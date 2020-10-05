IU Southeast chancellor and vice chancellors to discuss campus accomplishments at virtual State of Campus address

Chancellor Ray Wallace speaks at 2019 State of the Campus.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace, along with IU Southeast vice chancellors, the regional campus chief information officer and the faculty senate president, will provide a status update on the campus.

The address will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. and can be accessed via the IU Southeast State of the Campus website.

The annual address allows the chancellor to update the university and local community on the latest news and developments at IU Southeast. This year’s presentation will focus on campus accomplishments despite setbacks caused by COVID-19 and will also include an overview of the campus budget.

Also at the meeting, the campus administration will introduce new faculty and staff members and honor the 2020 Distinguished Award recipients.

There will be a brief Q&A session with members of the IU Southeast Cabinet via Zoom at approximately 10:15 a.m. after the event. Register for the Q&A online at the State of the Campus Q&A registration website.