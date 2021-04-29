IU Southeast welcomes IU President-elect Dr. Pamela Whitten

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Pamela Whitten, Indiana University president-elect, made her first visit to IU Southeast on Tuesday.

She was greeted warmly by Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace, before touring the campus and meeting with the Cabinet, Faculty Senate and deans, as well as local journalists and reporters from The Horizon.

Dr. Whitten succeeds President Michael A. McRobbie, who has served in the role since 2007.

IU’s first female president, Dr. Whitten is an accomplished scholar, educator, and researcher. She has held a variety of leadership roles, beginning at Michigan State University and now as president of Kennesaw State University.

Dr. Whitten holds a Ph.D. in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a Master of Arts in communication from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Science in management from Tulane University. She is an internationally recognized expert in the field of telemedicine. As part of her work in higher education, she additionally held leadership roles at the University of Georgia and the University of Kansas Medical Center.

“In the brief time we have spent together, I have learned that President-Elect Whitten is passionate about student success and advancing diversity and inclusion,” Wallace said. “Working together, we can and will free up as many barriers to student progress as possible.”

At a reception for campus and community leaders, Dr. Whitten remarked on IU Southeast’s role as a major economic engine for the region and the university’s commitment to student and alumni satisfaction.

“In all that you do, you are continuing to further IU Southeast’s reputation as an environment that feels like home, offers a caring campus community and continues to build lasting community partnerships that are improving the health and economy of the Southern Indiana region,” said Dr. Whitten.

Dr. Whitten will officially assume the office of President on July 1.

Homepage photo: IU President-Elect Dr. Pamela Whitten with IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace. Photo by Hannah Heffley.