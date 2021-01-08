IU Southeast to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning next week

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – IU Southeast will be the host site for Floyd County Health Department (FCHD) to administer doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Floyd County residents starting January 11 at the IU Southeast campus.

The COVID-19 vaccine will initially be limited to specific groups and offered by appointment. Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine – healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents, specified age groups – should make an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Individuals not initially included will receive a notification from the state when it is their time to schedule an appointment.

“The Floyd County Health Department appreciates the fine assistance from Indiana University Southeast on creating this clinic,” said Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County health officer. “Initially the amount of vaccine we receive will be limited, but we expect that to improve in the coming weeks. We encourage all Floyd County residents to register and get vaccinated as they become eligible according to the guidelines.”

The drive-through clinic will be located at the Evergreen East parking lot by the Multipurpose Building on the IU Southeast campus. When arriving for a vaccine appointment, enter the IU Southeast campus via the south entrance off Grant Line Rd. and follow signs and directions.

Individuals should expect to remain at the campus 15 minutes following administration of the vaccine. Individuals should bring a photo ID, proof of age or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder. Insurance cards may be requested but are not required. Vaccinations are being provided at no cost to the recipient.

IU Southeast nursing students will help administer vaccines as part of their coursework and will receive clinical credit.

“Indiana University Southeast is proud to be a part of this historic action,” said Dr. Ray Wallace, chancellor of IU Southeast. “To not only host this clinic that will help us defeat the virus, but to have our student nurses involved with administering the shots, demonstrates the commitment to our community by Indiana University and that we are indeed a true community partner.”

For more information about the Floyd County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic, go to https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/covid-19.