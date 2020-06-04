IU Southeast announces spring 2020 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2020 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2020 semester, 287 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 902 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

Chancellor’s List

NAME HOMETOWN Meghan Kendra Sullivan Avon Indiana Kayla Ann Marie Young Bardstown Kentucky Jacy Lyn Hughes Bedford Indiana Kadee Jo Robb Bedford Indiana Molly Lynn Lueken Birdseye Indiana Nathanael William O’Donnell Bloomington Indiana Michael Caden Bobay Borden Indiana Aubryn Lyndon Crotchett Borden Indiana Noah Frederick Matzke Borden Indiana Somerville R. Nolan Borden Indiana Kyleigh Avery Ott Borden Indiana Katelyn Schafer Borden Indiana Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil Indiana Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky Adam C. Isaac Brooks Kentucky Mckenna Frances Anne Curry Brownstown Indiana Erik Christian Hackman Brownstown Indiana Megan F. Pottschmidt Brownstown Indiana Claire Elizabeth Schnell Celestine Indiana Amber G. Tindall Central Indiana Mark William Daugherty Charlestown Indiana Courtney Jean Doty Charlestown Indiana Chase Fellows Charlestown Indiana Jessica Neely Charlestown Indiana Ethan Palazzo Charlestown Indiana Jacqueline R. Stoner Charlestown Indiana Deborah M. Stucky Charlestown Indiana David Michael Young Charlestown Indiana Ashley Nicole Berry Clarksville Indiana Emma Ryan Flispart Clarksville Indiana Jason Wayne Gallavin Clarksville Indiana John David Hall Clarksville Indiana Emma S. Hedrick Clarksville Indiana Sydney Shea Hennesy Clarksville Indiana Tyler Schickel Clarksville Indiana Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville Indiana Sarah Truman Clarksville Indiana Lorna-Mae Ward Clarksville Indiana Daniel Patrick Slattery Weber Clarksville Indiana Shyanna Dawn Wright Clarksville Indiana Nicholas M. Mensendiek Columbus Indiana Peyton E. Rhodes Columbus Indiana Mikayla R. Brown Corydon Indiana Ashleigh Rae Cummins Corydon Indiana Emma K. Farnsley Corydon Indiana Olivia L. Ferriell Corydon Indiana Tamara Kay Gunther Corydon Indiana Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana Daniel T. Kiningham Corydon Indiana Isaac Malcolm Kirkman Corydon Indiana Miriam Mae Leffler Corydon Indiana Richard J. Longest Corydon Indiana Taylor A. Myers Corydon Indiana Bradley I. Nalley Corydon Indiana Leslie A. Rice Corydon Indiana Emma G. Wise Corydon Indiana Samantha Ann Reynolds Crestwood Kentucky Brook Ann Elston Cross Plains Indiana Olivia Blinn Dekold Elizabeth Indiana James Allen Richter Jr. Elizabeth Indiana Isabella M. Akins English Indiana Adam L. Beasley English Indiana Jami Carlson Evansville Indiana Jim Harris Fair Oaks California Dana L. Hoffman Ferdinand Indiana Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana Tony William Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana Eden F. Harmon Floyds Knobs Indiana Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana Jesse Lucas Moberly Floyds Knobs Indiana Madeline Jane Probus Floyds Knobs Indiana Ashley Brooke Roberts Floyds Knobs Indiana Halee L. Tanner Floyds Knobs Indiana Caitlynn Anjanette Pierce French Lick Indiana Sarah Anne Bacher Georgetown Indiana Jordan Zachary Bales Georgetown Indiana Elizabeth Ann Bobbitt Georgetown Indiana Mckenzie Louise Brown Georgetown Indiana Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana Erin Elisabeth Coulson Georgetown Indiana Lauren Kathleen Downs Georgetown Indiana Alexa Jae Jones Georgetown Indiana Sarah Michelle Mcneill Georgetown Indiana Peyton M. Pierce Georgetown Indiana Charlie Benjamin Sandifer Georgetown Indiana Alexa Sheffield Georgetown Indiana Jeffrey John Becker Goshen Kentucky Laura R. Wyrosdick Goshen Kentucky Cameron Michael Ragan Greenville Indiana Jade Renae Schenck Greenville Indiana Rebecca West Greenville Indiana Ysabel Jade Fox Guilford Indiana Lindsey M. Maddox Hanover Indiana Sydney Alise Randall Hanover Indiana Kenny Andrew Stepp Hanover Indiana David Coursen Smith Harrods Creek Kentucky Justin Mitchel Brown Henryville Indiana Amber Dawn Graves Henryville Indiana Aaron Braunecker Huntingburg Indiana April Suzanne Kippenbrock Huntingburg Indiana Sarah Beth Lux Indianapolis Indiana Kristen M. Fallon Jasper Indiana Haley Alyse Adams-Lemaster Jeffersonville Indiana Alexis Ann Bassett Jeffersonville Indiana Brooklyn Ra Bruner Jeffersonville Indiana Bradley Cross Jeffersonville Indiana Leilani Lynn Davis Jeffersonville Indiana Shaina Demoss Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Dumstorf Jeffersonville Indiana Madison Leigh Frederick Jeffersonville Indiana Zachary Keith Giuffre Jeffersonville Indiana Chase A. Howard Jeffersonville Indiana Ryan C. Hurst Jeffersonville Indiana Zaid Khaja Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana Jade Lynne Keith Jeffersonville Indiana Kayla Ashley Kimberlin Jeffersonville Indiana Maira Kusherova Jeffersonville Indiana Tiffanni Camille Mathis-Carroll Jeffersonville Indiana Kaylee N. Mayfield Jeffersonville Indiana Destiney Michelle Metz Jeffersonville Indiana Kenneth Alan Mudd Jeffersonville Indiana Lindsey M. Nelson Jeffersonville Indiana Brittany Pearl Ngo Jeffersonville Indiana James Conrad O’Brien Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Grace Schlosser Jeffersonville Indiana Reynaldo Sierra-Escobedo Jeffersonville Indiana Haley Capri Swafford Jeffersonville Indiana Alexa Leigh Waldrip Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Rose Williams Jeffersonville Indiana Sean Michael Connaughton La Grange Kentucky Jack Wylie Harrison La Grange Kentucky Jason Douglas Henry LaGrange Kentucky Madison Kathleen Adams Lanesville Indiana John Garcia Day Lanesville Indiana Sherry Helen Martin Lanesville Indiana Nathan A. Schneider Lanesville Indiana Hallie Marie Foe Leopold Indiana Cole Hendrix Lexington Indiana Ty Christopher Lewis Lexington Indiana Reem Ahmed Louisville Kentucky Huda S. Ali Louisville Kentucky Ellyssa Diane Anastas Louisville Kentucky Rena Andrews Louisville Kentucky Junet Bello Louisville Kentucky Elise Rene Camarata Louisville Kentucky Dcoryia Lynn Cunningham Louisville Kentucky Joanna Beth Dunda Louisville Kentucky Kim Eichenberger Louisville Kentucky Savannah Elizabeth Ferrell Louisville Kentucky Lina Gao Louisville Kentucky Samantha Jade Gardner Louisville Kentucky Velda Garvin Louisville Kentucky Shannon Jean Greer Louisville Kentucky Arielle Destini Greiner Louisville Kentucky Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville Kentucky Zachary Paul Hestand Louisville Kentucky Nicholas Joshua Hickey Louisville Kentucky Madyson Elizabeth1 Hickman Louisville Kentucky Ly K. Huynh Louisville Kentucky Emily Clare Kenney Louisville Kentucky Charles Robert Kivlehen Louisville Kentucky Aaron Louis Leavitt Louisville Kentucky Merlin Lee Louisville Kentucky Katherine Lewis Louisville Kentucky Fadumo M. Mahdi Louisville Kentucky Sarah Louise Mccullough Louisville Kentucky Jennifer Jean Muench Louisville Kentucky Partha Mukhopadhyay Louisville Kentucky Jeren Ott Louisville Kentucky Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky Vinh Hoa Hoang Pham Louisville Kentucky Christopher Edward Riggs Louisville Kentucky Matt Robbins Louisville Kentucky Teagan Sage Louisville Kentucky Amanda Jean Schneider Louisville Kentucky Kayla Marie Shircliff Louisville Kentucky Anna Helene Sloan Louisville Kentucky Anna Jean Soto Louisville Kentucky Lilly Rose Stanley Louisville Kentucky Jennifer Nicole Steele Louisville Kentucky Adam Steffen Louisville Kentucky Abigail Victoria Stewart Louisville Kentucky Josie Beth Sullivan Louisville Kentucky Kayla Ann Swearer Louisville Kentucky Katelyn Taylor Vance Louisville Kentucky Hunter Weaver Louisville Kentucky Logan Marley Webb Louisville Kentucky Cathleen Renee Westfall Louisville Kentucky Madison Katelyn Wolf Louisville Kentucky Morgan B. Hollen Marengo Indiana Charles Christian Isaacs Marengo Indiana John Combs Marysville Indiana Breanna Renee Doss Marysville Indiana Shelby Grace Wills Marysville Indiana Kayla Michelle Hedrick Memphis Indiana Andre Staley Memphis Indiana Maursey Ann Marie Thomas Memphis Indiana Hannah Jane Vincent Memphis Indiana Sarah Renee Mills Mt Washington Kentucky Savannah Brooke Raines Nabb Indiana Madison L. Alvey New Albany Indiana Sara Ann Betsch New Albany Indiana Kia Black New Albany Indiana Cory Matthew Byers New Albany Indiana Cicely Grace Ray Calilung New Albany Indiana John Patrick Cooke New Albany Indiana Tori Dineen New Albany Indiana Jason M. Drane New Albany Indiana Matthew Wayne Edgell New Albany Indiana Amberly Endris-Burns New Albany Indiana Meg E. England New Albany Indiana Mckenzie Charlene Farnsley New Albany Indiana Christopher David Grimm New Albany Indiana Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana Kileigh Hope Hobson New Albany Indiana Jennifer Lewis New Albany Indiana Triton Alexander Martin New Albany Indiana Emily Lynn Mathews New Albany Indiana Eric Micco New Albany Indiana Miranda Kaye Miller New Albany Indiana Drew D. Mowery New Albany Indiana Jasmin Owens New Albany Indiana Dee Pavey New Albany Indiana Kevin Thomas Rees New Albany Indiana Aurora Robinson New Albany Indiana Lindsey Rutherford New Albany Indiana Tera E. Sigafoos New Albany Indiana Rebekah Amy Smith New Albany Indiana Alexis Marie Spangle New Albany Indiana Katie Sproles New Albany Indiana Christina E. Warren New Albany Indiana Cassidy Ann-Marie Waters New Albany Indiana Melissa Wiles New Albany Indiana Amy Sue Yoder New Albany Indiana Laura Kay Durham New Castle Kentucky Logan Michael Stephens New Salisbury Indiana Devin Dwayne Combs New Washington Indiana Megan Carol Siltz North Las Vegas Nevada Chase E. Ketcham North Vernon Indiana Bailey Marie Washburn Olney Illinois Ronnie Jo Hobbs Palmyra Indiana Shelby N. Troncin Palmyra Indiana Makenzy May Brown Paoli Indiana Keisha Jo Marie Levi Paoli Indiana Ashton Gage Minton Paoli Indiana Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin Indiana David S. Conrad Prospect Kentucky Taylor Marie Ryan Prospect Kentucky Brooklyn R. Bottorff Ramsey Indiana Makenzie Reese Martin Ramsey Indiana Miriah Jessica Stewart Ramsey Indiana Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport Indiana Mariah Nicole Benham Salem Indiana Joshua Wayne Brown Salem Indiana Cierra Paige Dober Salem Indiana James Huff Salem Indiana Kyle M. Medlock Salem Indiana Laken E. White Salem Indiana Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana Ashley Kaye Zink Salem Indiana Taylor L. Bowling Scottsburg Indiana Veronica L. Judson Scottsburg Indiana Hannah Lakin Pearson Scottsburg Indiana Brandon Marcus Visetchaisri Scottsburg Indiana Joshua W. Wininger Scottsburg Indiana Garrett James Atkins Sellersburg Indiana Noah D. Barnes Sellersburg Indiana Katelyn Elizabeth Butler Sellersburg Indiana Brandon L. Collier Sellersburg Indiana Zion M. Emond Sellersburg Indiana Sammy Lynn Key Sellersburg Indiana Jesse S. Main Sellersburg Indiana Cooper Jordan Martin Sellersburg Indiana Jordan Karis Mckinley Sellersburg Indiana Jennifer Lynn Orr Sellersburg Indiana Rachel Catherine Street Sellersburg Indiana Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana Alex Warner Sellersburg Indiana Jacqueline Leann Ijames Shepherdsville Kentucky Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky Brooklyn Taylor Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky Erin Nicole Curtsinger Taylorsville Kentucky Jamie Renee Leek Terre Haute Indiana Kristy Zukokas Terre Haute Indiana Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana Alicia K. Plimpton West Baden Springs Indiana Madison Leigh Dotson Whiteland Indiana

DEAN’S LIST