IU Southeast presents online Mid-Year Economic Update

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Indiana University Southeast School of Business is offering faculty, business leaders and residents of the community an opportunity to learn more about the local economy.

The Mid-Year Economic Update, sponsored by the IU Southeast School of Business, will be held at 8 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, via livestream.

The area’s economy has changed dramatically in the past four months due to the COVID-19 virus. Businesses have temporarily closed, people are working from home or in ways different than ever before.

IU Southeast Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene will speak about national trends and the implications for the local economy as we move into the recovery and re-entry phase of a COVID-19 world. Dufrene, former IU Southeast School of Business dean, will also highlight the most recent data available for the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana economy.

Dufrene, along with industry experts from the IU Kelley School of Business, shared economic predictions at the annual Indiana Business Outlook Panel at IU Southeast last November. At the Mid-Year Economic Update, Dufrene will provide updates about the predictions made in November based on data from the first half of 2020, and will offer predictions for the remainder of the year.

There is no charge to attend this event. Join the livestream at livestream.ius.edu. Microsoft Edge or Firefox are the best browsers to use for the event. For additional information, contact Brittany Schmidt, IU Southeast School of Business, at 812-941-2664 or britmurr@ius.edu.