Princeton Review: IU Southeast among Best Business Schools

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Princeton Review, a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company, has named IU Southeast’s School of Business as one of its 244 Best Business Schools for 2021 in the category of on-campus MBA programs.

The program has been so honored every year since 2006.

“We recommend IU Southeast as an excellent choice for an aspiring MBA,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.

Franek notes that the company chose the schools for its 2021 list based on data from the company’s surveys of administrators at business schools during the 2019-20 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 200 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about currently enrolled students as well as graduates’ employment.

“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” Franek said. “For our 2021 list we tallied surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools.”

The Princeton Review’s 80-question student survey asked students about their school’s academics, student body, and campus life as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2019-20, 2018–19, and 2017–18 academic years.

“Our program is the intelligent choice for students seeking an MBA due to several factors, including AACSB accreditation at a fraction of the cost of other similarly accredited programs, as well as flexibility in scheduling and modality,” said Sharon Allen, assistant dean of the School of Business and director of graduate business programs.

Those considerations are especially evident in the MBA Your Way program, recognized by both Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report.

“IU Southeast’s MBA Your Way program is unique because students take classes at the pace and modality that is more comfortable for them while maintaining work/life/academic balance,” Allen said.

Allen notes that two convenient locations, personalized advising and the 725,000-strong IU alumni network are also key benefits for students in the MBA program.

For Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Princeton Review’s latest recognition of the program solidifies IU Southeast’s reputation in the region.

“Advancing industry, government, and non-profits in our community means using best practices in accounting, management, marketing, and other fields,” Ryan said. “Students enrolled in IU Southeast’s MBA program learn how to do this as well as the nation’s best and brightest.”

That preparation translates into impact, for both students and the community, according to Ryan.

“We are a regional partner, but we have a national reputation,” Ryan said. “This makes IU Southeast an obvious first choice among innovators and entrepreneurs in the metropolitan region.”