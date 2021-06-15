Dr. Margot Morgan receives John Saltmarsh Award for Emerging Leaders in Civic Engagement

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Margot Morgan, assistant professor of political science, has received the 2021 ADP John Saltmarsh Award for Emerging Leaders in Civic Engagement from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).

The national award, granted to one nominee each year since 2011, recognizes exemplary early-career leaders who are advancing the wider civic engagement movement through higher education to build a broader public culture of democracy, according to the AASCU website.

Morgan has served as the American Democracy Project Campus Coordinator for IU Southeast since 2017, which she credits with expanding her dedication, time and focus to civic engagement.

“The process of doing this work crystalized for me my purpose as an intellectual and educator, and for that I am very grateful,” Morgan said.

Morgan acknowledges the support of colleagues in the Political Science department, including Dr. Jean Abshire, who nominated her for the award. She also credits Dr. Gloria Murray, professor of education and interim director of the Office of Service Learning and Community Engagement, and Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, who as then-dean of the School of Social Sciences initially asked her to serve as campus coordinator of the American Democracy Project.

“Dr. Morgan’s success in leading our community is also a reflection of IU Southeast’s commitment to civic engagement,” Ryan said. “She’s worked alongside many dedicated faculty and staff to advance the importance of being an active citizenry, no matter your political affiliation.”

As an award recipient, Morgan will be asked to be an advisor to ADP’s executive director, have an ex-officio seat on the ADP Steering Committee, and meet quarterly with the executive director and John Saltmarsh, a leading scholar of higher education, writer and namesake of the award.