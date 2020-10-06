IU Southeast to host Out of Darkness Experience to support ending suicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – In the era of COVID-19, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Floyd and Clark Counties will join the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.

The Out of the Darkness Floyd and Clark Counties Experience, hosted by IU Southeast Counseling and Psychological Services, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to take a walk around their neighborhood, local park or place of choice and join a live webcast. Throughout the week, participants can also decorate the doors of their homes, make a short video to fight the stigma of mental illness or create a virtual poster. To submit photos and videos, or to join the webcast, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention IU Southeast webpage.

This walk will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going,” said Michael Day, director of IU Southeast’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

The Out of the Darkness Floyd and Clark Counties Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year.

“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.”

To donate or register for this event, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention IU Southeast webpage.