Campus events sponsored by The Common Experience will focus on sustainability and mindfulness

The Common Experience at IU Southeast is hosting a series of events to educate the public about sustainability and mindfulness. This year’s theme is “Sustainability: Being Mindful & Making a Difference.”

As part of its 2020 program, The Common Experience is examining issues raised by the book, “Rooted in the Earth: Reclaiming the African American Environmental Heritage” by Dianne D. Glave. The book traces the history of African Americans’ relationship with the environment and nature.

“As we confront current issues of social justice, becoming better informed on the experiences of past generations can help us as a campus and community to make more inclusive decisions, to identify injustices and to embrace diverse perspectives,” said Rebekah Dement, director of the IU Southeast Honors Program. “This year’s Common Experience text provides us with a multifaceted approach to this year’s theme.”

The series includes the following events. All are free and open to the public.

Virtual Town Hall: Dr. Dianne Glave

Dr. Dianne D. Glave, author of “Rooted in the Earth: Reclaiming the African American Environmental Heritage,” will discuss her work and its significance in our current cultural climate.

Sept. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by: Common Experience Office

Movie Night: “Harriet”

From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.

Please Note: COVID-19 policy will be enforced. Masks and social distancing required. Please see the IU Southeast campus updates website for more information.

Oct. 1, 8 to 11 p.m.

Hillside Hall, Room 104

Hosted by: The Adult Student Center Office, Campus Life Office and Common Experience Office

A Discussion of the book “Rooted in the Earth: Reclaiming the African American Environmental Heritage”

Join us as students from the IU Southeast Honors Program lead a discussion of the book Rooted in the Earth: Reclaiming the African American Environmental Heritage by Dr. Dianne Glave.

Oct. 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by: The Common Experience Office and the IU Southeast Honors Program

