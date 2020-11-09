IU Southeast to host first virtual economic outlook panel

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – IU Southeast will host the first virtual Indiana Business Outlook Panel on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Following the presentation, a public question-and-answer session will take place.

Esteemed IU faculty panelists, among the leading economic leaders in the state, will share their economic predictions for the upcoming year including global, national, state, city and agricultural impacts.

The following speakers will be on the panel:

Andrew Butters , assistant professor of business economics and public policy, Kelley School of Business (U.S. and international outlook)

, assistant professor of business economics and public policy, Kelley School of Business (U.S. and international outlook) Ryan Brewer , associate professor of finance, Indiana University – Columbus (Indiana outlook)

, associate professor of finance, Indiana University – Columbus (Indiana outlook) Uric Dufrene , Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook)

, Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook) Catherine Bonser-Neal, associate professor of finance, Kelley School of Business(financial market outlook)

associate professor of finance, Kelley School of Business(financial market outlook) Idie Kesner, dean, Kelley School of Business (moderator)

The tour begins each year in Bloomington, Indiana, at the Kelley School of Business, then travels across the state, sharing its predictions with multiple Indiana communities. Uniquely, in each community, an expert on the regional economy joins the panel, offering attendees the fullest perspective on economic affairs possible.

This event is free, but registration is required. Register for this event online by Friday, Nov. 13. For more information, contact Brittany Schmidt at (812) 941-2664 or britmurr@ius.edu.