Sanders Speaker Series to feature local leader Dr. Joey Rivera

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Dr. Joey Rivera, president and CEO of Rivera Group, will discuss his time as a student at IU Southeast and his experience founding and leading Rivera Group, one of the country’s premier cyber defense firms, for a Sanders Speaker Series event.

Dr. Rivera will speak at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at Hillside Hall, Room 104 at IU Southeast.

Dr. Rivera earned a bachelor’s degree from IU Southeast in 1993, and he holds a doctorate in software engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He has more than 25 years of experience providing leadership within the software engineering domain, and he has over 30 years of military service, ranging from a private in the U.S. Marine Corps to an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel.

In addition to leading Rivera Group, he is also the CEO of Eagle6, a software development company that provides cyber software to the U.S. federal government, and he has served on the board of directors for One Southern Indiana and the Kentucky and Indiana chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Inc. He is the 2016 recipient of the IU Southeast Distinguished Alumni Award, and he serves on the IU Southeast Board of Advisors.

The Sanders Speaker Series is named after Judge Carlton and Sue Sanders, whose generous donation established the Sanders Speaker Series Endowment in 2008. The couple’s goal for the series is to bring high-profile speakers to the University to speak to the community about business and the economy.

This is a free event, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. RSVP for the event by Friday, April 9, at southeast.iu.edu/sanders-series.