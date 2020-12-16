IU Southeast Athletics to Pause All Athletic Activities

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - On the advice of the Indiana University Medical Response Team (MRT), and in the best interests of our student athletes, coaches, athletic staffs, and communities, the Regional Campuses of Indiana University will pause all intercollegiate athletics activity effective December 19. Training and practices will not resume until January 19 at the earliest, and competition will not resume until February 1 at the earliest, and only as recommended by the MRT.

The data in our local communities shows an increased risk to continue with athletic competition and practice at this time. Training, practice, and games will not resume until the teams’ and community health indicators show that it is reasonably safe to do so, as determined by MRT.

Around January 15, all student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 using the same process that has been implemented for mitigation testing during the fall semester, the results of which would be part of the MRT’s health analysis at the beginning of each week. The MRT will determine whether it is safe to resume practice, training or games. The earliest return to training and practices for all sports is January 19 and the earliest return to athletic competition is February 1.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority,” IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace said. “We are disappointed that our athletic teams will not be able to train, practice or compete over the next several weeks, but conditions in our communities must improve before we can continue to operate safely.”

“I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff for all their hard work during the past few months,” said IU Southeast Director of Athletics Joe Glover. “I am so proud of everyone for collaborating to get this athletic season off the ground. It has not been easy, but the care and seriousness in which everyone has accepted and implemented our policies and procedures made it possible to practice and compete this fall. I believe this demonstrated effort and dedication positions us well to return to practice in January and hopefully competition in February.”

Check iusathletics.com for the latest news and updated schedules as more information becomes available.