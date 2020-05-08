Virtual recognition planned to celebrate the Class of 2020

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – While Commencement has been postponed to fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana University Southeast campus will still honor its graduates via a virtual recognition.

The IU Southeast Class of 2020 is made up of 919 candidates, including 814 bachelor’s degrees, 120 master’s degrees and 5 associate degrees.

The Class of 2020 ranges in age from 19 to 69 and hails from 32 Indiana counties, 9 U.S. states and 18 countries of origin. Over 33 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.

“The IU Southeast Class of 2020 has embodied the spirit of perseverance, flexibility, and patience,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace. “They are this region’s next leaders, next innovators and next creative minds. They are our dreamers. They are our doers. They are our future. I am proud of them all, and I am honored to have them represent our university.”

Each graduate will receive an email from University Events, with a timeline and a link to the Commencement website, which went live May 5. There, graduates can search by name and find video remarks from IU President Michael A. McRobbie, Chancellor Wallace, and the deans of each IU Southeast school. Please go to the IU Southeast homepage for links to commencement pages.

Other plans, in addition to the website, include:

Caps and gowns: Herff Jones will ship graduates’ caps and gowns to their home so they can wear it with family and friends, take photos and then bring it to their campus-based live event later in the year, or return it via a provided return shipping label. There will also be a cap decoration contest.

At-home delivery: All of IU’s 22,000-plus degree recipients will receive two special gifts and a note of congratulations. They’ll also receive a campus-specific bicentennial poster commemorating their place as a graduate in Indiana University’s Bicentennial Year.

Online commencement program: The traditional commencement program booklet – with the elements of the celebration listed, and graduates’ names as normally displayed – will be available for download.

Celebratory music: The commencement website will also be home to various selections of IU-connected groups performing specific tunes.

Virtual displays: Even though they’re not on campus, graduates will be able to use virtual filters to “photograph” themselves in front of iconic campus locations.