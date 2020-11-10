IU Southeast surpasses bicentennial campaign goal, raises over $17 million

NEW ALBANY, Ind – Indiana University Southeast raised more than $17 million as part of a campaign celebrating IU’s 200th anniversary, surpassing its original goal of $14 million.

Funds from For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign, which was publicly launched in September 2015, have created 45 new scholarships. More than 5,300 donors contributed to the campaign, collectively giving a final total of $17,508,847.

“We are exceedingly grateful for the generosity of our IU Southeast family,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace. “Your support is critical to our mission to provide high-quality programs and services that promote learning and prepare our graduates for productive citizenship.”

The final totals were announced by IU President Michael A. McRobbie in October at a virtual closing celebration of the campaign. He announced IU raised nearly $3.9 billion, shattering campaign goals. The event featured testimonials from IU students and faculty whose academic and research successes have benefited from philanthropic giving to IU.

IU Southeast’s final campaign total included more than $900,000 in gifts and grants from non-governmental organizations, such as private foundations and corporations. Due to the faculty’s dedicated work and exceptional proposals, IU Southeast far exceeded its original $300,000 goal for private foundation and corporation support.

Also included in the final total was more than $9.7 million in gifts from IU Southeast alumni and over $4.8 million from friends of the university.

“Our gratitude goes beyond words. It is truly amazing how our community of friends, alumni, and current and retired faculty and staff have come together to support IU Southeast and our students,” said Betty Russo, vice chancellor for advancement. “They saw the need, and they responded.

“Nearly 80 years have gone by in our history, and philanthropic support of our campus is stronger than ever. The future is truly bright because of the opportunities this campaign has produced, not only for our students but for our community as well, today and in the future. We are extremely grateful to our donors for their generosity.”

Though the campaign has concluded, the needs of students continue.

“Now, more than ever, the challenges students face can seem overwhelming,” said Russo. “Our fundraising efforts continue, as well, to help us meet those needs and serve our students and community to the very best of our ability.”