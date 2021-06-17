IU Southeast announces spring 2021 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2021 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2021 semester, 280 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 756 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

Chancellor’s List

NAME HOMETOWN Britney N. Mullins Austin Indiana Jathan Ritter Bedford Indiana Allie E. Crulo-Rood Bedford Indiana Bridget R. Kennedy Bloomington Indiana Alisha D. Cornwell Bloomington Indiana Dawn C. Turner Bloomington Indiana Hannah M. Miller Bloomington Indiana Noah F. Matzke Borden Indiana Kyleigh A. Ott Borden Indiana Annmarie R. Freshour Borden Indiana Shelby N. Hughes Brooks Kentucky Ryan N. Goode Brownsburg Indiana Megan F. Pottschmidt Brownstown Indiana Isaiah J. Steele Cambridge City Indiana Cameron A. Wingler Campbellsburg Indiana Claire E. Schnell Celestine Indiana Amber G. Tindall Central Indiana Chloe A. Fellows Charlestown Indiana Max Davidson Charlestown Indiana Alyssa S. Alsept Charlestown Indiana Joshua A. Mccoy Charlestown Indiana Tina M. Farney Charlestown Indiana Muzamel Zai Clarksville Indiana Rebecca K. Risley Clarksville Indiana Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana Daniel P. Weber Clarksville Indiana Joseph F. Jackson Clarksville Indiana Macy L. Lewis Clayton Indiana Macyn M. Vogt Columbus Indiana Maura D. Van Deventer Columbus Indiana Kelcie Byrd Corydon Indiana Holle D. Watt Corydon Indiana Makenzie R. Emily Corydon Indiana Brooklyn R. Bottorff Corydon Indiana Courtney R. Hopper Corydon Indiana Nicole R. Nance Corydon Indiana Brandi Bennett Corydon Indiana Brooklyn M. Windell Corydon Indiana Grace A. Kaine Crestwood Kentucky Olivia G. Curell Crestwood Kentucky Brook A. Elston Cross Plains Indiana Lacey M. Hall Crothersville Indiana Kylee N. Wischmeier Crothersville Indiana Grant R. Peretz Dekalb Illinois Gabrielle Nay Deputy Indiana Schuyler Z. Mckenzie Ekron Kentucky Isabella Thompson Elizabeth Indiana Addy M. Simpson English Indiana Kevin F. Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana Audrey J. De Witt Fishers Indiana Tony W. Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana Paige T. Lewis Floyds Knobs Indiana Phoebe M. Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana Ashley B. Roberts Floyds Knobs Indiana Caroline R. Eckart Floyds Knobs Indiana Madison M. Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana Logan D. Applewhite Floyds Knobs Indiana Elliott F. Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana Anouk M. Guilmineau Floyds Knobs Indiana Emma Eveslage Floyds Knobs Indiana Madeline J. Probus Floyds Knobs Indiana Halee L. Tanner Floyds Knobs Indiana Aerienne N. Acuff French Lick Indiana John G. Day Georgetown Indiana Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana Addie L. Bullock Georgetown Indiana Skyler A. Mavros Georgetown Indiana Sarah A. Bacher Georgetown Indiana Erin E. Coulson Georgetown Indiana Carmen E. Kurk Georgetown Indiana Claire R. Lobb Goshen Kentucky Will P. Canning Greenville Indiana Jade R. Schenck Greenville Indiana Victoria L. Trepal Greenville Indiana John M. Moss Greenville Indiana Ysabel J. Fox Guilford Indiana Sydney A. Randall Hanover Indiana John E. Dietrich Henryville Indiana Brandon R. Medlock Henryville Indiana Amber D. Graves Henryville Indiana Kara Hance Highland Michigan Alana J. Owen Hope Indiana Semhar Araya Indianapolis Indiana Christian O’Brien Iowa City Iowa Gracy A. Noel Jeffersonville Indiana Carley B. Calabro Jeffersonville Indiana Robin A. Taylor Jeffersonville Indiana Samantha L. Eckart Jeffersonville Indiana Sierra M. Goldman Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Olascoaga Jeffersonville Indiana Maira Kusherova Jeffersonville Indiana Hannah J. Ferree Jeffersonville Indiana Leilani L. Davis Jeffersonville Indiana Katelyn N. Rush Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Smith Jeffersonville Indiana Perla E. Zavala Jeffersonville Indiana Emily S. Pitts Jeffersonville Indiana Kayla A. Kimberlin Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Dumstorf Jeffersonville Indiana Asra T. Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana Zaid K. Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana Imani C. Maene Jeffersonville Indiana Christopher J. Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana Micah Pendley Jeffersonville Indiana Stephanie Evans Jeffersonville Indiana Amber G. Schlosser Jeffersonville Indiana Austin T. Swartz Jeffersonville Indiana Sean M. Connaughton La Grange Kentucky Kayla Hunter LaGrange Kentucky Jason D. Henry LaGrange Kentucky Natalie E. Cornwell Lanesville Indiana Drew E. Wiseman Lanesville Indiana Nathanael L. Mann Lanesville Indiana M Salisbury Lanesville Indiana Emma M. Briscoe Lanesville Indiana Kaitlyn Rickert Lanesville Indiana Rachel E. Miller Lanesville Indiana Katie Heishman Lanesville Indiana Hailey J. Brandt Lawrenceburg Indiana James P. Stice Lebanon Junction Kentucky Hannah C. Hubert Leopold Indiana Madison L. Alvey Leopold Indiana Triton A. Martin Leopold Indiana Katrina S. Whitaker Lexington Indiana Cole Hendrix Lexington Indiana Kendall J. Beck Louisville Kentucky Craig Roth Louisville Kentucky Casey J. Lewis Louisville Kentucky Nick Hagerman Louisville Kentucky Jeanette Brown Louisville Kentucky Molly A. Mason Louisville Kentucky Nastashia J. Smyrichinsky Louisville Kentucky James T. Deweese Louisville Kentucky Rachel A. Keens Louisville Kentucky Christina A. Kelty Louisville Kentucky Katherine Lewis Louisville Kentucky Aubrey Turner Louisville Kentucky Natalie Manning Louisville Kentucky Jennifer J. Muench Louisville Kentucky Quest Lawrence Louisville Kentucky Vanessa N. Hall Louisville Kentucky Nichole Patterson Louisville Kentucky Chase W. Vanek Louisville Kentucky Lindsey D. Allgeier Louisville Kentucky Annelise Cook Louisville Kentucky Joel E. Faiman Louisville Kentucky Zachary P. Hestand Louisville Kentucky Kyle J. Stamp Louisville Kentucky Cody T. Vaughn Louisville Kentucky Gracie E. Allgood Louisville Kentucky Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville Kentucky Hannah N. Day Louisville Kentucky Kyle D. Gaddis Louisville Kentucky Bayley R. Byrd Louisville Kentucky Emily C. Kenney Louisville Kentucky Anna H. Sloan Louisville Kentucky Brian Yuen Louisville Kentucky Lindsey M. Kelty Louisville Kentucky Yazen H. Kurdi Louisville Kentucky Matthew C. Fante Louisville Kentucky Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky Kristen K. Robbins Louisville Kentucky Jennifer Steigerwald Louisville Kentucky Mary Murphy Louisville Kentucky Anh Tuan Nguyen Louisville Kentucky Morgan K. O’Daniel Louisville Kentucky Christina K. White Louisville Kentucky Ella E. Zoeller Louisville Kentucky Bailey R. Horn Louisville Kentucky Anthony T. Sego Louisville Kentucky Mark A. Stone Louisville Kentucky Ellyssa D. Anastas Louisville Kentucky Rena Andrews Louisville Kentucky Saylem L. Baril Louisville Kentucky Sasha Taylor Louisville Kentucky Annamae G. Harmon Madison Indiana Crystal M. Bayne Madison Indiana Charles C. Isaacs Marengo Indiana Marcella L. Griffith Marysville Indiana Kari L. Standiford Memphis Indiana Anna Tomes Memphis Indiana Brody Tanksley Mitchell Indiana Kasey L. Pearson Mount Carmel Illinois Casie D. Adams Mt Washington Kentucky Savannah B. Raines Nabb Indiana Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana Elizabeth L. Hutchison New Albany Indiana Jasmin Owens New Albany Indiana Myranda C. Atkins New Albany Indiana Kia Black New Albany Indiana T’Asia Burrell New Albany Indiana Hannah B. Powell New Albany Indiana Nathan C. Wood New Albany Indiana Hunter C. Kloke New Albany Indiana Christopher S. Summers New Albany Indiana Jason M. Drane New Albany Indiana Kade J. Wohlleb New Albany Indiana Elese Anderson New Albany Indiana Kayla Crone New Albany IN Austin Grantz New Albany Indiana Hallie M. Foe New Albany Indiana Molly L. Lueken New Albany Indiana Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana Megan R. Biggerstaff New Albany Indiana Raegan Feuerbacher New Albany Indiana Shaina Demoss New Albany Indiana Haley L. Anastas New Albany Indiana Emily L. Mathews New Albany Indiana Arielle L. Spangle New Albany Indiana Kevin T. Rees New Albany Indiana Noah M. Trejo New Albany Indiana Cade E. Patton New Albany Indiana Stevie H. Roth New Albany Indiana Gabriela Calderon New Albany Indiana Kristen M. Fallon New Albany Indiana Mckenzie C. Farnsley New Albany Indiana Claire E. Elmore New Albany Indiana Laura K. Durham New Castle Kentucky Sadie M. Rothrock New Salisbury Indiana Matthew Branstetter New Washington Indiana Ashley Bockhorst Newburgh Indiana Abigail E. Vogel North Vernon Indiana Bailey M. Washburn Olney Illinois Evan E. Gross Oolitic Indiana Ashton G. Minton Paoli Indiana Sierra M. French Pekin Indiana Michael A. Schnieders Pekin Indiana Tanya L. Cullins Pekin Indiana Taylor B. Temple Pekin Indiana Isabell G. Claywell Pekin Indiana Angela Hampton Pekin Indiana Hannah E. Ashby Pekin Indiana Benjamin Jennings Prospect Kentucky Makenzie R. Martin Ramsey Indiana Whitney N. Ward Rockport Indiana Chase J. Kemp Salem Indiana Landon M. Suvak Salem Indiana Bri A. Little Salem Indiana Chloe Davis Salem Indiana Myron A. Mead Salem Indiana Nicholas F. Noel Salem Indiana Mariah N. Benham Salem Indiana Miranda K. Miller Santa Claus Indiana Carlye R. Harbert Scottsburg Indiana Mallory R. Hargett Scottsburg Indiana Gabby D. Buckner Scottsburg Indiana Taylor L. Bowling Scottsburg Indiana Victoria L. Cook Sellersburg Indiana Raquel L. Wolter Sellersburg Indiana Ashlynn B. Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana Lauren C. Stapp Sellersburg Indiana Ben O. Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana Jordan K. Mckinley Sellersburg Indiana Sarah R. Byers Sellersburg Indiana Danielle K. Watt Sellersburg Indiana Noah D. Barnes Sellersburg Indiana Julia R. Anderson Sellersburg Indiana Holly N. Cary Sellersburg Indiana Keziah N. Jones Sellersburg Indiana Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana Sammy L. Key Sellersburg Indiana Mckenna F. Curry Seymour Indiana Lauryn Hargrove Shelbyville Kentucky Maria J. Monroy Shelbyville Kentucky Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky Alanna M. Long Shepherdsville Kentucky Madison L. Duane Shepherdsville Kentucky Brooklyn T. Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky Brianna Goeing Taylorsville Kentucky Kristy Zukokas Terre Haute Indiana Trisha Mae B. Jenkins Terre Haute Indiana Taylor C. Stover Underwood Indiana Abigail M. Knecht Underwood Indiana Mackinzey L. Warren Vallonia Indiana Nick S. Eastham Vallonia Indiana Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana Ashley M. Hawkins West Baden Springs Indiana Beverly K. Ma Zionsville Indiana

DEAN’S LIST