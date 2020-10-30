International Education Week rolls out virtual events

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The 2020 International Education Week kicks off on Monday, November 16, with a series of virtual events designed to nurture curiosity, expand cultural literacy and keep alive the globetrotting spirit in all of us.

The IU Southeast’s Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness (SAGA) has designed a prelude program beginning on November 2.

2020 Prelude To International Education Week Program

Zoom meeting ID numbers in parentheses.

Monday, November 2

Calligraphy@Lunch: Your name in another language, 12:20-1:10 p.m. (85673439675)

Zoom with Samoa, 3 p.m. (85805065121)

Tuesday, November 3

Calligraphy@Lunch: Your name in another language, 12:20-1:10 p.m., (81331732003)

Zoom with Samoa, 4 p.m. (81670374666)

Wednesday, November 4

Calligraphy@Lunch: Your name in another language, 12:20-1:10 p.m. (89825653489)

Ancient Egypt and Egypt Today–Let’s Explore! (link and time TBA)

Thursday, November 5

Calligraphy@Lunch: Your name in another language, 12:20-1:10 p.m. (83561461840)

Vietnamese Buddhism (video Dr. Dat), 6-8 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Percussion demo/India (time and link TBA)

Ethiopian coffee ceremony (video), Abol Cafe (time and link TBA)

As always, the International Photography Contest will be a vital part of this event.

Photographs taken from 2015 to 2020 may be submitted from November 2 through November 6, to Courtney Block at coblock@ius.edu. Votes may be submitted from November 16 to November 20 by visiting the website, https://libguides.ius.edu/photocontest2020.

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

At IU Southeast, the week’s activities are part of ongoing efforts to promote initiatives that prepare students to successfully be part of a global environment.

For further information, including up-to-date times and zoom links, please visit the facebook page of the IU Southeast Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness, or contact Dr. Valerie Bruchon Scott at vbscott@ius.edu.