IU Southeast names Kelly Ryan executive vice chancellor for academic affairs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast announced today that Kelly Ryan, current dean of the School of Social Sciences, will assume the role of executive vice chancellor for academic affairs (EVCAA) on July 1, 2020.

Ryan was selected after a nationwide search to find the top candidate to assume the duties of the chief academic officer. The position became vacant when Uric Dufrene announced his intention to return to the School of Business faculty, where he will teach undergraduate and graduate students and also retain the endowed Sanders Chair in Business and Entrepreneurship. Ray Wallace, chancellor of IU Southeast, thanked Dufrene both for his seven years of service as the EVCAA and his mentorship of Ryan.

Ryan, a professor of history, holds a doctorate degree from the University of Maryland, a Master of Arts from Boston College and a Bachelor of Arts from George Mason University. She has been an IU Southeast faculty member since 2007, and she has published two very well-received books on American history, numerous articles and chapters in books, as well as an impressive list of nationwide research presentations. She has served as dean of the School of Social Sciences since 2016, and she has also served in various other administrative roles in the school.

“Dr. Ryan brings a wealth of experience to this position. Having worked collaboratively with the other academic deans and directors to improve our educational models, she will hit the ground running. I am very pleased she has been selected for this second-in-command position, and I look forward to working with her,” said Wallace.