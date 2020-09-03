IU Southeast reports increases in graduate student enrollment and diversity

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast reports an increase in graduate students and diversity in the fall 2020 census count.

As part of IU Southeast’s initiative to increase graduate degree programs and enrollment, the number of new graduate students enrolled has grown 74.6 percent from 2019. The number of new first-generation graduate students has increased by 184 percent.

IU Southeast also saw increases in African American students (1.6 percent) and students of two or more races (7.6 percent). Overall, 21.7 percent of new undergraduates are from diverse backgrounds.

In total, IU Southeast welcomed 1,087 new undergraduate students to campus this fall. Of those students, 274 were transfers from other universities. This year’s incoming class had an average high school GPA of 3.31, which is the highest average GPA for an incoming class in at least 10 years.

IU Southeast’s total enrollment for the fall 2020 semester is 4,678 students (down 4.2 percent from 2019) taking 53,207 credit hours (down 4.5 percent).

“We’re off to a good start under unprecedented circumstances,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace. “I am pleased to see that we have such an outstanding incoming class that has excelled academically despite this pandemic. Our faculty are even more dedicated now to ensuring students have a high-quality education and positive learning experience.”

A total of 90,090 IU students were enrolled on eight campuses as of the Aug. 31 official census deadline for recording university enrollment. The figure includes enrollment at the IU-administered campuses: IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Fort Wayne, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.

“We are extremely proud that – in the face of enormous challenges confronting colleges and universities in Indiana and across the nation – we are continuing to meet our core mission of bringing greater health and prosperity to Hoosiers through the world-class education we offer,” said IU President Michael A. McRobbie. “We continue to see very large numbers of new and returning students who are choosing to pursue their degrees at IU, which reflects the success of our efforts to ensure that our academic programs remain accessible and affordable to students from all backgrounds, and that they are highly relevant and responsive to the most important needs of our students and our state’s leading employers.”