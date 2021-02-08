Skip to main content
Southeast News & Events Indiana University

More than 1,000 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Feb 8, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2020 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2020 semester, 267 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 775 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Macy L. Funk Austin Indiana
Britney N. Mullins Austin Indiana
Meghan K. Sullivan Avon Indiana
Meighan B. Shay Bardstown Kentucky
Kayla A. Young Bardstown Kentucky
Allie E. Crulo-Rood Bedford Indiana
Alisha D. Cornwell Bloomington Indiana
Hannah M. Miller Bloomington Indiana
Dawn C. Turner Bloomington Indiana
Michael C. Bobay Borden Indiana
Aubryn L. Crotchett Borden Indiana
Annmarie R. Freshour Borden Indiana
Noah F. Matzke Borden Indiana
Richard S. Pangburn Borden Indiana
Ellie M. Jackman Brazil Indiana
Shelby N. Hughes Brooks Kentucky
Isaiah J. Steele Cambridge City Indiana
Elizabeth G. Huls Campbellsburg Indiana
Krista N. Martin Cannelton Indiana
Bryon R. Reid Cannelton Indiana
Claire E. Schnell Celestine Indiana
Amber G. Tindall Central Indiana
Max Davidson Charlestown Indiana
Donnie L. Jackson Jr. Charlestown Indiana
Joshua A. Mccoy Charlestown Indiana
John D. Phipps Charlestown Indiana
Valerie J. Webb Charlestown Indiana
David M. Young Charlestown Indiana
Alex J. Hensley Clarksville Indiana
Ruthie Mcdonald Clarksville Indiana
Miriah J. Stewart Clarksville Indiana
Daniel P. Weber Clarksville Indiana
Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana
Macy L. Lewis Clayton Indiana
Haley M. Smith Cloverdale Indiana
Mitchell Henry Columbus Indiana
Peyton E. Rhodes Columbus Indiana
Maura D. Van Deventer Columbus Indiana
Brooklyn R. Bottorff Corydon Indiana
Adalee M. Ingle Corydon Indiana
Madalyn D. Marinc Corydon Indiana
Haley N. Skinner Corydon Indiana
Holle D. Watt Corydon Indiana
Brooklyn M. Windell Corydon Indiana
Grace A. Kaine Crestwood Kentucky
Brook A. Elston Cross Plains Indiana
Lacey M. Hall Crothersville Indiana
Kylee N. Wischmeier Crothersville Indiana
Gabrielle Nay Deputy Indiana
Isabella Thompson Elizabeth Indiana
Adam L. Beasley English Indiana
Maxwell A. Brock Evansville Indiana
Maggie M. Hagan Evansville Indiana
Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana
Audrey J. De Witt Fishers Indiana
Kaylee J. Newsom Fisherville Kentucky
Logan D. Applewhite Floyds Knobs Indiana
Phoebe M. Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emma J. Burdette Floyds Knobs Indiana
Tony W. Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott F. Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison M. Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madeline J. Probus Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ashley B. Roberts Floyds Knobs Indiana
Zachary M. Zeller Floyds Knobs Indiana
Sarah A. Bacher Georgetown Indiana
Addie L. Bullock Georgetown Indiana
Lauren K. Downs Georgetown Indiana
Dalton D. Drexler Georgetown Indiana
Alayna G. Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Cian J. Larison Georgetown Indiana
Sarah M. Mcneill Georgetown Indiana
Peyton M. Pierce Georgetown Indiana
Savannah J. Schroering Georgetown Indiana
Alexa Sheffield Georgetown Indiana
John G. Day Georgetown Indiana
Laura R. Wyrosdick Goshen Kentucky
Brianna L. Haynes Greenville Indiana
John M. Moss Greenville Indiana
Cameron M. Ragan Greenville Indiana
Logan J. Stafford Greenville Indiana
Victoria L. Trepal Greenville Indiana
Ysabel J. Fox Guilford Indiana
Sydney A. Randall Hanover Indiana
Kenny A. Stepp Hanover Indiana
Madison I. Coomes Henryville Indiana
Jacob R. Dietrich Henryville Indiana
Amber D. Graves Henryville Indiana
Aaron Braunecker Huntingburg Indiana
Jake R. Ackley Jeffersonville Indiana
Brooklynn S. Albertson Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily M. Bealer Jeffersonville Indiana
Bryce D. Cross Jeffersonville Indiana
Leilani L. Davis Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber Dumstorf Jeffersonville Indiana
Stephanie Evans Jeffersonville Indiana
Emma K. Farnsley Jeffersonville Indiana
Zachary K. Giuffre Jeffersonville Indiana
Rose Goodman Jeffersonville Indiana
Jada S. Haleem Jeffersonville Indiana
Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana
Asra T. Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana
William M. Jackson Jeffersonville Indiana
Sam Jones Jeffersonville Indiana
Thomas M. Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Maira Kusherova Jeffersonville Indiana
Gracy A. Noel Jeffersonville Indiana
James C. O’Brien Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher J. Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana
Reynaldo Sierra-Escobedo Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber Smith Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley C. Swafford Jeffersonville Indiana
Cameron L. Wood Jeffersonville Indiana
Perla E. Zavala Jeffersonville Indiana
Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville Indiana
Heather Long Lafayette Indiana
Jason D. Henry LaGrange Kentucky
Kayla Hunter LaGrange Kentucky
Madison K. Adams Lanesville Indiana
Peachy M. Galeza Lanesville Indiana
Katie Heishman Lanesville Indiana
Kendal E. Merry Lanesville Indiana
Kaitlyn Rickert Lanesville Indiana
Sherry H. Roll Lanesville Indiana
Drew E. Wiseman Lanesville Indiana
Madison L. Alvey Leopold Indiana
Triton A. Martin Leopold Indiana
Cole Hendrix Lexington Indiana
Lindsey D. Allgeier Louisville Kentucky
Rena Andrews Louisville Kentucky
Richard Bach Louisville Kentucky
Jeanette Brown Louisville Kentucky
Elise R. Camarata Louisville Kentucky
Brigette A. Collins Louisville Kentucky
Julia R. Dattilo Louisville Kentucky
Joanna B. Dunda Louisville Kentucky
Kim Eichenberger Louisville Kentucky
Joel E. Faiman Louisville Kentucky
Angela D. Fisher Louisville Kentucky
Gloria I. Fotos Louisville Kentucky
Kyle D. Gaddis Louisville Kentucky
Reece J. Grace Louisville Kentucky
Vanessa N. Hall Louisville Kentucky
Ryan M. Harrington Louisville Kentucky
Jordan T. Hubbuch Louisville Kentucky
Haja Kamara Louisville Kentucky
Emily C. Kenney Louisville Kentucky
Charles R. Kivlehen Louisville Kentucky
Michael H. Klein Louisville Kentucky
Katherine Lewis Louisville Kentucky
Mary Charles Miller Louisville Kentucky
Dylan J. Moore Louisville Kentucky
Jennifer J. Muench Louisville Kentucky
Ruth Munoz Louisville Kentucky
Anh Tuan Nguyen Louisville Kentucky
Morgan K. O’Daniel Louisville Kentucky
Andrea N. Owen Louisville Kentucky
Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky
Vinh Hoa H. Pham Louisville Kentucky
Emmy Ralph Louisville Kentucky
Kristen K. Robbins Louisville Kentucky
William M. Roof III Louisville Kentucky
Anna H. Sloan Louisville Kentucky
Mark A. Stone Louisville Kentucky
Jomar J. Sullivan Louisville Kentucky
Josie B. Sullivan Louisville Kentucky
Caitlyn M. Wilder Louisville Kentucky
Ella E. Zoeller Louisville Kentucky
Charles C. Isaacs Marengo Indiana
Rebecca K. Risley Marengo Indiana
Shelby G. Wills Marysville Indiana
Mckenna K. Ruedinger Memphis Indiana
Andre Staley Memphis Indiana
Kari L. Standiford Memphis Indiana
Emma R. Pruett Mitchell Indiana
Lindsey M. Keen Monrovia Indiana
Rachel Montes Moores Hill Indiana
Casie D. Adams Mt Washington Kentucky
Rachel S. Rozenboom Mulberry Indiana
Savannah B. Raines Nabb Indiana
Haley L. Anastas New Albany Indiana
Kia Black New Albany Indiana
Matthew R. Case New Albany Indiana
Joshua A. Courtney New Albany Indiana
Ashleigh R. Cummins New Albany Indiana
Jason M. Drane New Albany Indiana
Kristen M. Fallon New Albany Indiana
Mckenzie C. Farnsley New Albany Indiana
Ariel R. Flamion New Albany Indiana
Hallie M. Foe New Albany Indiana
Austin Grantz New Albany Indiana
Christopher D. Grimm New Albany Indiana
Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana
Daniel T. Kiningham New Albany Indiana
Molly L. Lueken New Albany Indiana
Adrienne C. Manuel New Albany Indiana
Emily L. Mathews New Albany Indiana
Nicholas M. Mensendiek New Albany Indiana
Cozette M. Offutt New Albany Indiana
Jacob M. Overton New Albany Indiana
Jasmin Owens New Albany Indiana
Cade E. Patton New Albany Indiana
Dee Pavey New Albany Indiana
Hannah B. Powell New Albany Indiana
Jackson C. Ragains New Albany Indiana
Kevin T. Rees New Albany Indiana
Delaney Saalman New Albany Indiana
Rebekah A. Smith New Albany Indiana
Sydney S. Smith New Albany Indiana
Arielle L. Spangle New Albany Indiana
Noah M. Trejo New Albany Indiana
Nykayla R. Whitt New Albany Indiana
Macie R. Zink New Albany Indiana
Laura K. Durham New Castle Kentucky
Sadie M. Rothrock New Salisbury Indiana
Logan M. Stephens New Salisbury Indiana
Matthew Branstetter New Washington Indiana
Bailey M. Washburn Olney Illinois
Dannon L. Olsen Otisco Indiana
Ronnie J. Hobbs Palmyra Indiana
Kayla A. Owsley Palmyra Indiana
Shelby N. Troncin Palmyra Indiana
Ashton G. Minton Paoli Indiana
Hannah E. Ashby Pekin Indiana
Isabell G. Claywell Pekin Indiana
Tanya L. Cullins Pekin Indiana
Andrew H. Dodge Pekin Indiana
Rebekah M. Feist Pekin Indiana
Michael A. Schnieders Pekin Indiana
Jared A. Bryant Pewee Valley Kentucky
Benjamin Jennings Prospect Kentucky
Janelle E. Amy Ramsey Indiana
Whitney N. Ward Rockport Indiana
Mariah N. Benham Salem Indiana
Nicholas F. Noel Salem Indiana
Landon M. Suvak Salem Indiana
Laken E. White Salem Indiana
Hannah R. Brown Scottsburg Indiana
Gabby D. Buckner Scottsburg Indiana
Mallory R. Hargett Scottsburg Indiana
Veronica Judson Scottsburg Indiana
Kayla M. Morris Scottsburg Indiana
Kayla Crone Seattle Washington
Julia R. Anderson Sellersburg Indiana
Noah D. Barnes Sellersburg Indiana
Katelyn E. Butler Sellersburg Indiana
Keziah N. Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Ashlynn B. Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana
Zachary D. Nolan Sellersburg Indiana
Katherine R. Ritchie Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren C. Stapp Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel C. Street Sellersburg Indiana
Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana
Ben O. Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana
Andres A. Vivanco Sellersburg Indiana
Danielle K. Watt Sellersburg Indiana
Mckenna F. Curry Seymour Indiana
Maria J. Monroy Shelbyville Kentucky
Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky
Brooklyn T. Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky
Trisha Mae B. Jenkins Terre Haute Indiana
Kristy Zukokas Terre Haute Indiana
Taylor C. Stover Underwood Indiana
Jarrad Ryan Unionville Indiana
Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana
Ashley M. Albright West Baden Springs Indiana
Beverly K. Ma Zionsville Indiana

DEAN’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Elijah N. Helton Aurora Indiana
Taylor R. Ingle Aurora Indiana
Clay Woeste Aurora Indiana
Destinie H. Achelpohl Austin Indiana
Bailie M. Baxter Austin Indiana
Savannah B. Bowling Austin Indiana
Alexis A. Campbell Austin Indiana
Shaylia K. Jones Austin Indiana
Brett A. Lucas Austin Indiana
Brison D. Turner Austin Indiana
Isabella G. Stallard Avon Indiana
Rachel A. Robertson Avon Indiana
Riley H. Hall Bardstown Kentucky
Sam Bair Bedford Indiana
Amanda S. Brock Bedford Indiana
Jacy L. Hughes Bedford Indiana
William J. Richardson Bedford Indiana
Jathan Ritter Bedford Indiana
Kadee J. Robb Bedford Indiana
Gabby G. Turner Bedford Indiana
Sebastian J. Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Samantha B. Deckard Bloomington Indiana
Cody B. Doig Bloomington Indiana
Maxwell D. Fowler Bloomington Indiana
Natalie G. Schapker Bloomington Indiana
Tabitha J. Bowling Borden Indiana
Lizy Mae Dangler Borden Indiana
Jakob W. Jawor Borden Indiana
Courtney R. Kessinger Borden Indiana
Samuel J. Moore Borden Indiana
Joann M. Newlin Borden Indiana
Kyleigh A. Ott Borden Indiana
Richard J. Stettenbenz Borden Indiana
Josie R. Voyles Borden Indiana
Ashleigh N. Woods Borden Indiana
Veronica L. Weatherholt Branchville Indiana
Kailee M. Blanford Brandenburg Kentucky
Hazlee A. Gaddie Brandenburg Kentucky
Fiona E. Vonderheide Bristow Indiana
Adam C. Isaac Brooks Kentucky
Zhaira D. Casenas Brownstown Indiana
Hannah L. Fisher Brownstown Indiana
Megan F. Pottschmidt Brownstown Indiana
Laney M. Warren Brownstown Indiana
Zoe L. Wallace Campbellsburg Indiana
Cameron A. Wingler Campbellsburg Indiana
Alyssa S. Alsept Charlestown Indiana
Allana S. Brock Charlestown Indiana
Madison M. Christy Charlestown Indiana
Kylen W. Farmer Charlestown Indiana
Chase Fellows Charlestown Indiana
Chloe A. Fellows Charlestown Indiana
Raegan M. Hebner Charlestown Indiana
Brady N. Kilner Charlestown Indiana
Elizabeth A. Leis Charlestown Indiana
Lauren Mason Charlestown Indiana
Jessica E. Orr Charlestown Indiana
Natalie Pinedo Jr. Charlestown Indiana
Emmaly G. Rose Charlestown Indiana
Sara E. Rudolph Charlestown Indiana
Lucas J. Sever Charlestown Indiana
Lexie J. Waiz Charlestown Indiana
Karston R. Watson Charlestown Indiana
Reagan K. Wilson Charlestown Indiana
Isabelle L. Zimmerman Charlestown Indiana
Dianna Adi Clarksville Indiana
Ashley N. Berry Clarksville Indiana
Anna Corrick Clarksville Indiana
Alexis D. Engler Clarksville Indiana
Zowie L. Ferguson Clarksville Indiana
Jareth T. Gaddis Clarksville Indiana
Roberto B. Giron Martinez Clarksville Indiana
Van Harden Clarksville Indiana
Lauren D. Harvey Clarksville Indiana
Emma S. Hedrick Clarksville Indiana
Manuel Hernandez Clarksville Indiana
Elizabeth Hollis Clarksville Indiana
Drew Keller Clarksville Indiana
Abdelaaziz Lahssaini Clarksville Indiana
Charles H. Lauffer III Clarksville Indiana
Lauren R. Lindquist Clarksville Indiana
Olivia L. Mccurdy Clarksville Indiana
Garrett A. Pennington Clarksville Indiana
Djesse B. Saliboko Clarksville Indiana
Tyler Schickel Clarksville Indiana
Brandon B. Scott Clarksville Indiana
Mckenzie M. Summers Clarksville Indiana
Hannah N. Sweet Clarksville Indiana
Carly B. Watkins Clarksville Indiana
Abby R. Whitlock Clarksville Indiana
Theingi Win Clarksville Indiana
Shyanna D. Wright Clarksville Indiana
Abigail E. Bodart Columbus Indiana
Grace E. Lorimor Columbus Indiana
Riley C. Meade Columbus Indiana
Kellen Morrow Columbus Indiana
Hailey R. Sorrells Columbus Indiana
Rebeca A. Baker Corydon Indiana
Kelcie Byrd Corydon Indiana
Alizae N. Claxton Corydon Indiana
Ayden M. Dunaway Corydon Indiana
Makenzie R. Emily Corydon Indiana
Olivia L. Ferriell Corydon Indiana
Sara L. Fravel Corydon Indiana
Ashley Griffith Corydon Indiana
Levi C. Hammer Corydon Indiana
Alexandra L. Harris Corydon Indiana
Ben R. Herman Corydon Indiana
Courtney R. Hopper Corydon Indiana
Kayla Lawton Corydon Indiana
Haley N. Leffler Corydon Indiana
Mitchell Lockhart Corydon Indiana
Hannah N. Marshall Corydon Indiana
Harlee R. Megnin Corydon Indiana
Kelsey N. Miller Corydon Indiana
Nicole R. Nance Corydon Indiana
Samuel K. Nance Corydon Indiana
Mallory E. Ness Corydon Indiana
Abby E. Oliver Corydon Indiana
Alexis C. Orme Corydon Indiana
Leleanna C. Ott Corydon Indiana
Hailee E. Parsons Corydon Indiana
Leslie A. Rice Corydon Indiana
Alec N. Saulman Corydon Indiana
Lanna M. Shaffer Corydon Indiana
Gabriel L. Stockwell Corydon Indiana
Byron W. Wilkins Corydon Indiana
Eric G. Wise Corydon Indiana
Teaunna L. Wise Corydon Indiana
Zoe L. Akers Crandall Indiana
Patricia E. Carley Crestwood Kentucky
Olivia G. Curell Crestwood Kentucky
Aaron Gohlinghorst Crestwood Kentucky
Jake F. Hausmann Crestwood Kentucky
Emily M. Owen Crestwood Kentucky
Mackenzie Reath Crestwood Kentucky
Samantha A. Reynolds Crestwood Kentucky
Camdyn L. Keasler Crothersville Indiana
Emily J. Zink Crothersville Indiana
Zac Clifton Depauw Indiana
Ashley Edwards Depauw Indiana
Sierra D. Simler Depauw Indiana
Erin R. Pittman Deputy Indiana
Nolan J. Sawtelle Eagle Colorado
Chloe R. Wade Elberfeld Indiana
Luke A. Duncan Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa B. Pumphrey Elizabeth Indiana
Sheldon Shaffer Elizabeth Indiana
Lexie L. Fraime English Indiana
Claudia S. Fraze English Indiana
Sadie Roll English Indiana
Addy M. Simpson English Indiana
Jami Carlson Evansville Indiana
Dalton M. Crowell Evansville Indiana
Ashtyn N. Sharp Evansville Indiana
Katelyn N. Elmore Fairdale Kentucky
Makenzie B. Elmore Fairdale Kentucky
Alyssa Hooper Fairdale Kentucky
Travis Mcouat Fairfax California
Megan E. Gogel Ferdinand Indiana
Dana L. Hoffman Ferdinand Indiana
Madelyn Knight Fishers Indiana
Kyler W. Anderson Floyds Knobs Indiana
Azzam B. Azzam Floyds Knobs Indiana
Julia S. Bowling Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cullen B. Ebert Floyds Knobs Indiana
Grayson Z. Edwards Floyds Knobs Indiana
Collin C. Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kylie N. Gibson Floyds Knobs Indiana
Matthew T. Goss Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kabrina J. Hammel Floyds Knobs Indiana
Eden F. Harmon Floyds Knobs Indiana
Rachel E. Hoffmann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emily R. Jecker Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kendall N. Kaiser Floyds Knobs Indiana
Sydney N. Laduke Floyds Knobs Indiana
Abigail B. Lawrence Floyds Knobs Indiana
Paige T. Lewis Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kelsey J. May Floyds Knobs Indiana
Reagan A. Mock Floyds Knobs Indiana
Makenna E. Moravec Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jacob R. Mussell Floyds Knobs Indiana
Dylan T. Neathamer Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cassandra J. Overbey Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kait E. Reschar Floyds Knobs Indiana
Nicole D. Rogue Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexa G. Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madelyn R. Weber Floyds Knobs Indiana
Matthew White Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kate Heuchan Franklin Indiana
Seth Goode Fredericksburg Indiana
Chelsey N. Gramlin Fredericksburg Indiana
Emilee E. Organ Freelandville Indiana
Alyssa M. Akermon Georgetown Indiana
Jordan Z. Bales Georgetown Indiana
Zachary R. Bent Georgetown Indiana
Abby M. Bigler Georgetown Indiana
Ryan M. Boyd Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla M. Cline Georgetown Indiana
Erin E. Coulson Georgetown Indiana
Logan K. Foley Georgetown Indiana
Jason E. Forbes Georgetown Indiana
Kristin Foster Georgetown Indiana
Kaitie L. Garing Georgetown Indiana
Clayton M. Gulley Georgetown Indiana
Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana
Annie I. Hunchman Georgetown Indiana
Emma J. Kerr Georgetown Indiana
Carmen E. Kurk Georgetown Indiana
Destiny S. Love Georgetown Indiana
Skyler A. Mavros Georgetown Indiana
Blaine A. Miller Georgetown Indiana
Kristen A. Moore Georgetown Indiana
Audrey F. Munford Georgetown Indiana
Izzy K. Niece Georgetown Indiana
Reesa E. Rennirt Georgetown Indiana
Gary S. Ruark Georgetown Indiana
Lindsey M. Scoggins Georgetown Indiana
Luke Spine Georgetown Indiana
Julia L. Verdouw Georgetown Indiana
Allese R. Veteto Georgetown Indiana
Bailey E. Warren Georgetown Indiana
Taylor R. Willhoite Georgetown Indiana
Jeffrey J. Becker Goshen Kentucky
Kailen Kendall Grand Rivers Kentucky
Nicci Collisi Greencastle Indiana
Erin Medcalf Greencastle Indiana
Trevor L. Reynolds Greensburg Indiana
Will P. Canning Greenville Indiana
Garrett L. Carroll Greenville Indiana
Cooper T. Conley Greenville Indiana
Madelynn N. Farris Greenville Indiana
Adam J. Frey Greenville Indiana
Sarah I. Lundy Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn K. Mcgehee Greenville Indiana
Isabelle R. Mullins Greenville Indiana
Garland W. Noel Greenville Indiana
Baylea M. Pruitt Greenville Indiana
Luke R. Pruitt Greenville Indiana
Jade R. Schenck Greenville Indiana
Braden J. Schroeder Greenville Indiana
Mary E. Schroeder Greenville Indiana
Lainie M. Slavik Greenville Indiana
Amy R. Standiford Greenville Indiana
Alec S. Trepal Greenville Indiana
Maxwell S. Yaden Greenville Indiana
Laura A. Zoeller Greenville Indiana
Abigail Wilhite Greenwood Indiana
Daunte M. Decello Hamilton Ohio
Hannah R. Shaffer Hanover Indiana
Blaine M. Blevins Hardinsburg Indiana
Lily A. Winegar Heltonville Indiana
Ethan J. Brodfuehrer Henryville Indiana
Justin M. Brown Henryville Indiana
December L. Hargrove Henryville Indiana
Cameron E. Kearney Henryville Indiana
Brandon R. Medlock Henryville Indiana
Isaac G. Middleton Henryville Indiana
Hailey Soard Henryville Indiana
Alana J. Owen Hope Indiana
Dariagne Romero Lopez Indianapolis Kentucky
Keregyn M. Masterson Jasper Indiana
Stephanie Alfaro Jeffersonville Indiana
Brittney N. Andres Jeffersonville Indiana
Jason X. Arriola Jeffersonville Indiana
Kayce Arthur Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Basham Jeffersonville Indiana
Alexis A. Bassett Jeffersonville Indiana
Dana L. Boettcher Jeffersonville Indiana
Caleb M. Brown Jeffersonville Indiana
Alexis K. Cabrera Jeffersonville Indiana
Carley B. Calabro Jeffersonville Indiana
Hayleigh P. Caldwell Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Kathryn Carkuff Jeffersonville Indiana
Jared K. Cecil Jeffersonville Indiana
Melinda M. Cooper Jeffersonville Indiana
Bonnie S. Corn Jeffersonville Indiana
Hamilton C. Craig Jeffersonville Indiana
Alix Davis Jeffersonville Indiana
Trey F. Dempsey III Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacqueline Derick Jeffersonville Indiana
Harlee D. Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana
Payton E. Eihusen Jeffersonville Indiana
Eileen L. Embry Jeffersonville Indiana
Preston L. Ezell Jeffersonville Indiana
Alexandria F. Faith Jeffersonville Indiana
Josh Frost Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica Gladin Jeffersonville Indiana
Daisy M. Goodman Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey J. Goodwin Jeffersonville Indiana
Kaitlin G. Henderson Jeffersonville Indiana
Amanda Hernandez Perez Jeffersonville Indiana
Francesca A. Hernandez Jeffersonville Indiana
Jamen L. Howard Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Z. Howard Jeffersonville Indiana
Justin Hurst Jeffersonville Indiana
Raheel M. Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana
Zaid K. Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana
Anthony D. Johnson Jeffersonville Indiana
Kayla A. Kimberlin Jeffersonville Indiana
Imani C. Maene Jeffersonville Indiana
Kaylee N. Mayfield Jeffersonville Indiana
Devan A. Mcdowell Jeffersonville Indiana
Coby A. Mckinley Jeffersonville Indiana
Summer Messer Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica R. Murray Jeffersonville Indiana
Lindsey M. Nelson Jeffersonville Indiana
Ashley N. Oglesby Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily Olascoaga Jeffersonville Indiana
Madeline H. Paul Jeffersonville Indiana
Makayla A. Penny Jeffersonville Indiana
Kristin S. Porter Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael Quick Jeffersonville Indiana
Drizzt Robinson Jeffersonville Indiana
Sierra Romo Jeffersonville Indiana
Joanna E. Roy Jeffersonville Indiana
Katelyn N. Rush Jeffersonville Indiana
Kyle J. Sanders Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber G. Schlosser Jeffersonville Indiana
Ally M. Seifried Jeffersonville Indiana
Austin T. Swartz Jeffersonville Indiana
Robin A. Taylor Jeffersonville Indiana
Joseph C. Tegarden Jeffersonville Indiana
Pj Tenev Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeffrey M. Troub Jeffersonville Indiana
Alexa L. Waldrip Jeffersonville Indiana
Eric T. Watson Jeffersonville Indiana
Danielle B. Williams Jeffersonville Indiana
Karlee Willis Jeffersonville Indiana
Myranda A. Windell Jeffersonville Indiana
Gabrielle A. Wixon Jeffersonville Indiana
Lenore Wooten Jeffersonville Indiana
Kendall G. Kerberg Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Josiah Pohl Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Nicholas T. Burdette La Grange Kentucky
Lindsay K. Castor La Grange Kentucky
Sean M. Connaughton La Grange Kentucky
Eli C. Deburger La Grange Kentucky
Jack W. Harrison La Grange Kentucky
Taylor A. Phillips La Grange Kentucky
Karah M. Reinert La Grange Kentucky
Casey T. Smith La Grange Kentucky
Kate Witkowski La Grange Kentucky
Kaitlyn D. Green Laconia Indiana
Lexie Knear Laconia Indiana
Natalie R. Anthony LaGrange Kentucky
Jonathan C. Moore LaGrange Kentucky
Emma M. Briscoe Lanesville Indiana
Rachel M. Cain Lanesville Indiana
Natalie E. Cornwell Lanesville Indiana
Matthew H. Geer Lanesville Indiana
Samuel C. Haney Lanesville Indiana
Katelynn A. Harrison Lanesville Indiana
Janice M. Henderson Lanesville Indiana
Sarah M. Inman Lanesville Indiana
Maggie F. Korte Lanesville Indiana
Robyn L. Mackenzie Lanesville Indiana
Nathanael L. Mann Lanesville Indiana
Rachel E. Miller Lanesville Indiana
Brandon L. Miniard Lanesville Indiana
Kayla L. Smith Lanesville Indiana
Hailey J. Brandt Lawrenceburg Indiana
Noah W. Talley Leavenworth Indiana
Hannah Wilbert Lebanon Junction Kentucky
Jaidyn A. Horrom Leopold Indiana
Hannah C. Hubert Leopold Indiana
Ty C. Lewis Lexington Indiana
Lauren E. Royse Lexington Indiana
Katrina S. Whitaker Lexington Indiana
Abbie O. Adwell Louisville Kentucky
Reem Ahmed Louisville Kentucky
Amna Alany Louisville Kentucky
Gracie E. Allgood Louisville Kentucky
Ellyssa D. Anastas Louisville Kentucky
Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville Kentucky
Alison Bandy Louisville Kentucky
Gavin Banks Louisville Kentucky
Claudia I. Barea Cheda Louisville Kentucky
Saylem L. Baril Louisville Kentucky
Kimberly A. Beatty Louisville Kentucky
Kendall J. Beck Louisville Kentucky
Junet Bello Louisville Kentucky
Sidney G. Blair Louisville Kentucky
Eli S. Bolus Louisville Kentucky
Amanda J. Brandstetter Louisville Kentucky
De’Arra L. Brooks Louisville Kentucky
Kirsten Brophy Louisville Kentucky
David M. Burton Louisville Kentucky
Dana M. Carter Louisville Kentucky
Gabby A. Clark Louisville Kentucky
Katelynn D. Clark Louisville Kentucky
Stephanie R. Clark Louisville Kentucky
Emily Clopton Louisville Kentucky
Alex J. Conn Louisville Kentucky
Annelise Cook Louisville Kentucky
Hannah J. Corus Louisville Kentucky
Alyssa A. Cosgrove Louisville Kentucky
Kyra N. Crawford Louisville Kentucky
Ben R. Daugherty Sr. Louisville Kentucky
Matthew K. Dawson Louisville Kentucky
Hannah N. Day Louisville Kentucky
Mackenzie A. Dial Louisville Kentucky
Meredith A. Duncan Louisville Kentucky
Monae E. Duncan Louisville Kentucky
Allie N. Fey Louisville Kentucky
Rachel Flood Louisville Kentucky
Jacob E. Frankel Louisville Kentucky
Conner J. Fries Louisville Kentucky
Lina Gao Louisville Kentucky
Alexis Garcia Louisville Kentucky
Shewit M. Gebreselasei Louisville Kentucky
Jamie F. Gibson Louisville Kentucky
Virginia A. Gilbert Louisville Kentucky
Ethan M. Gilland Louisville Kentucky
Amber N. Glass Louisville Kentucky
Aneri D. Godhani Louisville Kentucky
Jacqueline M. Goff Louisville Kentucky
Olivia Goff Louisville Kentucky
Ethan G. Hans Louisville Kentucky
Logan M. Hans Louisville Kentucky
Mason B. Hernandez Louisville Kentucky
Anne M. Herrera Louisville Kentucky
Zachary P. Hestand Louisville Kentucky
Nicholas J. Hickey Louisville Kentucky
Madyson E. Hickman Louisville Kentucky
Alyssa N. Holland Louisville Kentucky
Amaya L. Hollins Louisville Kentucky
Desiree Holmstrom-Brown Louisville Kentucky
Abby N. Hommrich Louisville Kentucky
Bailey R. Horn Louisville Kentucky
Aubree D. Hoskins Louisville Kentucky
Jaivaughn T. Jackson Louisville Kentucky
Helen E. Johnston Louisville Kentucky
Savannah L. Jones Louisville Kentucky
Casey Jordan Louisville Kentucky
Jacqueline L. Kelley Louisville Kentucky
Austin K. Kelman Louisville Kentucky
Christina A. Kelty Louisville Kentucky
Lindsey M. Kelty Louisville Kentucky
Nathan Ketterer Louisville Kentucky
Ella G. Kincaid Louisville Kentucky
Casandra Koevoets Louisville Kentucky
Abigail Kruse Louisville Kentucky
Yazen H. Kurdi Louisville Kentucky
Dahra L. Lambert Louisville Kentucky
Casey J. Lewis Louisville Kentucky
Mason A. Lewter Louisville Kentucky
Jennie M. Malone Louisville Kentucky
Faddy Z. Mambandu Louisville Kentucky
Molly A. Mason Louisville Kentucky
Alyssa P. Mccabe Louisville Kentucky
Casey A. Mcgee Louisville Kentucky
Sandra L. Mills Louisville Kentucky
Tiara N. Mills Louisville Kentucky
Nikkolas K. Minton Louisville Kentucky
Jacob J. Morley Louisville Kentucky
Destiny N. Mosley Louisville Kentucky
Simone M. Mullalley Louisville Kentucky
Anna L. Mullen Louisville Kentucky
Erin M. Muthler Louisville Kentucky
Diana K. Offutt Louisville Kentucky
Devyn N. O’Keefe Louisville Kentucky
Taylor M. Olgine Louisville Kentucky
Alyssa A. Osier Louisville Kentucky
Shamari K. Parrish Louisville Kentucky
Michelle A. Quackenbush Louisville Kentucky
Alicia C. Reed Louisville Kentucky
Evan Renschler Louisville Kentucky
Samantha A. Robinson Louisville Kentucky
Lucia Rodriguez Louisville Kentucky
Craig Roth Louisville Kentucky
Sydney D. Rudolf Louisville Kentucky
Mohamud Said Louisville Kentucky
Noureddin Salehi Louisville Kentucky
Samantha D. Saunders Louisville Kentucky
Kali Schmuckie Louisville Kentucky
Amanda J. Schneider Louisville Kentucky
Jacob Sloan Louisville Kentucky
Trevor W. Smith Louisville Kentucky
Nastashia J. Smyrichinsky Louisville Kentucky
Jacob C. Snyder Louisville Kentucky
Bennett Spears Louisville Kentucky
Evan C. Spears Louisville Kentucky
Samantha L. Spicer Louisville Kentucky
Adam Steffen Louisville Kentucky
Jennifer Steigerwald Louisville Kentucky
Sean T. Stephens Louisville Kentucky
Abigail V. Stewart Louisville Kentucky
Kayla A. Swearer Louisville Kentucky
Melanie R. Sykes Louisville Kentucky
Heavenly S. Tanner Louisville Kentucky
David L. Thomas Louisville Kentucky
Janae Thomas Louisville Kentucky
Aubrey Turner Louisville Kentucky
John A. Ullom Louisville Kentucky
Lillian S. Underwood-Crain Louisville Kentucky
Matthew K. Waldeck Louisville Kentucky
Carol M. Walters Louisville Kentucky
India S. Watkins Louisville Kentucky
Jenna M. Watkins Louisville Kentucky
Logan M. Webb Louisville Kentucky
Michael Weeks Louisville Kentucky
Lori P. Welsh Louisville Kentucky
Sasha West Louisville Kentucky
Cathleen R. Westfall Louisville Kentucky
Grace D. Wheat Louisville Kentucky
Brittany L. Wilson Louisville Kentucky
Cecilia Winters Louisville Kentucky
Josie L. Woods Louisville Kentucky
Amanda L. Yates Louisville Kentucky
Kayla N. Adkins Madison Indiana
Mandy M. Finney Madison Indiana
Katrena M. Gobert Madison Indiana
Annamae G. Harmon Madison Indiana
Dietrich E. Hess Sr. Madison Indiana
Jessica A. Neace Madison Indiana
Brooke Boman Marysville Indiana
John Combs Marysville Indiana
Breanna R. Doss Marysville Indiana
Marcella L. Griffith Marysville Indiana
Abigail E. Miller Mauckport Indiana
Montana M. Stout Medora Indiana
Jalen D. Tiemeyer Medora Indiana
Paris K. Brock Memphis Indiana
Mikayla J. Meek Memphis Indiana
Maggie D. Nein Memphis Indiana
Hanna M. Popp Memphis Indiana
Elizabeth M. Ross Memphis Indiana
Olivia D. Ross Memphis Indiana
Teresa M. Saling Milltown Indiana
Brody Tanksley Mitchell Indiana
Kasey L. Pearson Mount Carmel Illinois
Katelyn H. Bessinger Nabb Indiana
Braeden L. Bush Nabb Indiana
Jessica T. James Nabb Indiana
Caleb E. Alstott New Albany Indiana
Elese Anderson New Albany Indiana
Ashton Becht New Albany Indiana
Liz Bell New Albany Indiana
Nick Berry New Albany Indiana
Sara A. Betsch New Albany Indiana
Megan R. Biggerstaff New Albany Indiana
Jordan D. Blanton New Albany Indiana
Hannah E. Bloyd New Albany Indiana
Jacob M. Bratcher New Albany Indiana
Isaac Brimner New Albany Indiana
Cate W. Brizendine New Albany Indiana
Harli M. Brown New Albany Indiana
Jeremy D. Brown New Albany Indiana
Mchaila S. Brown-Drake New Albany Indiana
Tanner S. Burch New Albany Indiana
Joanna Cai New Albany Indiana
Gabriela Calderon New Albany Indiana
Kaylan M. Caufield New Albany Indiana
John P. Cooke New Albany Indiana
Rebekah Cooper New Albany Indiana
Andrew W. Crone New Albany Indiana
Shaina Demoss New Albany Indiana
Jonathan V. Do New Albany Indiana
Claire E. Elmore New Albany Indiana
Vanessa Encarnacion Estrella New Albany Indiana
Bianey A. Encarnacion New Albany Indiana
Meg E. England New Albany Indiana
Samuel Z. Epperson New Albany Indiana
Kasmira L. Frazier New Albany Indiana
Brittany B. Gebby New Albany Indiana
Marjony A. Gomez New Albany Indiana
Jalen G. Gornek New Albany Indiana
Matthew Z. Hamby New Albany Indiana
Sarah M. Harmon New Albany Indiana
Amber M. Heiskell New Albany Indiana
Brenna S. Henderson New Albany Indiana
Brianna C. Hodges New Albany Indiana
Nicole R. Holland New Albany Indiana
Tamerra M. Horton New Albany Indiana
Richard Hourigan New Albany Indiana
Mary K. Howell New Albany Indiana
Katherine E. Hudson New Albany Indiana
Emma C. Huff New Albany Indiana
Ryan C. Hurst New Albany Indiana
Elizabeth L. Hutchison New Albany Indiana
Cody A. Isaac New Albany Indiana
Morgan J. Jenks New Albany Indiana
Connor L. Kelly New Albany Indiana
Robert A. Kemp II New Albany Indiana
Kassandra C. King New Albany Indiana
Courtney R. Koch New Albany Indiana
Ethan A. Kruer New Albany Indiana
Nicole M. Kruer New Albany Indiana
Alex Lancaster New Albany Indiana
Alexis H. Lawyer New Albany Indiana
Elizabeth M. Mascari New Albany Indiana
Jonathan L. Mattingly New Albany Indiana
Taylor M. Mccauley New Albany Indiana
Brittany N. Mckinney New Albany Indiana
Mckenzie Meers New Albany Indiana
Eric Micco New Albany Indiana
Idrees Mohammed Mirani New Albany Indiana
Ilyas Mohammed Mirani New Albany Indiana
Mursal Mirani New Albany Indiana
Haleigh Monks New Albany Indiana
Taylor N. Morphis New Albany Indiana
Mariel H. Nash New Albany Indiana
Chase E. Nevil New Albany Indiana
Aubree A. New New Albany Indiana
Ivy Patterson New Albany Indiana
Maddie Pearce New Albany Indiana
Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana
Aurora Robinson New Albany Indiana
Stevie H. Roth New Albany Indiana
Ryann L. Sandlin New Albany Indiana
Patrick D. Sawyers New Albany Indiana
Jacob D. Scott New Albany Indiana
Hayden T. Seelye New Albany Indiana
Tera E. Sigafoos New Albany Indiana
Kevin C. Smith New Albany Indiana
Molly K. Sneed New Albany Indiana
Sydney M. Stevens New Albany Indiana
Caden Sweet New Albany Indiana
Jack Tull New Albany Indiana
Katarina E. Walker New Albany Indiana
Matthew D. Wood New Albany Indiana
Nathan C. Wood New Albany Indiana
Rachel E. Wood New Albany Indiana
Joseph D. Woods New Albany Indiana
Madisyn J. Zipper New Albany Indiana
Grace E. Waggoner New Palestine Indiana
James T. Abell New Salisbury Indiana
Levi J. Bowers New Salisbury Indiana
Clarissa Cockrell New Salisbury Indiana
Jacqueline I. Corbin New Salisbury Indiana
Hannah M. Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Sydney L. King New Salisbury Indiana
Tyler Oakley New Salisbury Indiana
Jenna R. Previtera New Salisbury Indiana
Andrew M. Weston New Salisbury Indiana
Ashley Bockhorst Newburgh Indiana
Daniel E. Hunter Newburgh Indiana
Ann E. Holland North Prince George Virginia
Carissa J. Sabelhaus North Vernon Indiana
Damon J. Stephens North Vernon Indiana
Evan E. Gross Oolitic Indiana
Ryan P. Haymon Otisco Indiana
Sera J. Drexler Palmyra Indiana
Emily N. Mattingly Palmyra Indiana
Andrea J. Walker Palmyra Indiana
Makenzy M. Brown Paoli Indiana
Jonathan M. Griffith Paoli Indiana
Keisha J. Levi Paoli Indiana
Kaden R. Lewellyn Paoli Indiana
Alexandra B. Maher Parma Michigan
Charles A. Adams Pekin Indiana
Amethyst A. Alcorn-Maddix Pekin Indiana
Morgan J. Farris Pekin Indiana
Hannah E. Feist Pekin Indiana
Sierra M. French Pekin Indiana
Brianna J. Gonzalez Pekin Indiana
Angela Hampton Pekin Indiana
Marissa A. Murphy Pekin Indiana
Gabriel E. Robinson Pekin Indiana
Mercedes Terrell Pekin Indiana
Carter D. Williams Pekin Indiana
Noah A. Burrows Pendleton Kentucky
Nate T. Halsey Pewee Valley Kentucky
Hayden D. Mays Pewee Valley Kentucky
Derek M. Wagner Pittsboro Indiana
Halee L. Tanner Portland Oregon
Yiliang Lu Prospect Kentucky
John D. Marquis Prospect Kentucky
Jennings G. Pipes Prospect Kentucky
Kelly A. Davis Ramsey Indiana
Makenzie R. Martin Ramsey Indiana
Jada M. Peyton Ramsey Indiana
Carson A. Wetzel Ramsey Indiana
Brinna J. Erwin Rockport Indiana
Michael L. Kontos Rushville Indiana
Emily A. Flamion Saint Croix Indiana
Elizabeth D. Albertson Salem Indiana
Hanna E. Bowman Salem Indiana
Maddie G. Bowsman Salem Indiana
Justice Brown Salem Indiana
Cierra P. Dober Salem Indiana
Jennifer L. Gibson Salem Indiana
Jonathan Greene Salem Indiana
Peyton O. Howard Salem Indiana
James Huff Salem Indiana
Alexis D. Humphrey Salem Indiana
Bri A. Little Salem Indiana
Myron A. Mead Salem Indiana
Lettie M. Nice Salem Indiana
Cora L. Saunders Salem Indiana
Nathan W. Smith Salem Indiana
Emma D. Voyles Salem Indiana
Chase A. Wheeler Salem Indiana
Garrett K. Wiseman Salem Indiana
Miranda K. Miller Santa Claus Indiana
Taylor L. Bowling Scottsburg Indiana
Abby C. Colson Scottsburg Indiana
Baylee J. Comer Scottsburg Indiana
Taylor J. Hawkins Scottsburg Indiana
Katie Huntsinger Scottsburg Indiana
Lauren N. Jeffries Scottsburg Indiana
Corey D. Lagle Scottsburg Indiana
Hannah L. Pearson Scottsburg Indiana
Clayton J. Swift Scottsburg Indiana
Daneat Thay Seihanu Cambodia
Stella C. Adams Sellersburg Indiana
Haley G. Austin-Caraway Sellersburg Indiana
Thomas J. Bauer Sellersburg Indiana
Madison P. Berry Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah R. Byers Sellersburg Indiana
Brandon L. Collier Sellersburg Indiana
Victoria L. Cook Sellersburg Indiana
Stephen M. Cooke Sellersburg Indiana
Levi E. Dailey Sellersburg Indiana
Lexie N. Dalton Sellersburg Indiana
Makayla A. Daniel Sellersburg Indiana
Zion M. Emond Sellersburg Indiana
Katelyn M. Grider Sellersburg Indiana
Molly E. Haeseley Sellersburg Indiana
Logan Hudson Sellersburg Indiana
Sammy L. Key Sellersburg Indiana
Emerald J. Kraft Sellersburg Indiana
Elyse N. Kristiansen Sellersburg Indiana
Cooper J. Martin Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan K. Mckinley Sellersburg Indiana
Jessica Papenhaus Sellersburg Indiana
Nathaniel W. Parks Sellersburg Indiana
Dilia D. Perez Sellersburg Indiana
Alyssa M. Perkins Sellersburg Indiana
Andrew J. Posante Sellersburg Indiana
Collin L. Rauck Sellersburg Indiana
Johnna R. Reiter Sellersburg Indiana
Chloe M. Roberts Sellersburg Indiana
Peyton E. Ross Sellersburg Indiana
Zachary O. Stahl Sellersburg Indiana
Nicholas D. Stapp Sellersburg Indiana
Kylee A. Sumner Sellersburg Indiana
Lane P. Taylor Sellersburg Indiana
Emily R. Terrell Sellersburg Indiana
Kailee J. Tulacz Sellersburg Indiana
Catherine M. Vallin Sellersburg Indiana
Leslie S. Venzor Sellersburg Indiana
Katelin M. Waiz Sellersburg Indiana
Alex Warner Sellersburg Indiana
Chloie A. Yost Sellersburg Indiana
Andrew W. Hoene Seymour Indiana
Jamie M. Krueger Seymour Indiana
Emilee S. Lang Seymour Indiana
Jened Layman Seymour Indiana
Hannah E. Sipe Seymour Indiana
Chelcee Ried Shelbyville Kentucky
Logan M. Dorsey Shepherdsville Kentucky
Madison L. Duane Shepherdsville Kentucky
Alexander R. Hughes Shepherdsville Kentucky
Caleb L. Jackson Shepherdsville Kentucky
Alanna M. Long Shepherdsville Kentucky
Morgan L. Miner Shepherdsville Kentucky
Jazz Strope Shepherdsville Kentucky
Haley A. Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky
Joshua M. Williams Shepherdsville Kentucky
Pamela Mccarty Shoals Indiana
Chloe F. Spencer Shoals Indiana
Briann N. Hager Taswell Indiana
Erin N. Curtsinger Taylorsville Kentucky
Branson D. Ferrell Taylorsville Kentucky
Shanaia N. Figueroa Taylorsville Kentucky
Lauren N. Lambdin Taylorsville Kentucky
Holly R. Olberding Tell City Indiana
Brendan P. Wilkinson Terre Haute Indiana
Abigail M. Knecht Underwood Indiana
Shane Sartell Underwood Indiana
Emma G. Wood Versailles Indiana
Hannah N. Ogg Wadesville Indiana
Kyleigh Herring Warsaw Indiana

Author

Bria Staten-Favors

More stories