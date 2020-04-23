School of Education bestows awards for excellence

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The IU Southeast School of Education has bestowed awards for the 2019-2020 academic year.

In recognizing outstanding students, administrators and partners, Dr. Faye Camahalan, dean of the School of Education, reflected on the unusual circumstances with which all students have had to contend, and the on the ways the challenge of our time may have left its mark on them as teachers and as individuals.

“They will be the most nurturing group of new teachers, valuing social interaction and human connection like no other,” Camahalan said. “And because of what they have been through together, I suspect they will continue to find peace, joy, and creativity in the tasks of everyday living.”

The School of Education recognizes the following:

Academic Awards Outstanding Students in Disciplines

Students are selected by the faculty for their hard work, grades, attitude, and potential for becoming outstanding future educators. Christina Warren–Elementary Education

Kyia Oppel–Secondary Language Arts

Rachel King–Secondary Mathematics

Rusty Settles–Secondary Science

Veronica Roessler–Secondary Social Studies

Whitney Leanhart–Special Education

Erin Davenport—Advance to Teaching Outstanding Practicum Students

(Herman Miller Award)

The award is in honor of Herman Miller who served as a dedicated educator for many years in Southern Indiana including as the Superintendent of the West Clark School Corporation. Based upon hard work, grades, attitude and potential for becoming an outstanding future educator. Taylor Myers The Indiana Association of Colleges of Teacher Education Future Educators Award

Recipients are selected by the teams for their performance in methods classes, field experience, and overall GPA. Two elementary and one secondary and special education. Miriam Leffler– Elementary

Jacob Flener–Secondary

Katie Sproles– Special Ed Alexander Stanhope—Advance to Teaching Kappa Delta Pi Outstanding Junior Award

Students are selected by overall GPA. One student per program. Katelyn Butler–Elementary

Maria Tibbs and Payton Rhodes–Secondary

Dalton Drexler–Special Education Kappa Delta Pi Future Educator Award

One candidate in each program area for the fall and spring semester that demonstrates excellence in class and field experience. Sarah Mills–Elementary

Lauren Falk–Secondary Outstanding Teacher as Researcher

Recipient is selected based on excellence on SDP paper. Brittney Jones–Graduate Excellence in School Counseling

Recipient is a graduate of the counseling program that has demonstrated excellence in school counseling. Laura McGuirk, New Albany High School–Counseling School of Education Awards Community Partner Award

Presented to an individual or group to honor and recognize a community partner that has shown exceptional support for the School of Education. Louis Jensen, Associate Superintendent, New Albany Floyd County Schools Outstanding Supervisors

Given to individuals who have served as supervisors for the School of Education over a long period of time. Each have demonstrated a long term commitment to the preparation of teacher candidates, administrative and counselor interns. They have exhibited high professional standards and dispositions that the School of Education wants its candidates to master. Sandy Lipps—Elementary, North Haven Elementary Tina Wallis—Secondary, River Valley Middle

Autumn Brown–Special Education, Parkview Middle School School of the Year

Given to a school that has had an outstanding record of partnering with the School of Education in the current academic year. Dr. Laura Morris—Principal, North Haven Elementary

Noting that all candidates in the Class of 2020 had successfully finished all course assessment online and managed e-learning in the last leg of their clinical experience and practice teaching, ​despite unprecedented disruptions, Camahalan praised the group for its resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

“You will be the strongest, most emailed, most texted, most Zoomed, and most storied class the School of Education has ever seen,” Camahalan said. “It is a huge accomplishment to receive your degree at this time in the history of Indiana University Southeast.”