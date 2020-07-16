IU First-Destination Survey: 99% of IU Southeast respondents are employed or continuing their education one year after graduation

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–According to a new IU survey of graduate outcomes, 99 percent of IU Southeast respondents are either employed or continuing their education one year after graduation.

The IU First Destination Survey explores the outcomes of IU undergraduate students in their first year after graduation. The project was a collaborative effort between the Office of Completion and Student Success, Campus Career Services offices, individual campus Institutional Research offices, and University Institutional Research and Reporting (UIRR).

The survey questions focused on the outcomes of IU graduates who were conferred an undergraduate degree during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Data were collected from primary and secondary sources, including student questionnaires, departmental reports, and social media profiles.

In all, data points from 76 percent of IU Southeast graduates were collected.

Of these students, 99 percent were either employed (83 percent), enrolled in an educational program such as graduate school (16 percent) or serving in the military (.2 percent).

Of the 83 percent who had accepted offers of employment, 95 percent were found to be working full-time, with an average salary of $43,346. This is over twice the amount of the average student debt load.

“With the mounting student debt crisis, we needed to know that what we are doing was bettering our students’ lives, and we are proud to show our students’ results,” said Donna Reed, director of the IU Southeast Career Development Center (CDC).

In contributing to the overall report, the CDC spent a year collecting data to ensure the highest number of graduates was reached in IU Southeast’s history.

“What these statistics point to is that an IU Southeast degree is very cost-effective and proof positive that we are very much involved in the ‘hirer’ education movement in our local economy,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace.