13 Student-Athletes Inducted Into 2020 Chi Alpha Sigma Class

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Thirteen student-athletes have been inducted into the IU Southeast chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society.

Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization that was established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. The organization was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis. His goal was to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.

“It is incredibly difficult to excel both in the classroom and on the field or court, but these exceptional student-athletes have been successful in both areas and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments,” said Joe Glover, Director of Athletics at IU Southeast. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to honor these student-athletes in person this year but we wanted to recognize their great achievement. They set a great example and exemplify the true meaning of student-athlete.”

Student-athletes must have achieved the academic rank of junior or senior, attended IU Southeast for two or more semesters, achieved a 3.4 cumulative GPA or higher and earned a varsity letter. The 2020 members are the fifth class of the prestigious IU Southeast honor society.

2020 Inductees

Alexis Bassett - Jr. - Volleyball

Bradley Cross - Jr- Men’s Tennis

Garrett Fensler - Sr. - Men’s Tennis

Kaitlyn Flowers - Jr. - Softball

Camille Greenwell - Jr. Women’s Tennis

Hunter Kloke - Jr. - Baseball

Hallee Miller - Jr. - Women’s Tennis

Lindsey Nelson - Jr. - Softball

Kasey Pearson - Jr. - Softball

Madeline Probus - Jr. - Softball

Ashtyn Sharp - Jr. - Softball

Clay Woeste - Jr. - Baseball

Josie Woods - Jr. - Women’s Basketball