Campus community recognizes recipients of 2020 Distinguished Teaching and Service Awards

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–As part of the annual State of the Campus ceremony, IU Southeast executive leaders presented the 2020 Distinguished Teaching and Service Awards.

Recipients were introduced by Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Kelly Ryan, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Amanda Stonecipher and Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Dana Wavle.

Faculty Innovator of the Year Dr. Sumreen Asim School of Education Distinguished Research & Creativity Award (Senior) Dr. Alan Zollman School of Education Distinguished Research & Creativity Award (Junior) Dr. Sumreen Asim School of Education Distinguished Teaching Award (Full-Time Faculty) Dr. Sridhar Ramachandran School of Natural Sciences Distinguished Service/Maintenance Award Danny Wilson Facility Operations Distinguished Service/Clerical Award Michelle Clements Academic Affairs Distinguished Service/Professional-Technical Award Joe Glover Athletics Diversity Award Dr. Donna Albrecht School of Education 2019 FACET Inductees Dr. Adam Maksl School of Social Sciences Dr. Barbara Kutis School of Arts and Letters

The ceremony also recognized new faculty and staff, as well as those members of the campus community who have retired within the last calendar year. They were introduced by Vice Chancellor Wavle and Executive Vice Chancellor Ryan.

Homepage photo: Dr. Sridhar Ramachandran, recipient of the Distinguished Teaching Award for Full-Time Faculty.