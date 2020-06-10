Master of Science in Nursing program earns accreditation from Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at IU Southeast has earned full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The accreditation for new programs such as the MSN is for five years.

The CCNE accreditation process entailed a rigorous self-examination that involved an in-depth evaluation of program quality and effectiveness, according to Dr. Carla Hermann, MSN program director.

A self-study report that addressed how the IUS MSN program met four standards and key elements pertaining to mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching, and assessment and program outcomes was prepared over a several month period.

Following submission of the self-study report, an onsite evaluation visit by three individuals assigned by the CCNE took place over a three-day period in September 2019. Final accreditation was granted during the May meeting of the CCNE Board of Commissioners.

“The CCNE accreditation affirms the high quality of the MSN program and the tremendous effort and expertise of the IUS School of Nursing faculty who teach in the program,” Hermann said. “MSN students and graduates can have utmost confidence they are well prepared to enter into advanced practice as a nurse educator or nurse administrator to model excellence and function as a leader.”

Thus far six students have received the MSN degree, with 19 currently in the program, six of whom will graduate in August, according to Hermann.

MSN graduates are prepared to practice at an advanced level in a variety of educational and health care settings such as schools of nursing, health care delivery systems and community organizations.

“In achieving accreditation, our Nursing program signals IU Southeast’s commitment to ensuring that our campus provides the best education for our students, while facilitating the development of expert practitioners in public health for our community.” said Dr. Kelly Ryan, incoming executive vice-chancellor for academic affairs. “I cannot remember a time when such commitments were more sorely needed and valued, and I’m incredibly grateful to the faculty, Dean Donna Bowles, and Dr. Carla Hermann for providing great leadership to our students and campus.”