IU Southeast kicks off the school year with Move-In Day, New Student Induction and Week of Welcome

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19, IU Southeast’s traditional school year kick-off events will look a little different this year.

IU Southeast will still welcome students home to their lodges for the 2020-21 school year, but health and safety measures will be taken to support the well-being of students and staff.

Students living on campus will move in between Friday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 23. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 24. Students can have two support persons to help them move into their room assignments. All residents and support persons must wear a mask during move-in. All residents will also be required to complete on-arrival testing for COVID-19 before checking into their assignment.

IU Southeast has five on-campus lodges. Each lodge features apartment-style housing for students with a Great Room, computer lab, laundry and vending services and study areas. Each apartment includes a full kitchen, bathroom and living room. There are one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts available. Apartments are fully furnished and come with basic cable and wireless internet.

A virtual New Student Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. Induction Day is a longstanding tradition to officially welcome new students into IU Southeast’s academic community. Students will receive an email invitation with login instructions for the event.

Week of Welcome begins on Monday, Aug. 24, and runs through Friday, Aug. 28. Wearing a mask and practicing six feet physical distancing is required for all in-person events to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. All gatherings will be limited to 25 people or less. The schedule for the week is as follows:

Week of Welcome

Monday, Aug. 24

#ChalkArtIUS Student Org Chalk Art Contest 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Willow Parking Lot

#MugsIUS20 w/ Earth & Fire Pottery By You 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Earth & Fire Pottery By You, 4212 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, IN



Tuesday, Aug. 25

Comedian Joe Deuce 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Instagram Virtual Involvement Fair 12 p.m., online event



Wednesday, Aug. 26

Thursday, Aug. 27

Line Dancing with Lindsey Cook 12 to 1 p.m., University Center Breezeway

Steel City Pops 12 p.m., McCullough Plaza



Friday, Aug. 28