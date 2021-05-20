IU Southeast presents virtual Mid-Year Economic Update

The Indiana University Southeast School of Business is offering faculty, business leaders and residents of the community an opportunity to learn more about the local economy.

The Mid-Year Economic Update, sponsored by the IU Southeast School of Business, will be held at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at livestream.ius.edu.

Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene will speak about national trends and the implications for the local economy. Dufrene, former IU Southeast School of Business dean, will also highlight the most recent data available for the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana economy.

Dufrene, along with industry experts from the IU Kelley School of Business, shared economic predictions at the annual Indiana Business Outlook Panel last November. At the Mid-Year Economic Update, Dufrene will provide updates about the predictions made in November based on data from the first half of 2021, and he will offer predictions for the remainder of the year.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brittany Schmidt at (812) 941-2664 or britmurr@ius.edu.