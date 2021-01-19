Faculty and Staff honored for service to the institution

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)—The Office of Human Resources has honored the contributions of faculty and staff over the past year.

This year’s honorees comprise a group of colleagues ranging in age from 34 to 71 who have devoted a total of 890 years of service to the university in administrative, teaching, maintenance, advising and other roles.

Adjunct faculty are also included.

“While this has indeed been a difficult year given COVID and the subsequent distancing of our personnel, I am nevertheless so very impressed by the quality of the service our IU Southeast family was able to perform.,” said Chancellor Ray Wallace. “We are truly fortunate to have professionals of this caliber who have not lost sight of the importance of service for the ongoing development of our campus.”

The recognition reflects an energetic and eclectic community with a shared dedication to building IU Southeast into a pre-eminent institution over time through a devotion to the core values of creating a nurturing environment, holistic learning, integrity and connectedness.

One staff member, Kim Roberson, senior office services assistant in the Office of Graduate Studies, has sustained this devotion for 40 years. Gabrielle Carr, coordinator of archives and special collections in the Library, has been with IU Southeast for 35 years. Robin King of the Library and Carol Knauer of University Police were recognized for their 30 years of service.

The honorees for 2020 are as follows:

Full-Time Staff Department Years of Service Kim Roberson Continuing Studies/Graduate Studies 40 years Robin King Library 30 years Carol Knauer University Police 30 years Teresa Andrews Academic Affairs 25 years June Huggins Center for Mentoring 25 years Gail Emmert Natural Sciences 20 years Regina McCarty Student Success Center 20 years Chris Crews Admissions 15 years Anita Harris Facility Operations 15 years Melissa Hill Accounting Services 15 years Joe Lampkin Facility Operations 15 years Diane Rufing-Satterly Admissions 15 years Connie Schneiders Financial Aid 15 years Kim Shaughnessy School of Business 15 years Jennifer Daniel-Daggett School of Business 10 years Mark O’Connell Facility Operations 10 years Ron Severtis Institutional Research & Assessment 10 years Debbie Vietzke ACES 10 years

Full-Time Faculty Department Years of Service Gabrielle Carr Library 35 years Debra Clem Arts & Letters 25 years Marty Rosen Library 25 years Christa Zorn Arts & Letters 25 years Jean Abshire Social Sciences 20 years Mindy Badia Arts & Letters 20 years Donna Bowles Nursing 20 years Ron Finkbine Natural Sciences 20 years Phillip Miller Natural Sciences 20 years Gloria Murray Education 20 years James O’Neal Arts & Letters 20 years Teresa Reynolds Arts & Letters 20 years Rose Riehm Natural Sciences 20 years Kathryn Ryan Education 20 years Clint Franklin Natural Sciences 15 years Kenneth Harris Business 15 years George Harvey Arts & Letters 15 years Sandra Johnson Natural Sciences 15 years Laura McIlvoy Nursing 15 years Rebekkah Meixner Arts & Letters 15 years Donna Stallard Arts & Letters 15 years Christopher Kimmer Natural Sciences 10 years Rhonda Wrzenski Social Sciences 10 years

Adjunct Faculty Department Years of Service Jennifer Chandler Nursing 20 years Michael Day Social Sciences 15 years Laura Swessel Natural Science 15 years Magdalena Dailey Natural Sciences 10 years Michael Hagan Arts & Letters 10 years William Koehler Arts & Letters 10 years

Honorees receive folders (10, 15), frames (20), service pins (10-20) and decorative boards (25+).

Faculty and staff are recognized for their service by the IU Southeast Office of Human Resources.