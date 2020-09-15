IU Southeast to expand campus dining options

In an effort to better serve the IU Southeast campus community, Dining Operations will adjust the outlets beginning Monday, Sept. 14. The Commons Food Court will be closed. Subway will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Papa John’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be closed on Fridays.

University Grounds Coffee Shop will still be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re expanding options for the campus community and bringing back some of the student favorites and the stronger brands to help encourage campus dining,” said Julie Ingram, manager of IU Southeast Conference and Catering. “By opening Papa John’s and Subway, we can expand our hours of operation and offer more variety.”

For more information, visit the dining services website.