French Georgetown IN Alexa Jae Jones Georgetown IN Carmen Elise Kurk Georgetown IN Claudia Christine Rose Scharrer Georgetown IN Abigail E Heine Greendale IN Ariana Mae Sandefur Greenfield IN Adam J Frey Greenville IN Braden Joseph Schroeder Greenville IN Laura Ann Zoeller Greenville IN Daunte M Decello Hamilton OH Lindsey M Maddox Hanover IN Sydney Alise Randall Hanover IN Ed Davis Henryville IN Hailey Soard Henryville IN Aaron Braunecker Huntingburg IN Meghan Kendra Sullivan Indianapolis IN Darsey Vonderheide Jasper IN Kayce Arthur Jeffersonville IN Emily M Bealer Jeffersonville IN Brooklyn Ra Bruner Jeffersonville IN Carley Breann Calabro Jeffersonville IN Bonnie S Corn Jeffersonville IN Bassem N Debbabi Jeffersonville IN Harlee D Dorman Jeffersonville IN Amber Dumstorf Jeffersonville IN Yazmyne Aunique Franklin Jeffersonville IN Josh Frost Jeffersonville IN Zachary Keith Giuffre Jeffersonville IN Asra Taskeen Hussain Jeffersonville IN Zaid Khaja Hussain Jeffersonville IN Jade Lynne Keith Jeffersonville IN April Nichole Neukam Jeffersonville IN James Conrad O’Brien Jeffersonville IN Veronica Lynn Pielemeier Jeffersonville IN Reynaldo Sierra-Escobedo Jeffersonville IN Michelle Alice Thomas Jeffersonville IN Eric T Watson Jeffersonville IN Sean Michael Connaughton La Grange KY Casey Thomas Smith La Grange KY Jason Douglas Henry LaGrange KY Emma Marie Briscoe Lanesville IN Emily Nicole Cain Lanesville IN Rachel M Cain Lanesville IN Natalie Erin Cornwell Lanesville IN John Garcia Day Lanesville IN Isabella Marie DeGrasse Lanesville IN Tyler Harrison Hickey Lanesville IN Rachel Elizabeth Miller Lanesville IN Madison N Walston Lanesville IN Hallie Marie Foe Leopold IN Jaidyn A Horrom Leopold IN Mikayla J Meek Lexington IN Justin Ray Horney Loogootee IN Rena Andrews Louisville KY Nikki Crawford Louisville KY Joanna Beth Dunda Louisville KY Savannah Ferrell Louisville KY Angela Day Fisher Louisville KY Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville KY Deysi Melissa Herrera Molina Louisville KY Nicholas Joshua Hickey Louisville KY Britney J Huff Louisville KY Brenna Irwin Louisville KY Nicholas Steven Jones Louisville KY Lindsey Michelle Kelty Louisville KY Emily Clare Kenney Louisville KY Jared Lawrence Kowalski Louisville KY Aaron Louis Leavitt Louisville KY Merlin Lee Louisville KY Fadumo M Mahdi Louisville KY Sarah Louise McCullough Louisville KY Libby McKinney Louisville KY Sandra Lynn Mills Louisville KY Jeren Ott Louisville KY Vinh Hoa Hoang Pham Louisville KY Dalton Prather Louisville KY Christopher Edward Riggs Louisville KY Matt Robbins Louisville KY Samantha Jo Runyon Louisville KY Teagan Sage Louisville KY Amanda Jean Schneider Louisville KY Kayla Marie Shircliff Louisville KY Anna Helene Sloan Louisville KY Anna Jean Soto Louisville KY Lilly Rose Stanley Louisville KY Jennifer Nicole Steele Louisville KY Adam Steffen Louisville KY Jenna Marie Watkins Louisville KY Logan Marley Webb Louisville KY Cathleen Renee Westfall Louisville KY Katrena Marie Gobert Madison IN Annamae G Harmon Madison IN Brianna Nicole Torrance Madison IN Morgan B Hollen Marengo IN John Combs Marysville IN Breanna Renee Doss Marysville IN Ally Marie Lindley Memphis IN Andre Staley Memphis IN Sarah Renee Mills Mt Washington KY Savannah Brooke Raines Nabb IN Madison L Alvey New Albany IN Kia Black New Albany IN Isaac Brimner New Albany IN Kelsey Jordan Brown New Albany IN Cory M Byers New Albany IN Cicely Grace Ray Calilung New Albany IN Jonathan Viet Do New Albany IN Matthew Wayne Edgell New Albany IN Amberly Endris-Burns New Albany IN Nathan Miller Faust New Albany IN Cheyenne M Helton New Albany IN Kileigh Hope Hobson New Albany IN Morgan Joanna Jenks New Albany IN Hannah Leigh Joly New Albany IN Kayler R Jurgensmeyer New Albany IN Hunter Cordell Kloke New Albany IN Jennifer Lewis New Albany IN Triton Alexander Martin New Albany IN Emily Mathews New Albany IN Eric Micco New Albany IN Miranda Kaye Miller New Albany IN Taylor Nicole Morphis New Albany IN Aubree A New New Albany IN Jasmin Owens New Albany IN Dee Pavey New Albany IN Myah Monet Peters New Albany IN Hannah Bethany Powell New Albany IN Kevin Thomas Rees New Albany IN Joshua M Rinzel New Albany IN Brooklyn Marie Shaffer New Albany IN Scott P Shrout New Albany IN Nathaniel Blake Sigafoos New Albany IN Alexis Marie Spangle New Albany IN Katie Sproles New Albany IN Cassidy Ann-Marie Waters New Albany IN Amy Sue Yoder New Albany IN Jenna Rae Previtera New Salisbury IN Logan Michael Stephens New Salisbury IN Devin Dwayne Combs New Washington IN Maddie Knight Noblesville IN Bailey Marie Washburn Olney IL Ronnie Jo Hobbs Palmyra IN Andrew Harold Dodge Pekin IN Makayla Marie England Pekin IN Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin IN Hannah Elizabeth Feist Pekin IN Arden Elaine Thornberry Pekin IN Nate Todd Halsey Pewee Valley KY Makenzie Reese Martin Ramsey IN Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport IN Mariah Nicole Benham Salem IN Caleb Taylor Couch Salem IN Megan Holly DeHart Salem IN Matthew D Hartman Salem IN Kyle M Medlock Salem IN Nicholas Fox Noel Salem IN Evan T Shelby Salem IN Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem IN Ashley Kaye Zink Salem IN Rikki Brie-Yon Persinger Santa Claus IN Taylor L Bowling Scottsburg IN Caitlyn Louise Carey Scottsburg IN Joshua W Wininger Scottsburg IN Noah D Barnes Sellersburg IN Katelyn Elizabeth Butler Sellersburg IN Brandon L Collier Sellersburg IN Stephanie Lynn Davis Sellersburg IN Drew Christopher DeWitt Sellersburg IN Zion M Emond Sellersburg IN Jesse S Main Sellersburg IN Derek Mart Sellersburg IN Cooper Jordan Martin Sellersburg IN Sherry Helen Martin Sellersburg IN Kylee Dean Scott Sellersburg IN Liliana Velasco Sellersburg IN Alex Warner Sellersburg IN Chloie Adaline-Belle Yost Sellersburg IN Cody Jay Zimmerman Sellersburg IN Andrew W Hoene Seymour IN Jacqueline Leann Ijames Shepherdsville KY Drew Bishop Terre Haute IN Jamie Renee Leek Terre Haute IN Kristy Zukokas Terre Haute IN Shane Sartell Underwood IN

DEAN’SLIST