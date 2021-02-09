SARC series presents another slate of faculty research conversations

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Back in 2007, then Dean of Research Dr. Deborah Finkel had an idea.

Inspired by the IU Southeast Student Conference, she invited faculty members to present snapshots of their work in progress.

The Summer Achievements in Research and Creativity (SARC) series caught on, and has since became an IU Southeast tradition.

“IU Southeast faculty members in all departments are doing great things, but we are so busy it can be hard to be aware of what goes on in different offices and buildings,” Finkel said. “Ideally, the SARC series would give faculty members in the sciences a chance to learn what faculty members in the arts are achieving and vice versa.”

Now organized by the current Dean of Research Dr. Diane Wille, a new season of the SARC series kicks off today with presentations on topics ranging from health promotion on the Lakota Reservation to misleading financial advisor credentials to collaborative learning in the ELL classroom.

The sessions begin on Zoom at 12:20 p.m.

Donna Albrecht: Teaching and Learning in the GT/ELL Collaborative Classroom Training Project

Patrick Lach: Do Misleading Financial Advisor Credentials Actually Mislead Consumers?

Julia Mattingly: Community Health Promotion with the Oglala Lakota of the Pine Ridge Reservation: A Population Health Snapshot

Aimee Adam: Perception of E-mails Project

Jacob Babb: Bootstraps and Hand-Holding: First Generation WPAs as Advocates

Alexandra Sousa: The Interplay of Institutional and Individual Narrative Differences in Higher Education

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (https://iu.zoom.us/j/95886815314)

Brian Harper: Teaching Presentation

Steffany Maher: Teaching of Adolescent Literature Research

Jennifer Ortiz: Prisoner Reentry in the Kentuckiana Region

Donna Stallard: IU Southeast Athletics Stained Glass Window

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (https://iu.zoom.us/j/95735236316)

Todd Grote: Laurentide Ice Sheet Ice-Marginal Process and Proglacier River Evolution in South Central Indiana

Robert Rennie: Powered Flight in Germany from 1914 to 1925

Jeremy Wells: To Tell of These Songs: Print and the Reproduction of Black Music, 1867-1903

Thursday, April 15, 2021 (https://iu.zoom.us/j/95095408792)

Omar Attum: Viability and Coexistence of Wildlife in the Urban Forests, Arabian Desert, and the Red Sea

Mindy Badia: Reconsidering Early Modern Spanish Literature through Mass and Popular Culture: Contemporizing the Classics in the Classroom

Pam Connerly: Comparing Caulobacter Phage Genomes

Michael Jackman: Teaching presentation

For Wille and all who attend, the series is a unique opportunity to talk shop in an informal setting.

“Students who attend are exposed to a wide array of research and creative topics that they not be exposed to in the classroom,” Wille said. “But what I enjoy most, is that these presentations are fun, because they are topics the faculty are passionate about.”

Not to mention the cookies.