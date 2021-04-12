MarketingPalooza! channels rock stars of marketing to IU Southeast

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The IU Southeast School of Business is partnering with One Southern Indiana to present MarketingPalooza!, a three-part series of free presentations featuring nationally-known marketing experts.

The event, made possible by a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, takes place via Zoom on April 15, April 22 and April 30. Registration is through the One Southern Indiana website here.

The presentations are open to anyone with an interest in promoting their business, products or brand, including students and the broader Southern Indiana community.

Thursday, April 15 James Songster, Walt Disney World Cast Member Trainer Topic: “Customer Service Magic: Understanding the Difference Between Transactions and Interactions Is Critical To the Success of Your Brand” Thursday, April 22 Jenn Herman, social media consultant, speaker and globally recognized Instagram expert Topic: “How To Target Your Ideal Customer On Social Media To Grow Your Business” Friday, April 20 Derral Eves, CEO of Creatus, YouTube expert and online marketing strategist Topic: “Reeling Them In and Bringing Them Home: Attracting Customers To Your Website

MarketingPalooza! is the brainchild of John Ross, assistant professor of management, who turned a potential lemon–the interruption of the successful small business training breakfast series funded by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County due to Covid-19–into lemonade by seizing on the benefits of a virtual format.

“Because we’re delivering it online, we are able to have speakers from across the U.S.,” Ross said.

Noting that the speakers are recognized experts in their fields–Eves and Herman have both published best-selling books on marketing and Songster is a 26-year veteran in training at Disney World, a global leader in customer engagement–Ross is grateful for the opportunity to leverage technology to make their insights available to a local audience.

“We would never be able to have them speak to us if it weren’t for our online delivery,” Ross said.

Another clear advantage of the zoom format is flexibility.

“You don’t need to take off work to go to a training–you can keep working and tune in on the side or just tune in during your lunch break,” Ross said.

Like the breakfast events that preceded them, the MarketingPalooza! presentations provide students with a taste of the real world of marketing.

“Learning these lessons now will empower our students to be more prepared for the market,” Ross said.

With two of the speakers recognized as specialists on YouTube and Instagram, potentially the two most powerful platforms in the world for message delivery, students should be well positioned to learn new applications for channels they already know.

“Students can start practicing using these platforms now,” Ross said. “They don’t have to wait–nor should they wait–until they graduate.”