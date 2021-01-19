Skip to main content
Southeast News & Events Indiana University

Faculty and Staff honored for service to the institution

Jan 19, 2021

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)—The Office of Human Resources has honored the contributions of faculty and staff over the past year.

This year’s honorees comprise a group of colleagues ranging in age from 34 to 71 who have devoted a total of 890 years of service to the university in administrative, teaching, maintenance, advising and other roles.

Adjunct faculty are also included.

“While this has indeed been a difficult year given COVID and the subsequent distancing of our personnel, I am nevertheless so very impressed by the quality of the service our IU Southeast family was able to perform.,” said Chancellor Ray Wallace. “We are truly fortunate to have professionals of this caliber who have not lost sight of the importance of service for the ongoing development of our campus.”

The recognition reflects an energetic and eclectic community with a shared dedication to building IU Southeast into a pre-eminent institution over time through a devotion to the core values of creating a nurturing environment, holistic learning, integrity and connectedness.

One staff member, Kim Roberson, senior office services assistant in the Office of Graduate Studies, has sustained this devotion for 40 years. Gabrielle Carr, coordinator of archives and special collections in the Library, has been with IU Southeast for 35 years. Robin King of the Library and Carol Knauer of University Police were recognized for their 30 years of service.

The honorees for 2020 are as follows:

Full-Time Staff Department Years of Service
Kim Roberson               Continuing Studies/Graduate Studies 40 years
Robin King Library 30 years
Carol Knauer University Police 30 years
Teresa Andrews          Academic Affairs 25 years
June Huggins Center for Mentoring 25 years
Gail Emmert    Natural Sciences 20 years
Regina McCarty Student Success Center 20 years
Chris Crews    Admissions 15 years
Anita Harris Facility Operations 15 years
Melissa Hill                 Accounting Services 15 years
Joe Lampkin                Facility Operations 15 years
Diane Rufing-Satterly Admissions 15 years
Connie Schneiders      Financial Aid 15 years
Kim Shaughnessy       School of Business 15 years
Jennifer Daniel-Daggett School of Business 10 years
Mark O’Connell          Facility Operations 10 years
Ron Severtis      Institutional Research & Assessment 10 years
Debbie Vietzke           ACES 10 years
Full-Time Faculty Department Years of Service
Gabrielle Carr  Library 35 years
Debra Clem      Arts & Letters 25 years
Marty Rosen Library 25 years
Christa Zorn    Arts & Letters 25 years
Jean Abshire Social Sciences 20 years
Mindy Badia Arts & Letters 20 years
Donna Bowles Nursing 20 years
Ron Finkbine   Natural Sciences 20 years
Phillip Miller               Natural Sciences 20 years
Gloria Murray             Education 20 years
James O’Neal   Arts & Letters 20 years
Teresa Reynolds                      Arts & Letters 20 years
Rose Riehm     Natural Sciences 20 years
Kathryn Ryan  Education 20 years
Clint Franklin              Natural Sciences 15 years
Kenneth Harris            Business 15 years
George Harvey                        Arts & Letters 15 years
Sandra Johnson                       Natural Sciences 15 years
Laura McIlvoy Nursing 15 years
Rebekkah Meixner      Arts & Letters 15 years
Donna Stallard Arts & Letters 15 years
Christopher Kimmer   Natural Sciences 10 years
Rhonda Wrzenski       Social Sciences 10 years
Adjunct Faculty Department Years of Service
Jennifer Chandler Nursing 20 years
Michael Day Social Sciences 15 years
Laura Swessel Natural Science 15 years
Magdalena Dailey Natural Sciences 10 years
Michael Hagan Arts & Letters 10 years
William Koehler Arts & Letters 10 years

Honorees receive folders (10, 15), frames (20), service pins (10-20) and decorative boards (25+).

Faculty and staff are recognized for their service by the IU Southeast Office of Human Resources.

Author

Steven Krolak

More stories