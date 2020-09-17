Sumreen Asim recognized as a SITE Emerging Leader for 2020

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Sumreen Asim, assistant professor of elementary science and technology education, has been named an Emerging Leader for 2020 by the Society for Information Technology & Teacher Education (SITE).

She is one of only two scholars nationally to be so recognized by the organization, which will hold its annual National Technology Leadership Summit (NTLS) virtually on Sept. 24-25.

“Being recognized by the education technology research community as a SITE Emerging Leader gives me the opportunity to collaborate with national leaders in the field and give back not only to the national community but to our education program at IU Southeast,” Asim said.

Founded in 1990, SITE is an international association of individual teacher educators, and affiliated organizations of teacher educators in all disciplines, who are interested in the creation and dissemination of knowledge about the use of information technology in teacher education and faculty/staff development.

According to its website, the NTLS is an interdisciplinary consortium bringing together national leaders from educational associations, as well as editors of educational technology journals, directors of non-profit foundations, federal policy makers, and corporate representatives. Recommendations and guidelines emerging from the summit are intended to accelerate the meaningful impact of digital technologies in education for the 21st century.

“The summit is an excellent opportunity to work with other leaders in the field in a small group situation,” Asim said. “It is great to represent IU Southeast as a teaching institution, and to bring a lot of contextual information in regards to my role as a teacher educator.”

Asim has taken an active role in SITE since becoming a member in 2014. She has presented at annual conferences, chaired committees and judged presentations. She received the award for best poster in 2018.

At the upcoming summit, Asim will participate alongside the SITE president in the strand dedicated to “Teacher Preparation in a Time of Crisis.”

“Being recognized shows the value I bring to the table in the ed-tech community, while my participation at NTLS establishes the IU Southeast School of Education as an emerging leader in education preparation programming,” Asim said.