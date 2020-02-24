Sumreen Asim honored by Hoosier Association of Science Teachers

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Sumreen Asim, assistant professor of elementary science and technology education, has received the 2020 Distinguished Award for Innovative College Science Teaching from the Hoosier Association of Science Teachers, Inc. (HASTI).

According to Asim, the award recognizes the innovative work of integrating technology in science methods coursework for IU Southeast’s elementary and special education majors.

“The course design included the hindsight and skills to best prepare our candidates with the World Economic Forum’s top ten skills needed for the fourth industrial revolution,” Asim said. “The design involved the purposeful integration of technology to replace traditional methods of teaching with more efficient methods that amplify engagement and productivity.”

Founded in 1971, HASTI takes as its mission the advancement, stimulation, extension, improvement, and coordination of science education in all fields of science at all educational levels.

The organization provides quality professional development for science educators, serves as a voice for science education across the state, and promotes professional communication among science educators.

Asim is the second IU Southeast educator to win the award, after Dr. James Hollenbeck (2018).

“If we get our teacher candidates excited to teach science, it will impact future generations of students in their classrooms, and in the long run it will help address the need of our region at large,” Asim said. “This initiative brings to the table innovation and effective research-based practices to foster college and career readiness to sustain robust STEM-related careers.”