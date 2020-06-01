IU Southeast Student Emergency Assistance Fund receives generous response

In times of peril, compassion surfaces and generosity reveals itself. That is the case at the IU Southeast campus. In literally days after an appeal was sent out asking for support of the recently established IU Southeast Student Emergency Assistance Fund, several stepped forward, submitting contributions.

IU Southeast alumni, friends, faculty and staff opened their hearts and gave generously. In fact, with over 55 contributions, IU Southeast initially had the largest response in terms of total dollars received, and more continue to come in.

“Our hearts go out to the students, we are very happy to do it,” said Kathy Kulwicki, IU Southeast Human Resources Assistant and donor.

The fund was created to provide emergency financial assistance for students at IU Southeast who have encountered unforeseen financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other unexpected circumstances that would prohibit them from pursuing their education without additional financial support. A scholarship committee at IU Southeast determines the award amounts and recipients of the fund.

“I know there are others out there worse off than me,” said alumnus and donor Spencer Gabhart. “I’m happy to do it. IU Southeast has always done right by me.”

For one student, Advance to Teaching candidate McKenna Ennes, institutional assistance helped her pay her mortgage payments and cover other essential needs.

“I applied because I left my job to complete the last semester of school, which required student teaching. My wife lost her job as a waitress due to COVID-19,” said Ennes. “Between bills and the fact that I am pregnant, we really needed the extra income.”

Since April of this year, over 1600 students have received emergency assistance through IU Southeast.

“To the donors, I would say thank you,” said Ennes. “During times like these, additional support is severely needed. It is extremely appreciated, and it is helping people more than you possibly realize.”

For more information about the Student Emergency Assistance Fund and to donate, visit southeast.iu.edu/student-emergency-fund/.