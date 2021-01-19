Faculty and Staff honored for service to the institution

By Steven Krolak
(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)—The Office of Human Resources has honored the contributions of faculty and staff over the past year.
This year’s honorees comprise a group of colleagues ranging in age from 34 to 71 who have devoted a total of 890 years of service to the university in administrative, teaching, maintenance, advising and other roles.
Adjunct faculty are also included.
“While this has indeed been a difficult year given COVID and the subsequent distancing of our personnel, I am nevertheless so very impressed by the quality of the service our IU Southeast family was able to perform.,” said Chancellor Ray Wallace. “We are truly fortunate to have professionals of this caliber who have not lost sight of the importance of service for the ongoing development of our campus.”
The recognition reflects an energetic and eclectic community with a shared dedication to building IU Southeast into a pre-eminent institution over time through a devotion to the core values of creating a nurturing environment, holistic learning, integrity and connectedness.
One staff member, Kim Roberson, senior office services assistant in the Office of Graduate Studies, has sustained this devotion for 40 years. Gabrielle Carr, coordinator of archives and special collections in the Library, has been with IU Southeast for 35 years. Robin King of the Library and Carol Knauer of University Police were recognized for their 30 years of service.
The honorees for 2020 are as follows:
|Full-Time Staff
|Department
|Years of Service
|Kim Roberson
|Continuing Studies/Graduate Studies
|40 years
|Robin King
|Library
|30 years
|Carol Knauer
|University Police
|30 years
|Teresa Andrews
|Academic Affairs
|25 years
|June Huggins
|Center for Mentoring
|25 years
|Gail Emmert
|Natural Sciences
|20 years
|Regina McCarty
|Student Success Center
|20 years
|Chris Crews
|Admissions
|15 years
|Anita Harris
|Facility Operations
|15 years
|Melissa Hill
|Accounting Services
|15 years
|Joe Lampkin
|Facility Operations
|15 years
|Diane Rufing-Satterly
|Admissions
|15 years
|Connie Schneiders
|Financial Aid
|15 years
|Kim Shaughnessy
|School of Business
|15 years
|Jennifer Daniel-Daggett
|School of Business
|10 years
|Mark O’Connell
|Facility Operations
|10 years
|Ron Severtis
|Institutional Research & Assessment
|10 years
|Debbie Vietzke
|ACES
|10 years
|Full-Time Faculty
|Department
|Years of Service
|Gabrielle Carr
|Library
|35 years
|Debra Clem
|Arts & Letters
|25 years
|Marty Rosen
|Library
|25 years
|Christa Zorn
|Arts & Letters
|25 years
|Jean Abshire
|Social Sciences
|20 years
|Mindy Badia
|Arts & Letters
|20 years
|Donna Bowles
|Nursing
|20 years
|Ron Finkbine
|Natural Sciences
|20 years
|Phillip Miller
|Natural Sciences
|20 years
|Gloria Murray
|Education
|20 years
|James O’Neal
|Arts & Letters
|20 years
|Teresa Reynolds
|Arts & Letters
|20 years
|Rose Riehm
|Natural Sciences
|20 years
|Kathryn Ryan
|Education
|20 years
|Clint Franklin
|Natural Sciences
|15 years
|Kenneth Harris
|Business
|15 years
|George Harvey
|Arts & Letters
|15 years
|Sandra Johnson
|Natural Sciences
|15 years
|Laura McIlvoy
|Nursing
|15 years
|Rebekkah Meixner
|Arts & Letters
|15 years
|Donna Stallard
|Arts & Letters
|15 years
|Christopher Kimmer
|Natural Sciences
|10 years
|Rhonda Wrzenski
|Social Sciences
|10 years
|Adjunct Faculty
|Department
|Years of Service
|Jennifer Chandler
|Nursing
|20 years
|Michael Day
|Social Sciences
|15 years
|Laura Swessel
|Natural Science
|15 years
|Magdalena Dailey
|Natural Sciences
|10 years
|Michael Hagan
|Arts & Letters
|10 years
|William Koehler
|Arts & Letters
|10 years
Honorees receive folders (10, 15), frames (20), service pins (10-20) and decorative boards (25+).
Faculty and staff are recognized for their service by the IU Southeast Office of Human Resources.