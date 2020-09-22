IU Southeast Earns NAIA Champions of Character Gold Level Status For 5th Year In a Row

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Indiana University Southeast has been named an NAIA Champions of Character Gold-Level Institution for the fifth consecutive year.

The Champions of Character Scorecard measures each institution’s commitment to Champions of Character. Points are earned in five key areas up to 100 total points. All institutions scoring 60 or more total points on their scorecard will be named Five Star Champions of Character Institutions for the academic year.

The five areas that are judged on the scorecard are character training, academic focus, character recognition, character promotion and conduct in competition.

Five Star Gold institutions are ones that earn 90-100 points on their scorecard; Silver institutions earn between 75-89 points; and Bronze schools earn between 60-74 points. All schools that earn at least 60 points on the year are designated as Five Star institutions.

“One of our department’s main goals every year is to earn gold-level status in the NAIA Champions of Character program,” Director of Athletics Joe Glover said. “Our coaches and student-athletes are role models throughout our area and it is very important that they continue to set a great example for those in our community. I cannot thank our student-athletes and coaches enough for setting such a high standard of excellence.”

This year, 181 schools were named Champions of Character Five Star award winners. Click here for more information about the Champions of Character program.