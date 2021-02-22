IU Southeast planning in-person commencement for graduates only

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – In accordance with Indiana University COVID-19 policies, Indiana University Southeast is planning an in-person, outdoor May commencement ceremony for both 2020 and 2021 undergraduate and graduate students.

The ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 10, at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater on the IU Southeast campus.

In-person attendance at the ceremony will be limited to graduates only, while family and friends are invited to attend commencement virtually.

In addition to spring 2021 graduates, members of the Class of 2020 are also invited to participate in the ceremony. Graduates who do not attend commencement in person will still be recognized.

“These past months have been challenging for all, but we have risen to the occasion showing our resiliency and perseverance,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace. “I am thankful that we will be able to celebrate in-person this year. Though this commencement will still look different from our traditional ceremony, it is a sign that we are getting closer to vanquishing this virus and returning to normal.”

The ceremony is being planned in consultation with county health departments and IU’s Medical Response Team, which has led Indiana University’s comprehensive public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic for almost a year.

Graduates who participate will be required to indicate their interest in attending and to undergo specific COVID-19 testing requirements.

More information is available on the commencement website. All plans are subject to change based on the community’s public health outlook.