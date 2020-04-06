Teaching through the pandemic: Barbara Kutis

During this time of widespread disruption, with lives turned upside-down and inside-out, IU Southeast educators are making adjustments to deliver high-quality learning experiences for students. Assisted by the Institute for Learning and Teaching Excellence (ILTE), they are shifting their courses online, overcoming challenges and making some discoveries along the way. These are their stories.

Dr. Barbara Kutis is assistant professor of fine arts (art history) in the School of Arts and Letters. She spoke with Steven Krolak, academic information officer.

Which course are you now teaching online?

I am now teaching a special topics course, Historyof Video Art (FINA-A490) and the introductory art history survey course,Renaissance through Modern Art (FINA-A102) online.

What do these courses normally look like?

Both of these courses were originally offered ashybrid courses, meeting once a week. For the lower level course, studentsaccessed lectures, readings, and took a quiz before coming to class. For thespecial topics course, students completed assigned readings, screened selectvideos, and composed content-based questions before class. For both courses, classtime was dedicated to reviewing and clarifying course material – students workedin groups on assignments, participated in debates, completed connoisseurshipexercises, and some days even played team jeopardy.

What are some of the challenges you face in taking your courses online?

The challenges in taking these courses online have been primarily the re-evaluating and adjusting the content to accommodate the extended spring break, and coming up with ways to create methods for student-student and student-instructor interaction that isn’t too complicated or confusing for the students.

How have you adjusted?

Originally, I had a major project due around March 15 and with the almost daily updates and changes, I was stressed and the students were stressed—so I extended the due date for the project through the end of March. I also provided students the opportunity to submit any late work without penalty through this date. I revised the Canvas home page for each course to show an updated schedule to ensure students knew what to expect for the rest of the term. And to help students stay connected, I opened up a general “What’s up with you?” discussion thread and encouraged students to share anything they wanted about their current situation and, in particular, share something in which they have found joy. Other class discussions are now taking place on Canvas and student presentations will now be recorded and posted in discussions.

How has ILTE helped you adjust?

I was fortunate to have participated in several ILTE-sponsored workshops including Quality Matters training, Online Cohort, and the Hybrid cohort, all of which served me very well in transforming my course from hybrid to online. This experience helped me focus on what the learning objectives were for each class session that was no longer being held, and find other ways to meet those goals, whether through a written assignment or a discussion thread.

How are you able to give students the samehigh-quality learning experience?

I am interested in cultivating students’ ability tomake connections between art history and everyday life. This is something thathappened in a new online assignment I created for my video art course. Idesigned a Canvas discussion and Instagram assignment on the topic of RyanTrecartin’s videos. Trecartin’s videos are rooted in internet-basedinteractions (from early 2000s AOL-type chats to present social media‘influencers’). Students discussed specific videos in smaller groups and thenprovided video stills (Trecartin’s permission was obtained) and captions toshare via the @iusoutheastfinearts Instagram account. Both in the discussionthread and in their Instagram captions, students were able to draw connectionsto our contemporary moment of ‘social distancing.’

What have you learned about teaching online that youdidn’t know before?

More than ever, I have learned that students wantthe course expectations to be clear and straightforward. Several students havecommented that they are confused and not sure what is expected of them. Havinga clear plan is essential to a successful online course.