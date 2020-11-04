CANCELLED: IU Southeast to honor military heroes with Veterans Day event

The Veterans Day Memorial Service at IU Southeast is cancelled. While we want to honor our veterans, the health and safety of our community is our top priority. There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, and we feel that it is best to cancel this event.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast will honor veterans who have served and are currently serving our country.

IU Southeast will host a Memorial Service on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater at IU Southeast. The event will be socially-distanced and drive-in style to help promote a safe atmosphere. Attendees will be able to watch and listen to the program from the comfort of their vehicles

The memorial will include a bell ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present, a Fallen Soldier’s table and a recognition of Purple Heart recipients. The service is free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker is Brigadier General James T. Iacocca, who graduated from Muhlenberg College and was commissioned in the Adjutant General Corps through the Lehigh University ROTC program in 1988. In March 2015, he became the 60th adjutant general of the U.S. Army and executive director of the Military Postal Service Agency. In 2016, he assumed the additional task as the commanding general of the Army Physical Disability Agency. He retired from active duty in 2017.

General Iacocca’s awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Joint Staff Identification Badge and the Recruiter Badge. He has master’s degrees in Human Resource Development from Webster University and in Strategic Studies from the Army War College.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Grenadier Emergency Food Pantry. For more information, contact Donna Harvey at (812) 941-2026 or djharvey@ius.edu.