Trustees Teaching Awards honor IU Southeast faculty

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Five IU Southeast faculty have received IU Trustees Teaching Awards for the 2019 calendar year.

The IU Trustees Teaching Awards were first awarded in 2000-2001 to recognize and enhance excellent teaching, especially at the undergraduate level. The awards are open to tenured and tenure-track faculty, as well as full-time lecturers and clinical faculty primarily involved in teaching.

Faculty who receive the awards have distinguished themselves as educators in the broadest sense during the calendar year, providing excellent and innovative classroom experiences while also offering students opportunities for further immersion and maintaining their own presence in their fields, such as through peer-reviewed publications and presentations at scholarly conferences, in order to inform and enliven their instruction with the most current ideas and practices.

The 2019 IU Trustees Teaching Award recipients at IU Southeast are:

Rebecca Carlton, Senior Lecturer of Communication Studies, School of Arts and Letters

Sau Hou Chang, Professor of Education, School of Education

Pamela Connerly, Associate Professor of Biology, Natural Sciences

Alysa Lambert, Professor in Human Resources Management, School of Business

Suparna Mukhopadhyay, Lecturer of Biology, School of Natural Science

Each year recipients are recommended to the Chancellor and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs by the Improvement of Learning Committee (IOLC) based on dossiers submitted by faculty. These dossiers give faculty the opportunity to express their teaching philosophy and goals, provide evidence of the impact of their approach on student learning outcomes, detail their contribution as leaders for the enhancement of teaching and learning, and show how they have facilitated learning outside the classroom.

Evaluations are based on teaching goals/learning outcomes, evidence of student learning and teaching effectiveness, professional development, and how effectively the instructor has been as a catalyst for the enhancement of teaching and learning. Peer and student evaluations may also play a role in determining the award. The final determination is made by the Chancellor.