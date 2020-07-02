IU Southeast awarded $25,000 grant to support graduating high school seniors

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), awarded $25,000 to IU Southeast to support the high school graduating students of 2020 as they transition to college.

The Summer 2020 COVID-19 Learning Support Grants aim to help students who may experience learning loss due to school closures and the transition to online learning and will support collaborative efforts that fit within summer tutoring and pre-college boot camps. Programs will be focused on students who are most vulnerable to learning loss. Over $135,000 was awarded to 11 college, university and community partners. IU Southeast received the largest award.

IU Southeast has created a free virtual summer pre-college boot camp (bridge) program designed to connect new GEAR UP students and 21st Century Scholars with peer helpers who possess tutoring skills and who are familiar with the on-campus learning system. As students begin to engage in an online academic setting, they must be ready to learn online. The program will allow new students to work on foundational skills – addressing math and writing learning loss – and enhance their digital fluency in the academic context of writing and math projects. Project directors are Donna Dahlgren, dean of student success and persistence, Seuth Chaleunphonh, dean of student life and Writing Center Director Leigh Ann Meyer.

“Ensuring that new students feel comfortable using all the online resources available to them is going to be an important skill for new students starting this fall,” said Dahlgren. “Most of the classes have an online component and all use the Canvas learning management system for their courses in some way. This program is designed to enhance student’s digital skills while getting to know other students, having a bit of fun and gaining more confidence in their math and writing skills.”

For more information or to sign-up for the program, contact Seuth Chaleunphonh at schaleun@ius.edu.