IU Southeast to waive standardized test score requirements for the summer, fall 2020 semesters

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Students who want to attend IU Southeast will not be required to submit test scores for the summer and fall 2020 semesters.

Due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis,many prospective students were negatively impacted by canceled spring SAT andACT administration dates. Therefore, applicants can still add their ACT or SAT scores,but they will not have to.

IU Southeast will continue to consider a variety of factors inevaluating prospective students, including high school curriculum andcumulative GPA.

The waiver applies to undergraduate applicants of all admit typefor summer and fall 2020.

“We want to ensure our applicants have access to full admissionconsideration, and in light of the current circumstances, we have decided towaive the testing requirement,” said Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor ofenrollment management and student affairs. “We understand how quicklyeveryone’s lives have changed in the last week, and we want to remove thispotential barrier that may stand in the way of being admitted to IU Southeast.”

For more information, contact the IU Southeast Office ofAdmissions at (812) 941-2212 or admissions@ius.edu.